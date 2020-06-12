AL
2 bedroom apartments
1802 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL

The "second city" is so called for being second to New York -- but don't think Chicago isn't mi... Read Guide >
1 of 54

$
Near South Side
26 Units Available
Arrive Lex
2138 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1153 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 43

Near West Side
42 Units Available
727 W Madison
727 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,580
1139 sqft
Iconic living starts at the intersection of Madison and Halsted. 727 West Madison includes unparalleled views, luxe amenities and premier access to Chicago's best restaurants and nightlife. Welcome to West Loop living.
1 of 23

Near West Side
13 Units Available
13Thirteen Randolph Street Lofts
1313 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
957 sqft
Recently renovated homes with Italian cabinetry, 11-foot ceilings and spacious layouts. Enjoy views of the Chicago skyline. Tenants get access to parking, a media room and pool. Near Union Park.
1 of 29

Logan Square
29 Units Available
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
845 sqft
As a new addition to the Logan Square neighborhood in Chicago, Noca Blu is one of the most luxurious apartment experiences in the area.
1 of 27

$
Near North Side
87 Units Available
One Superior Place
1 W Superior St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom finishes. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and gym. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Close to Oak Street Beach. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive.
1 of 15

$
Near North Side
18 Units Available
Hubbard221
221 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1303 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, smoke-free units and walk-in closets. Community amenities include business center, bike storage, 24-hour gym and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
1 of 43

The Loop
35 Units Available
200 Squared
210 N. Wells, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,065
1326 sqft
Enjoy modern style and breathtaking views at 200 Squared! 200 Squared is located at 210 N. Wells Chicago, IL and is managed by Lincoln Property Residential.
1 of 39

$
Near North Side
28 Units Available
sixforty northwells
640 N Wells, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1214 sqft
Modern apartments at the corner of Ontario and Wells with luxe features like chef-inspired kitchens, stone countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy a rooftop with heated pool, hot tub and panoramic views of downtown Chicago.
1 of 48

$
Near North Side
174 Units Available
Old Town Park - II
202 West Hill Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,635
1338 sqft
Onni proudly presents Old Town Park II, a modern and stylish residence inspired by the neighborhood.
1 of 31

$
Douglas
135 Units Available
Lake Meadows
500 E 33rd St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
908 sqft
Located along Lake Michigan and only minutes from Old Town Chicago, this community boasts on-site Zipcar rental, free parking, a community center and an on-site shopping mall. Pet-friendly apartments have free basic cable.
1 of 36

Near North Side
25 Units Available
One East Delaware
1 E Delaware Pl, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1040 sqft
Luxury apartments near Washington Square Park and the Newberry Library. Units include quartz countertops and espresso cabinetry. On-site amenities include a 24-hour business center, sundeck with fire pit, and fitness studio. Steps from subway stops.
1 of 18

$
The Loop
15 Units Available
Wells Place
837 South Wells Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1137 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this comfortable community offers balconies, dishwashers, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, bamboo floors throughout and high-quality, chef's kitchens for your cooking delight.
1 of 22

$
Near South Side
19 Units Available
Carriage House Lofts
1545 S State St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,344
1135 sqft
Stylish lofts with stainless steel appliances, USB outlets and vaulted ceilings. Bike storage available. Enjoy the rooftop deck when free. Near Museum Campus and Lake Michigan. By shops and restaurants on State Street.
1 of 31

Near North Side
66 Units Available
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,827
1173 sqft
At home, this community's residents enjoy stainless-steel appliances, large closets and plush carpeting. Once they're outside, there's a Zip Car onsite, dog park and 24-hour laundry. Lincoln Park and the Target shopping center are nearby.
1 of 36

The Loop
44 Units Available
Eleven Thirty
1130 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1150 sqft
Apartments with lake and city views. 24-hour door attendant and 24-hour laundry center available. Complimentary bike storage. Coffee and tea service available. Minutes from Field Museum of Natural History, Adler Planetarium, and Lake Michigan.
1 of 6

Austin
1 Unit Available
5556 W Jackson
5556 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
621 sqft
Great location in the South Austin neighborhood. Building has on-site laundry and is close to the CTA Green Line and Blue Line. Units include free heat and have spacious floor plans.
1 of 13

Near West Side
39 Units Available
Medical District Apartments
901 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1075 sqft
Convenient location to the Loop, expressways, Rush University and the UIC campus. Spacious, modern apartments with private patio/balcony. Community has elevator, fitness center and courtyard.
1 of 22

