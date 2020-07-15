359 Apartments for rent in Alsip, IL📍
Lying just north of the Cal-Sag canal, Alsip is actually defined by the bodies of water that surround it. For boaters, the waterway is an excellent access point to Lake Michigan in the summer time. Lake Michigan itself is where locals and scores of visitors each year celebrate the welcome change in weather during the spring and summer months. Just 30 minutes south of Chicago, this is the borderland between one of the countries oldest, most storied cities and the green rolling hills of the American Midwest.
Having trouble with Craigslist Alsip? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Traffic
There are two main roads into Alsip, Highway 50 (North-South) and The Tri-State Tollway (East-West). Things to consider when moving to the area include the amount of traffic and the most economical routes. Tollways are quicker but require payment to proceed. Also, traffic on the Tollway will tend to be heavier as this is the main road that connects the region. Unless you're carrying a pocketful of quarters, planning your route in advance will be helpful.
Requirements
This is a smaller town but it is still a suburb of one of the world's largest cities. Make sure your paperwork is in order. There will be a background check, you'll need references and for good measure bring along proof of work history. If you plan on having a 2 bedroom apartment or more, any potential roommates should follow suit.
Northeast: This is it, the promised land, the stuff dreams are made of. Well okay, not quite, but this is the neighborhood you want to check out first. Centralized, it makes travel and daily errands easy as well as being conveniently located on the 50 for easy travel north towards Chicago. With approximately 90 percent of the homes in Alsip being located in this area, this is the first place you should look.
Northwest: Apartment rentals or even rental homes in Alsip are pretty simple. If you're looking in the northwest, expect more industry and studio apartments for rent here. If you are interested in living on your own, this would be a fine place to look.
Southeast: Right on the river and heading towards Lake Michigan, the southeast is mostly open fields, small industrial parks and a few scattered parks. There is however a a lot of opportunity in a small patch of residences separated from the main city by the Tollway, located directly on the river banks. Look for Wilkins park and you can't miss it. Like their own independent town, this area has access to local shopping, a few hotels and other amenities.