All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7927 S Ellis Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7927 S Ellis Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

7927 S Ellis Ave

7927 South Ellis Avenue · (252) 429-5396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Chatham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7927 South Ellis Avenue, Chicago, IL 60619
Chatham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7929-1D · Avail. now

$865

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7927 S Ellis Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Now leasing! 7927 S Ellis Ave is located in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago. One and two-bedroom apartments may feature hardwood floors, quality appliances, an eat-in kitchen, and free heat. The property is pet-friendly and offers parking on-site and secured access via phone entry intercom. Walking distance to Grand Crossing Park, West Indies Bakery, The Woodlawn, and Food Town. Commute easily via nearby ME Metra Electric stop at 79th Street or CTA bus lines 4 & 79. Section 8 accepted. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7927 S Ellis Ave have any available units?
7927 S Ellis Ave has a unit available for $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7927 S Ellis Ave have?
Some of 7927 S Ellis Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7927 S Ellis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7927 S Ellis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7927 S Ellis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7927 S Ellis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7927 S Ellis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7927 S Ellis Ave offers parking.
Does 7927 S Ellis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7927 S Ellis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7927 S Ellis Ave have a pool?
No, 7927 S Ellis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7927 S Ellis Ave have accessible units?
No, 7927 S Ellis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7927 S Ellis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7927 S Ellis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7927 S Ellis Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4100 N. MARINE
4100 N Marine Dr
Chicago, IL 60613
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60827
55 W Chestnut
55 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
1436-38 W Addison
1436 West Addison Street
Chicago, IL 60613
5870 W Lake St
5870 W Lake St
Chicago, IL 60644
Sheridan Shores
640 W Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
JeffJack Apartments
601 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
1120 N Lasalle Apartments
1120 N La Salle Dr
Chicago, IL 60654

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity