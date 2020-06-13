Apartment List
/
IL
/
chicago
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:02 AM

112 Accessible Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Near North Side
18 Units Available
Hubbard221
221 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,697
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,590
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1303 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, smoke-free units and walk-in closets. Community amenities include business center, bike storage, 24-hour gym and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Near South Side
32 Units Available
Eleven40
1140 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,510
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,046
940 sqft
LIVE SMART Welcome home to Eleven40 Apartments, a luxury property in Chicago, IL. Eleven40’s perfect location in Chicago’s South Loop is incredibly convenient to both work and play.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Loop
26 Units Available
Century Tower
182 West Lake Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,375
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
868 sqft
Located in the heart of Chicago near the waterfront. This charming community is within a 1930's era building. On-site garage, gym and ample parking. Pet-friendly. Bike storage provided. Modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Near North Side
15 Units Available
Niche 905
905 N Orleans, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,868
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,333
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,547
1164 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a rooftop pool deck, fire pit, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, breakfast bars, and in-unit Washer/Dryer.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakeview
61 Units Available
The Belmont by Reside
3170 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,078
349 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
858 sqft
Contemporary apartments provide stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk in closets. Amenities feature valet service, on-site laundry, rooftop fitness center and internet cafe. Jogging and biking paths are across the street along Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Town
2 Units Available
2010 West Pierce
2010 W Pierce Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1293 sqft
Across the street from Humboldt Park, within walking distance of shopping, dining and public transportation. Large, 2-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, extra storage and granite counters. Covered and open parking available for a fee.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakeview
7 Units Available
Belmont by Reside Flats
425 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,758
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,429
1070 sqft
Close to Lincoln Park and Route 41. Beautiful open plan apartments with modern kitchen appliances, balcony/patio, carpet and bathtub. Community includes a clubhouse, a gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
$
The Loop
50 Units Available
Fisher Building City Club
343 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designed as an office building by famed architect, Daniel Burnham, the Fisher Building completed construction in 1896 and remains an integral part of Chicago architectural history to this day.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Near South Side
39 Units Available
Coeval
51E 14th Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,575
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1054 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Coeval, you'll discover refined, crisp design and effortless apartments.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Near North Side
44 Units Available
Xavier
625 W Division St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,550
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,918
1014 sqft
Glorious green space, dog grooming area, BBQ area and clubhouse. Hardwood flooring, air conditioning, patio/balcony and fireplace. All appliances, lobby, media room, conference center and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
$
The Loop
117 Units Available
The Cooper
720 S Wells Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,574
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,213
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1297 sqft
The Cooper is Southbanks first residential highrise, located on the South Branch of the Chicago River. Inspired by our citys relentless creative energy, The Cooper offers modern residences with a unique perspective on living.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
$
The Loop
51 Units Available
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,838
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,521
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,579
1213 sqft
Located in the heart of Chicago by the river. Stylish apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a hot tub and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
Near North Side
55 Units Available
465 North Park
465 North Park Drive, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,846
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,467
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,830
1413 sqft
This new construction community is a luxury lifestyle center. On-site amenities include a pool, outdoor lounge with a fireplace, sky lounge, and dog run and pet spa. Spacious interiors with high-end finishes.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Loop
244 Units Available
Alta Grand Central
221 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,657
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,602
1173 sqft
At Alta Grand Central, thoughtful design meets elegant Chicago charm. You deserve a place to luxuriate.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Near North Side
12 Units Available
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,072
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,310
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Near North Side
28 Units Available
sixforty northwells
640 N Wells, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,580
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,505
1214 sqft
Modern apartments at the corner of Ontario and Wells with luxe features like chef-inspired kitchens, stone countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy a rooftop with heated pool, hot tub and panoramic views of downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Loop
35 Units Available
Burnham Pointe
730 S Clark St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,848
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1449 sqft
Residences at Printers RowPrinters Row is at the heart of historic downtown Chicago. Rare works, literary classics and university texts are found at long-established storefronts that epitomize the underlying foothold of this neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Near South Side
90 Units Available
Park Michigan Apartments
1212 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,413
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,517
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
968 sqft
Park Michigan is the new-age luxury living experience within reach. Enhanced living and design makes coming home a pleasure. Each spacious, light-filled apartment boasts custom details and caters to a variety of needs.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Near North Side
32 Units Available
Grand Plaza
540 N State St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,810
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1285 sqft
This pet-friendly community was recently renovated. It's located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a heated pool, running track, concierge service, and fitness center. Wood floors, balconies, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mount Greenwood
2 Units Available
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$934
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Near North Side
21 Units Available
Old Town Park
1140 N Wells St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,990
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1121 sqft
Modern 32-story apartment tower located in Old Town. Complex has a rooftop pool and sundeck, sports court, and sports lounge. Units feature gourmet kitchens, high-end appliances and wide-plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Near North Side
21 Units Available
Moment
545 N McClurg Ct, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,775
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1213 sqft
Luxury living near Navy Pier. Apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows with solar shades, pearl quartz countertops and custom walk-in closets. All tenants have access to rooftop pool and lounge, yoga studio and wellness spa.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Near South Side
28 Units Available
1333 S Wabash Ave
1333 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,022
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,446
1442 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,419
2064 sqft
Prime location in the South Loop neighborhood close to nightlife, restaurants, culture and shopping. Modern apartment homes with high ceilings, keyless entry and brushed chrome hardware. Business Center and outdoor deck.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakeview
26 Units Available
Wave Lakeview
420 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,595
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
1145 sqft
Come check out Chicago's hottest apartment crave at WAVE! WAVE is Lakeview's newest apartment community located on Belmont Avenue and features studio, convertible, one and two-bedroom apartments.

June 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chicago rent trends were flat over the past month

Chicago rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chicago stand at $1,097 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,291 for a two-bedroom. Chicago's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chicago, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Chicago rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Chicago, a few similar cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chicago is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Chicago's median two-bedroom rent of $1,291 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Chicago.
    • While Chicago's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Chicago.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 1 BedroomsChicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChicago 3 BedroomsChicago 3 BedroomsChicago 3 BedroomsChicago Accessible ApartmentsChicago Apartments under $1,000Chicago Apartments under $1,100Chicago Apartments under $800Chicago Apartments under $900
    Chicago Apartments with BalconyChicago Apartments with BalconyChicago Apartments with BalconyChicago Apartments with GarageChicago Apartments with GarageChicago Apartments with GymChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChicago Apartments with ParkingChicago Apartments with ParkingChicago Apartments with ParkingChicago Apartments with PoolChicago Apartments with Pool
    Chicago Apartments with Washer-DryerChicago Apartments with Washer-DryerChicago Apartments with Washer-DryerChicago Cheap PlacesChicago Dog Friendly ApartmentsChicago Dog Friendly ApartmentsChicago Dog Friendly ApartmentsChicago Furnished ApartmentsChicago Luxury PlacesChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
    Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
    Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
    Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
    UptownLincoln Square

    Apartments Near Colleges

    City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
    Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
    City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College