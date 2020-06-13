/
/
harwood heights
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 PM
333 Apartments for rent in Harwood Heights, IL📍
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
Harwood Heights
26 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$863
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Harwood Heights
1 Unit Available
4514 North NEWLAND Avenue
4514 Newland Avenue, Harwood Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home has already been rented on a month-to-month basis.
1 of 13
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Harwood Heights
1 Unit Available
6958 West Gunnison Street
6958 West Gunnison Street, Harwood Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
900 sqft
Bright, well maintained, very large first floor apartment. Very large living room nice big kitchen with plenty of cabinets and separate dining area. Both bedrooms are very good size with plenty of closet space.
Results within 1 mile of Harwood Heights
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Norridge
1 Unit Available
7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C
7549 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Norridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 2BR, lots of closets, ss appliances, pets ok - Property Id: 289702 Spacious 2 BR, 1BA, great location, bordering Evanston and Chicago. Lots of closets, modern kitchen, dinning room and bath. SS appliances. Neutral colors. Location: 7549 W.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
6031 W Lawrence Ave B
6031 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Unit B Available 07/10/20 6031 W Lawrence - Property Id: 153079 Garden apartment available in a great location, which includes 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, spacious living and dining room.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Norridge
1 Unit Available
4319 North Ozanam Avenue
4319 Ozanam Avenue, Norridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3500 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL AND NEWER MASSIVE AND EXTRA WIDE BRICK HOME ON A BEAUTIFUL TREE LINED STREET. IT HAS 4 BEDROOMS PLUS, 3.1 BATHS WITH SIMPLE, PERFECT ARCHITECTURE AND SETTING. OPTIMAL USE OF SPACE AND ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT. FINEST FINISHES.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Dunning
1 Unit Available
3936 N. Narragansett
3936 North Narragansett Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1500 sqft
Brand New Rehabbed 6 unit building with a spacious condo-like quality without the condo price. Huge sliding windows lead out into the balcony great for summer bbq's and perfect for entertainment just steps away. Heat and cooking gas included.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Dunning
1 Unit Available
7237 West Addison Street
7237 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Come check out this incredible 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo for rent with 2 parking spaces! This condo has gleaming hardwood floors throughout along with floor to ceiling windows in the dining room area and attractive lighting all the way
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Norridge
1 Unit Available
7736 W Winona St
7736 Winona Street, Norridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
986 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathrooms finished basement, fenced yard, quiet & safe neighborhood, walking distance to parks, great school district. Water utility service is included. 3-month lease with option to renew.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
5336 North Mcvicker Avenue
5336 North Mcvicker Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1421 sqft
Immaculate, Expanded Single-Family Home for Rent! Three Bedrooms, Three FULL Baths! Newer Carpet Upstairs! Big Living Room, Formal Dining Room - Gleaming Oak Floors! Eat-In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar - Premium White Appliances, 42" Cabinets,
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Norridge
1 Unit Available
8265 West LAWRENCE Avenue
8265 West Lawrence Avenue, Norridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS AND NEWER REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BIRCH WOOD CABINET KITCHEN DINETTE. LARGE TABLE SPACE FOR EATING AREA OFF KITCHEN.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Norwood Park
1 Unit Available
4957 North Harlem Avenue
4957 North Harlem Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom clean unit on the 3rd floor. Steps away from public transportation, shopping and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and drier in the unit. Assigned parking space. Balcony California style.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
6013 West Gunnison Street
6013 West Gunnison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in Ready Jefferson Park Garden unit, 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. H/W Floors T/O. Kitchen w/ Ceramic Flooring. Huge Master Bedroom. Quite Building. Radiator heating & A/C. Laundry in Basement. Neighborhood w/ Great Schools. Free Street Parking.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Dunning
1 Unit Available
3932 North Narragansett Avenue
3932 North Narragansett Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1100 sqft
Professionally managed completely renovated 6 flat building with balconies overlooking Merrimac Park. Located next to Jewel and public transportation.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
5910 West Gunnison Street
5910 West Gunnison Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
Totally rehabbed 2 bedroom 1 bathroom second floor unit , new floors, new granite countertops, freshly painted, updated kitchen , central air. Clean and bright, coin laundry in the building, no pets . Water and parking included.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
4225 N Melvina Ave
4225 North Melvina Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Apartment - Property Id: 237772 Apartment has 1.5 bedroom in a quiet neighborhood Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237772 Property Id 237772 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5619691)
Results within 5 miles of Harwood Heights
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Logan Square
12 Units Available
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$918
377 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
500 sqft
Overlooking Kosciusko Park, 3935 W. Diversey is the best of both worlds-urban excitement when you want it, nature and serenity when you don't.STUDIO | 1 BEDROOMS
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Austin
2 Units Available
723-25 N Central Ave
723 N Central Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
675 sqft
Freshly updated one-bedroom apartments offer eat-in kitchens with appliances. Carpeting and tile floors. Uncovered parking available. Easy access to public transit, shopping, local schools, Levin Park, and I-290. Near West Suburban Hospital.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
O'Hare
108 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Harwood Heights, the median rent is $855 for a studio, $993 for a 1-bedroom, $1,168 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,494 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Harwood Heights, check out our monthly Harwood Heights Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Harwood Heights area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Harwood Heights from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, IL