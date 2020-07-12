/
greater grand crossing
133 Apartments for rent in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago, IL
212 E 69th Place
212 E 69th Pl, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with 2-3 bedroom apartments that have been recently renovated. Located close to bus routes and between I-90 and I-94, making it easy to come and go.
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
680 sqft
Comfortable homes with updated kitchens, custom bathrooms and plush carpeting. Near I-90 and I-94. Close to Lem's Bar-B-Q if you want some great food. Near Hamilton Park and CTA bus and train routes.
6700 S Indiana Avenue
6700 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$855
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
675 sqft
Convenient to I-94 and the Chicago Skyway toll road. Also close to King Drive Station and 63rd Street Station. Apartments are fitted with intercoms and hardwood floors. Convenient on-site laundry.
7400 S Rhodes Ave
7400 S Rhodes Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1076 sqft
Some utilities are included in these comfortable apartments, which have hardwood floors. Units have been recently renovated. Located near bus routes on East 75th Street, plus near Interstate 90.
6829 S King Dr
6829 S King Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to King Drive Station. Hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom. Oven, range and refrigerator in every kitchen. Bathtub and tiled floors in every bathroom.
7053 S St Lawrence Ave
7053 S Saint Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$930
691 sqft
Just off the Chicago Skyway, these clean apartments on Lawrence Street offer modern conveniences close to Interstate-90. Carpeting and wood flooring, large windows. Brick facades exude charm in this pedestrian-friendly neighborhood.
7038 S Yale Ave 1
7038 South Yale Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 AMAZING THREE BEDROOM IN GRAND CROSSING - Property Id: 312399 nice neighborhood that gives you easy access to transportation and restaurants! CHA ACCEPTED! EMAIL OR TEXT ME TODAY at Sharonnatta.dreamspots@gmail.
1226 E 72nd Pl 2
1226 East 72nd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
NEW!! 3 BEDROOM LOCATED IN GRAND CROSSING - Property Id: 310865 SECOND FLOOR SPACIOUS UNIT! Everything updated and ready to MOVE IN will not last long EMAIL OR TEXT ME TODAY at Sharonnatta.dreamspots@gmail.com & 773-812-8244.
7218 S Evans Ave 2
7218 South Evans Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Newly Rehabbed 1Bedroom /Bath Convertible Apt - Property Id: 285506 Professionally Managed 6- unit building Current Vaccancies : Junior-Size 1bd/1bd Apartment Renting for $1000 $500 non Non-Refundable Move in fee required 1bd/1ba Convertible
7029 S Indiana Ave
7029 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MODERN 1BDRM IN GREATER GRAND CROSSING - Property Id: 307466 APPLIANCES INCLUDED, HARDWOOD FLOORS, ON SITE PARKING , AND SPACIOUS BEDROOM! APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: NET INCOME 2.
7623 S Eberhart Ave
7623 South Eberhart Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,561
Beautiful home - Property Id: 210977 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210977 Property Id 210977 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5878052)
7506 S Vernon Ave
7506 South Vernon Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
ATTENTION 1BED VOUCHER HOLDERS - Property Id: 302969 LOOKING FOR A 1 BEDROOM VOUCHER HOLDER ! THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM UNIT READY FOR MOVE IN Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
7007 S Stewart
7007 South Stewart Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
6706 South Prairie Ave.
6706 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease
6954 S Vernon 3
6954 South Vernon Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
BEAUTIFUL 3BEDROOM LOCATED IN GRANDCROSSING - Property Id: 311550 Hidden GEM! Granite counter top, decorative back splash! Easy access to transportation! CHA OK EMAIL OR TEXT ME TODAY at Sharonnatta.dreamspots@gmail.com & 773-812-8244.
7548 S Harvard Ave
7548 South Harvard Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Will accept a 2 bed voucher - Property Id: 305159 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305159 Property Id 305159 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5878062)
7215 S Evans Ave
7215 South Evans Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Air Conditioned On Evans - Property Id: 287016 Welcome home to this beautifully restored one bed with a den in Greater Grand Crossing.
7726 S Maryland Ave
7726 South Maryland Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7726 S Maryland Ave in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
7316 South St Lawrence
7316 South Saint Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
7308 South Greenwood Avenue - 1
7308 South Greenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
3 bedroom apartment with 1 full bathroom, living room, dining room, fenced front & back yards. Minutes from Metra, CTA, public library and grocery store.
7222 S Rhodes Ave, Unit 1
7222 South Rhodes Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
MODERN 3 BEDROOM UNIT IN GREATER GRAND CROSSING AREA! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN. DARK WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING, UPDATED BATHROOM WITH DEEP SOAKING TUB, GRANITE LIKE KITCHEN COUNTER-TOPS, AND MATCHING BLACK APPLIANCES.
7108 S Rhodes Ave, Unit 101
7108 S Rhodes Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$725
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large one bedroom apartment. Hardwood floors. Heat and appliances included. Laundry on premises. $465 move-in fee. 25 residential units and 8 store fronts one of the upgraded stores, open space, office, etc
1226 E 72nd St, Unit 2
1226 East 72nd Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
MODERN AND UPDATED 3 BED SECOND FLOOR UNIT IN GREATER GRAND CROSSING.
7051 South Indiana Avenue
7051 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Come see this beautiful & recently updated 3 bedroom unit in Park Manor. This apartment is 1 of the largest in the area, & it is gorgeous. The unit is beautiful and practical, featuring contemporary finishes.
