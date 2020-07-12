/
lincoln park
366 Apartments for rent in Lincoln Park, Chicago, IL
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
2053 North Sheffield
2053 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1000 sqft
Cat-friendly apartments in Chicago's Armitage Corridor. Renovated kitchens and bathrooms feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. A block from the Armitage El stop.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
9 Units Available
531 Deming Place
531 W Deming Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,145
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
675 sqft
Modern homes with hardwood floors and air conditioning. On-site parking and bike storage available. Relax at North Avenue Beach during free time. Near numerous shops and restaurants. Steps from CTA bus stops on Clark Street.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
2256 N Cleveland Ave
2256 N Cleveland Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$945
320 sqft
Studio units in a recently restored historic building on the corner of Cleveland Avenue and West Belden. Units feature full appliances, hardwood floors, and ceiling fans. Gym, laundry, and parking on site.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Elevate Lincoln Park
2526 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,770
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,805
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Chicago's best neighborhood just got better.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
2319 N Southport
2319 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
2468 sqft
- New construction with dazzling finishes you have to see to believe! - 4 & 2 Bedroom apartments - Top floor units come with roof decks that have an amazing view! - All bedrooms are queen sized or better w/ great closet space.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Reside at 2525
2525 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$922
226 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Modern and stylish apartment homes in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a concierge service and Wi-Fi. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Reside on Clark
2200 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,560
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes right in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood. Bike storage available. Cats and dogs allowed. By the Lincoln Park Zoo and North Avenue Beach. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Reside on North Park
1700 N North Park Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,591
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,231
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
902 sqft
Situated in Chicago's sought after Old Town district, this pet-friendly community features 24-hr concierge service, bike storage, parking and gym. Recently renovated living spaces boast extra storage and air conditioning. Very close to Route 41.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
40 Units Available
2555 North Clark Apartments
2555 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,638
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1200 sqft
2555 North Clark is just steps from Lake Michigan and Lincoln Park Zoo. This community offers studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom units complete with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
29 Units Available
The Belden Stratford
2300 N Lincoln Park W, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,195
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1211 sqft
A luxurious development, these beautiful apartments are just three miles from downtown Chicago. Floorplans offer one- and two-bedroom layouts, large closets, modern kitchens, air conditioning and views of the city.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Wrightwood Flats
512 West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,502
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,643
880 sqft
A boutique 20-unit apartment in the cozy streets of the Lakeview neighborhood, The Wrightwood features units complete with top-of-the-line finishes such as stainless steel double-door refrigerators, beautiful cabinets and extra counter space.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
4 Units Available
617 W Drummond
617 West Drummond Place, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,177
819 sqft
Close to the lake and steps from one of Chicago's most happening intersections, 617 W. Drummond is everything you want it to be.2 BEDROOM
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
2 Units Available
1732 North Dayton
1732 North Dayton Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,887
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1100 sqft
Enjoy spacious apartment living while walking to everything - including the city's best restaurants, shops and nightlife-at 1732 N. Dayton and 835 W. Willow.1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
5 Units Available
2230 N Orchard
2230 N Orchard St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,817
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
897 sqft
Central location close to shops, restaurants and entertainment in Lincoln Park. Community provides online resident portal to pay rent and communicate with management. Units feature high quality finishes.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
1 Unit Available
1732 N Halsted
1732 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
814 sqft
Come home to character and convenience at 1732 N. Halsted, where everything that makes Lincoln Park special is at your doorstep.2 BEDROOMS
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 08:26pm
$
12 Units Available
2756 N. Pine Grove
2756 N Pine Grove Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
High-rise apartments right in the heart of Lincoln Park. Homes feature new kitchens and large windows. Community includes a rooftop sundeck and business center. Near CTA bus and train stops. By Diversey Harbor.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 08:25pm
$
14 Units Available
2630 N. Hampden
2630 N Hampden Ct, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,135
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
575 sqft
Close to Lincoln Park Zoo. Also near shops and public transit. Studio and one-bedroom layouts with contemporary kitchens and separate dining areas. Secured-entry apartment complex with 24-hour security surveillance for added peace of mind.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 08:24pm
$
14 Units Available
1940 N. Lincoln
1940 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,065
275 sqft
Studio apartments with large windows, plush carpets, ceramic-tiled baths and modern kitchens nestled between Lincoln Park and Oz Park. Residents enjoy living close to Lake Michigan and Armitage Avenue.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
7 Units Available
2300 North Clark
2300 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,497
1100 sqft
Modern apartments within an historic building. Highlights include brushed-nickel fixtures and bay windows. Community offers bike storage and a courtyard. Near shops, restaurants and entertainment on Clark Street.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
The Pelham
326 West Dickens Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
895 sqft
Situated on the corner of Dickens Avenue & Clark Street in Lincoln Park, this classic courtyard building is within one of Chicago's most sought after neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
2540 N Racine
2540 N Racine Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
600 sqft
Quiet dead-end street close to DePaul University and Downtown Chicago. Units feature hardwood flooring and private porches. Heat, water, and cooking gas included in the monthly rent.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
2335-45 North Geneva
2339 N Geneva Ter, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,045
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
425 sqft
Studio apartments featuring hardwood floors, courtyard views, and extra storage. Close to Lincoln Park Zoo, Lake Shore Drive, and Lake Michigan. A short walk to multiple CTA bus lines and the Fullerton El lines.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
520 W Belden Ave
520 W Belden Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,155
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
450 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with ceiling fans and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Minutes from CTA bus and train stops. Near Lake Shore Drive, the Lincoln Park Zoo and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Park Fullerton by Reside
325 W Fullerton Pkwy, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Redefine what upscale urban living in Chicago means at the Park Fullerton by Reside! Embrace contemporary convenience in a vintage setting in our renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in Lincoln Park.
