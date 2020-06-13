Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

2536 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL

Finding an apartment in Chicago that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Uptown
25 Units Available
Reside on Clarendon
4157 N Clarendon Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,062
334 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,282
485 sqft
Recently-renovated, classic Chicago apartments in the Buena Vista neighborhood, within walking distance of Lake Michigan parks and public transportation. Studio and 1-bedroom units with hardwood floors and dishwashers. Off-street parking available for a fee. Gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lakeview
61 Units Available
The Belmont by Reside
3170 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,078
349 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
858 sqft
Contemporary apartments provide stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk in closets. Amenities feature valet service, on-site laundry, rooftop fitness center and internet cafe. Jogging and biking paths are across the street along Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lakeview
20 Units Available
Reside on Surf
425 W Surf St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,325
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
685 sqft
Located on Lake Shore Dr., within walking distance of hiking and biking trails on the Lake Michigan shoreline. Elegant, recently-renovated studio and 1-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Uncovered parking available with fee.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lincoln Park
14 Units Available
Park Lincoln By Reside
2470 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,637
536 sqft
Stylish apartments with energy efficient appliances, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats allowed. Workout at the gym during free time. Close to the Lincoln Park Conservatory and North Avenue Beach.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lincoln Park
8 Units Available
Reside on North Park
1700 N North Park Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,536
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,196
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
902 sqft
Situated in Chicago's sought after Old Town district, this pet-friendly community features 24-hr concierge service, bike storage, parking and gym. Recently renovated living spaces boast extra storage and air conditioning. Very close to Route 41.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lincoln Park
5 Units Available
Reside at 2727
2727 N Pine Grove Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,172
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
695 sqft
Near St. Joseph Hospital and Diversey Driving Range, near the water. Updates include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry. Upscale on-site amenities include a lobby, 24-hour concierge service, coffee bar, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
West Loop
26 Units Available
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,997
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
1207 sqft
Close to the Ogilvie Transportation Center and W Randolph St. Modern apartments featuring designer kitchens, stainless steel appliances and patios/balconies. Clubhouse, coffee bar, pool, clubhouse and gym all available to residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lakeview
21 Units Available
Reside at Belmont Harbor
426 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,025
339 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
619 sqft
Newly updated apartments with fireplaces and extra storage. Enjoy an internet cafe, 24-hour gym and grilling station on site. Close to Bill Jarvis Migratory Bird Sanctuary. Right by the Chicago Lakefront Trail.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Rogers Park
19 Units Available
Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$950
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
980 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Morse station on the Red Line. Residents can take advantage of on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwasher and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lakeview
8 Units Available
Belmont by Reside Flats
425 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,758
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,424
1070 sqft
Close to Lincoln Park and Route 41. Beautiful open plan apartments with modern kitchen appliances, balcony/patio, carpet and bathtub. Community includes a clubhouse, a gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lakeview
9 Units Available
Reside on Stratford
525 W Stratford Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,073
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,571
677 sqft
Spacious homes with fully equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Residents get access to a cafe, fitness center and laundry room. Steps from CTA buses and trains. Close to Wrigley Field.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lakeview
6 Units Available
Reside on Irving Park
725 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,560
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1270 sqft
Recently-renovated classic Chicago apartments, just steps away from Lake Michigan parks. Bi-level 1- and 2-bedroom loft units, all with hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Uncovered parking available for a fee. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lakeview
7 Units Available
Reside on Roscoe
532 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,139
373 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
594 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments, recently renovated with hardwood floors and modern finishes. Prime location close to pubs, clubs, theaters and more. Controlled access community with 24/7 concierge services.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
$
The Loop
40 Units Available
AMLI Lofts
850 S Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,716
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,981
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1197 sqft
Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments feature modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Near The Loop, Central Business District, and multiple universities. Steps to rail, bus lines.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
Near North Side
61 Units Available
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,724
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,418
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1373 sqft
Located close to the river and W Upper Wacker Dr in downtown Chicago. Community has a beautiful communal garden, a pool and a gym. Apartments have patio/balcony, extra storage and furniture.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Near North Side
32 Units Available
NEXT
347 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,563
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,932
1106 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with exquisite finishes and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a yoga studio, fire pit and game room on site. By CTA bus and train lines. Near nightlife, dining, and shops.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Near North Side
24 Units Available
1225 Old Town
1225 N Wells St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,646
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,726
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1185 sqft
North side just east of La Salle Boulevard. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters for contemporary look. Rooftop pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Easy walking to Happy Camper Pizzeria and Declan's Irish Pub.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Near North Side
89 Units Available
One Superior Place
1 W Superior St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,703
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,902
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom finishes. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and gym. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Close to Oak Street Beach. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Near South Side
22 Units Available
Sky 55
1255 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1222 sqft
Convenient to Roosevelt station. Modern apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows in a community boasting panoramic lake and city views. Community offers a rooftop garden courtyard, dining terrace and swimming pool. On-site grocery store and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
$
The Loop
37 Units Available
AMLI 900
900 S Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,442
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,876
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,683
1183 sqft
Located in the South Loop neighborhood of Chicago, Apartments come with amenities like in-unit laundry, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The community is pet-friendly and offers on-site yoga and gym.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Lincoln Park
25 Units Available
Elevate Lincoln Park
2526 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,800
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,685
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Chicago's best neighborhood just got better.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Near North Side
35 Units Available
Aston Chicago
200 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,876
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,374
1937 sqft
Within walking distance of Navy Pier, near shopping, dining, parks and nightlife. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments (plus a penthouse) with sweeping city views, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Parking available with fee.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
The Loop
119 Units Available
The Cooper
720 S Wells Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,578
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,213
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1297 sqft
The Cooper is Southbanks first residential highrise, located on the South Branch of the Chicago River. Inspired by our citys relentless creative energy, The Cooper offers modern residences with a unique perspective on living.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
The Loop
48 Units Available
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,838
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,513
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,701
1213 sqft
Located in the heart of Chicago by the river. Stylish apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a hot tub and concierge service.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Chicago, IL

Finding an apartment in Chicago that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

