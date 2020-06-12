1802 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL

The "second city" is so called for being second to New York -- but don't think Chicago isn't mighty. This blue-collar city is the largest hub of industry and commerce in the entire Great Lakes region. Living in Chicago means you'll be in, or near, the very center of vibrant culture and business.

Housing in Chicago

About half of Chicago residents rent the place where they live. The vacancy rate in Chicago -- the number of rental units that are unused -- is slightly higher than the national average, so finding a suitable apartment isn't that difficult. Be aware, however, that rental rates here are a fair deal higher than the national average, with a two-bedroom apartment renting out for an average of $1,139.

In general, you'll find that Chicago varies substantially based on what neighborhood you end up in, and there's a wide range of housing available. Some areas in the city, especially near Lake Michigan, downtown and on the north side, are more expensive.

Working in Chicago

Chicago has a reputation as "the city of broad shoulders," but this is more of a reference to the city's blue-collar past than a reflection of its present. A full 23% of Chicago residents work in production, transportation and material-moving fields, a rate far higher than the national average. But white-collar jobs are well-represented in the city, too: 23% work in sales or administrative support, while nearly 12% work in management, business or finance.

Incomes here are well-distributed, but the city's average household income is slightly lower than the national average. And there's no way around it: The cost of living in Chicago is very high. If you're worried about money, you may want to live in one of the city's less expensive neighborhoods, or even the suburbs.

Education

The entire city of Chicago is served by the Chicago Public Schools district. This is a sprawling district with a very wide range of schools represented, so drawing generalizations is difficult. In general, however, you'll find that the best-rated schools are on the north and northwest sides of the city, especially in the more expensive neighborhoods located along the edge of Lake Michigan.

Things to See and Do

Chicago is crammed full of museums and major tourist attractions, many of which are family-friendly. Every summer, for instance, Navy Pier opens up to tourists, and kids love its amusement park attractions. The city's also home to the world-renowned Art Institute of Chicago, as well as the Museum of Science and Industry.

Sports are a way of life in Chicago, with fans young and old rooting for legendary teams like the Cubs, the White Sox, the Bears, the Bulls and the Blackhawks. And the food here is the stuff of legend, too: Deep dish pizza and Chicago dogs are the sort of blue-collar, hearty food that residents love to share with newcomers.

But don't think that Chicago's solely a tourist destination. The city's well-known for its nightlife, including a vibrant local theater scene that locals are powerfully devoted to. The Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been sending its alumni to the big and small screens since 1974, and the Second City comedy troupe has produced legendary comedians like John Belushi, Mike Myers and Tina Fey. If you'd prefer something a little more off-beat, try the absurdist rotating sketch comedy of "Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind," the longest-running show in the city.