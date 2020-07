359 Apartments for rent in Alsip, IL

Moving to the City

Traffic

There are two main roads into Alsip, Highway 50 (North-South) and The Tri-State Tollway (East-West). Things to consider when moving to the area include the amount of traffic and the most economical routes. Tollways are quicker but require payment to proceed. Also, traffic on the Tollway will tend to be heavier as this is the main road that connects the region. Unless you're carrying a pocketful of quarters, planning your route in advance will be helpful.

Requirements

This is a smaller town but it is still a suburb of one of the world's largest cities. Make sure your paperwork is in order. There will be a background check, you'll need references and for good measure bring along proof of work history. If you plan on having a 2 bedroom apartment or more, any potential roommates should follow suit.