Near North Side
34 Units Available
NEXT
347 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,932
1106 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with exquisite finishes and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a yoga studio, fire pit and game room on site. By CTA bus and train lines. Near nightlife, dining, and shops.
1 of 31

$
O'Hare
110 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
1 of 27

$
Near North Side
41 Units Available
Sono East
840 W Blackhawk St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1152 sqft
Modern feel with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors close to Route 64. Concierge, gym and pool. Close to dining at Joe's on Weed Street and Burger Bar Chicago and shopping at Nordstrom.
1 of 12

Near North Side
25 Units Available
Chestnut Tower
121 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,186
1150 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Chestnut Tower is the zenith of fantastic high-rise apartment living in the desirable Downtown Chicago area.
1 of 44

Near North Side
53 Units Available
465 North Park
465 North Park Drive, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,830
1413 sqft
This new construction community is a luxury lifestyle center. On-site amenities include a pool, outdoor lounge with a fireplace, sky lounge, and dog run and pet spa. Spacious interiors with high-end finishes.
1 of 40

$
The Loop
4 Units Available
MDA City Club Apartments
63 E Lake St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1059 sqft
Apartment sits just off Lower East Randolph Street, close to transit stations and the United Building. Units feature new carpet, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and granite counters.
1 of 58

$
Near West Side
25 Units Available
EMME
165 N Desplaines St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,632
937 sqft
Thoughtful architectural and green features, including locally sourced tiles and a third-floor vegetable and fruit garden. Situated in Chicago's "Silicone Prairie," close to art galleries, parks, entertainment options and the financial district.
Chicago City Guide

The "second city" is so called for being second to New York -- but don't think Chicago isn't mighty. This blue-collar city is the largest hub of industry and commerce in the entire Great Lakes region. Living in Chicago means you'll be in, or near, the very center of vibrant culture and business.

Housing in Chicago

About half of Chicago residents rent the place where they live. The vacancy rate in Chicago -- the number of rental units that are unused -- is slightly higher than the national average, so finding a suitable apartment isn't that difficult. Be aware, however, that rental rates here are a fair deal higher than the national average, with a two-bedroom apartment renting out for an average of $1,139.

In general, you'll find that Chicago varies substantially based on what neighborhood you end up in, and there's a wide range of housing available. Some areas in the city, especially near Lake Michigan, downtown and on the north side, are more expensive.

Working in Chicago

Chicago has a reputation as "the city of broad shoulders," but this is more of a reference to the city's blue-collar past than a reflection of its present. A full 23% of Chicago residents work in production, transportation and material-moving fields, a rate far higher than the national average. But white-collar jobs are well-represented in the city, too: 23% work in sales or administrative support, while nearly 12% work in management, business or finance.

Incomes here are well-distributed, but the city's average household income is slightly lower than the national average. And there's no way around it: The cost of living in Chicago is very high. If you're worried about money, you may want to live in one of the city's less expensive neighborhoods, or even the suburbs.

Education

The entire city of Chicago is served by the Chicago Public Schools district. This is a sprawling district with a very wide range of schools represented, so drawing generalizations is difficult. In general, however, you'll find that the best-rated schools are on the north and northwest sides of the city, especially in the more expensive neighborhoods located along the edge of Lake Michigan.

Things to See and Do

Chicago is crammed full of museums and major tourist attractions, many of which are family-friendly. Every summer, for instance, Navy Pier opens up to tourists, and kids love its amusement park attractions. The city's also home to the world-renowned Art Institute of Chicago, as well as the Museum of Science and Industry.

Sports are a way of life in Chicago, with fans young and old rooting for legendary teams like the Cubs, the White Sox, the Bears, the Bulls and the Blackhawks. And the food here is the stuff of legend, too: Deep dish pizza and Chicago dogs are the sort of blue-collar, hearty food that residents love to share with newcomers.

But don't think that Chicago's solely a tourist destination. The city's well-known for its nightlife, including a vibrant local theater scene that locals are powerfully devoted to. The Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been sending its alumni to the big and small screens since 1974, and the Second City comedy troupe has produced legendary comedians like John Belushi, Mike Myers and Tina Fey. If you'd prefer something a little more off-beat, try the absurdist rotating sketch comedy of "Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind," the longest-running show in the city.

Chicago

June 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chicago rent trends were flat over the past month

Chicago rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chicago stand at $1,097 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,291 for a two-bedroom. Chicago's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chicago, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Chicago rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Chicago, a few similar cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chicago is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Chicago's median two-bedroom rent of $1,291 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Chicago.
    • While Chicago's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Chicago.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

