359 Apartments for rent in Alsip, IL

Neighborhoods

Northeast: This is it, the promised land, the stuff dreams are made of. Well okay, not quite, but this is the neighborhood you want to check out first. Centralized, it makes travel and daily errands easy as well as being conveniently located on the 50 for easy travel north towards Chicago. With approximately 90 percent of the homes in Alsip being located in this area, this is the first place you should look.

Northwest: Apartment rentals or even rental homes in Alsip are pretty simple. If you're looking in the northwest, expect more industry and studio apartments for rent here. If you are interested in living on your own, this would be a fine place to look.

Southeast: Right on the river and heading towards Lake Michigan, the southeast is mostly open fields, small industrial parks and a few scattered parks. There is however a a lot of opportunity in a small patch of residences separated from the main city by the Tollway, located directly on the river banks. Look for Wilkins park and you can't miss it. Like their own independent town, this area has access to local shopping, a few hotels and other amenities.