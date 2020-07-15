Apartment List
359 Apartments for rent in Alsip, IL

359 Apartments for rent in Alsip, IL

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
11800 S Karlov Ave
11800 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Large, sunny 1000 sq/ ft 2 bedroom in Alsip! - Property Id: 302077 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in beautiful Alsip! Newly painted, along with updated bathroom and kitchen! Incredibly sunny, with North, East and South facing windows.

Last updated February 20
1 Unit Available
11925 South Lawndale Avenue
11925 South Lawndale Avenue, Alsip, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
624 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on first floor with New kitchen including SS Appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and light fixtures. Bedroom has 2 walk-in closets.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
11851 South Karlov Avenue
11851 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Bright updated apartment located on the third floor. Eating area in kitchen, pantry in kitchen. Two good size bedrooms - lots of closet space. Large living room to fit your furniture + sliding glass doors to balcony for some outdoor space.
Last updated July 15
4 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$913
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.

Last updated July 11
1 Unit Available
2840 Orchard
2840 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
Brilliant Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife,

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.

Last updated July 11
1 Unit Available
2842 Orchard
2842 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,270
400 sqft
Cool Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Westgate Valley
13312 Greenleaf Court
13312 Greenleaf Court, Palos Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13312 Greenleaf Court in Palos Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
11649 S Troy Dr
11649 Troy Drive, Merrionette Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/1 House for rent in Merrionette Park - Property Id: 271101 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include new flooring, new silver appliances, new kitchen, new washer and dryer, and updated bathroom.

Last updated April 12
1 Unit Available
3817 W 115th Pl
3817 West 115th Place, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath home, now available for rent. Greeted with nice oak floors, as well as eat in large kitchen and large basement. Four large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

Last updated October 16
1 Unit Available
11036 Oxford Avenue
11036 Oxford Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1273 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent today! This spacious, well-maintained home is ready for you to rent! No pets allowed. Renter is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Westgate Valley
5509 West 129th Place - 102
5509 West 129th Place, Crestwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Bright & Sunny South unit with East & West exposure, across street from public park and nature area with creek.

Last updated July 11
1 Unit Available
2846 Orchard
2846 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
Excellent Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated July 15
$
1 Unit Available
Little Palestine
Reverb Oak Lawn
9301 S Harlem Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
873 sqft
reVerb Oak Lawn is a newly renovated three-building apartment community in Oak Lawn, IL with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Harvey
41-53 E 156th St
41 E 156th St, Harvey, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1150 sqft
Situated within a few blocks of Wood St and E 156th Street, and close to Route 6. Apartment homes with washer/dryer hookup. Dogs and cats allowed. Monthly income of twice the monthly rent required.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
12000 S Eggleston
12000 S Eggleston Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
736 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Pullman community is only moments away from the Stewart Ridge metro station and South Halsted Street. Units feature new appliances and hardwood flooring. Property allows small dogs.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
14015 S Tracy Ave
14015 S Tracy Ave, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$890
757 sqft
Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Relax or grill out in the shared lawn area. Close to Kickapoo Woods if you need a nature excursion. Easy access to I-57.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
8936 S Ashland Ave 2 f
8936 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 bedroom heat included - Property Id: 319796 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/319796 Property Id 319796 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5929769)

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
9606 S. Kedvale Ave. 3
9606 Kedvale Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Unit 3 Available 07/21/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo - Property Id: 304269 1 bed 1 bath recently renovated unit (renovated less than 12 months ago) Central Heating & Cooling System Granite Countertops Personal Patio & Public Shared Patio Assigned Parking

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
11904 Gregory St
11904 Gregory Street, Blue Island, IL
1 Bedroom
$780
Nice, bright and spacious! This first floor unit has what you've been looking for! Nice kitchen space with appliances. Beautiful ceramic tiles in the kitchen and hardwood floors in the entire unit. Heat included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4177170)

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
1029 West 103rd Place
1029 West 103rd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
880 sqft
COME SEE THIS MARVELOUS 3 BEDROOM (PLUS DEN) 1 BATHROOM BUNGALOW STYLE HOME IN WASHINGTON HEIGHTS. YOU'LL LOVE THE ORIGINAL GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORING AND VINTAGE YET UPDATED BATHROOM. THIS HOUSE HAS A FULL BASEMENT AND BEAUTIFUL YARD.

Last updated July 11
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
152 West 117th St. (Wentworth)
152 West 117th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated July 11
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
643 West 119th St. (LOWE)
643 West 119th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Median Rent in Alsip

Last updated Jun. 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Alsip is $879, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,034.
Studio
$757
1 Bed
$879
2 Beds
$1,034
3+ Beds
$1,323
City GuideAlsip
If there's a Blues heaven it can't be far from Alsip, Illinois. The small suburb of Chicago is the location that famous acts such as Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon and Dinah Washington have made their final resting place.

Lying just north of the Cal-Sag canal, Alsip is actually defined by the bodies of water that surround it. For boaters, the waterway is an excellent access point to Lake Michigan in the summer time. Lake Michigan itself is where locals and scores of visitors each year celebrate the welcome change in weather during the spring and summer months. Just 30 minutes south of Chicago, this is the borderland between one of the countries oldest, most storied cities and the green rolling hills of the American Midwest.

Having trouble with Craigslist Alsip? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to the City

Traffic

There are two main roads into Alsip, Highway 50 (North-South) and The Tri-State Tollway (East-West). Things to consider when moving to the area include the amount of traffic and the most economical routes. Tollways are quicker but require payment to proceed. Also, traffic on the Tollway will tend to be heavier as this is the main road that connects the region. Unless you're carrying a pocketful of quarters, planning your route in advance will be helpful.

Requirements

This is a smaller town but it is still a suburb of one of the world's largest cities. Make sure your paperwork is in order. There will be a background check, you'll need references and for good measure bring along proof of work history. If you plan on having a 2 bedroom apartment or more, any potential roommates should follow suit.

Neighborhoods

Northeast: This is it, the promised land, the stuff dreams are made of. Well okay, not quite, but this is the neighborhood you want to check out first. Centralized, it makes travel and daily errands easy as well as being conveniently located on the 50 for easy travel north towards Chicago. With approximately 90 percent of the homes in Alsip being located in this area, this is the first place you should look.

Northwest: Apartment rentals or even rental homes in Alsip are pretty simple. If you're looking in the northwest, expect more industry and studio apartments for rent here. If you are interested in living on your own, this would be a fine place to look.

Southeast: Right on the river and heading towards Lake Michigan, the southeast is mostly open fields, small industrial parks and a few scattered parks. There is however a a lot of opportunity in a small patch of residences separated from the main city by the Tollway, located directly on the river banks. Look for Wilkins park and you can't miss it. Like their own independent town, this area has access to local shopping, a few hotels and other amenities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Alsip?
In Alsip, the median rent is $757 for a studio, $879 for a 1-bedroom, $1,034 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,323 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Alsip, check out our monthly Alsip Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Alsip?
Some of the colleges located in the Alsip area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Alsip?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Alsip from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Wheaton, and Lombard.

