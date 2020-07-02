Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym game room playground racquetball court tennis court on-site laundry lobby

5535 S. Kimbark, a close knit yet spacious apartment community with a beautiful brick facade, is centrally located in one of Chicago's most historic and happening neighborhoods- Hyde Park. Just two blocks from the University of Chicago and two blocks from 53rd Street Corridor's eclectic mix of restaurants, shops and apartments, there isn't a reason not to love these Hyde Park apartments and their prime location. 5535 S. Kimbark's building offers new, modern amenities within the classic context of a historic architecture. These Hyde Park rentals offer 1 bedroom apartments for rent and 2 bedroom apartments for rent.



We hope you find our apartments in Hyde Park located at 5535 S. Kimbark to be a top-rated option for your new home, and enjoy the spacious 1 bedroom apartments for rent and 2 bedroom apartments for rent available. Let us know if there is anything our team at Mac Properties can do to help you with your hunt for Hyde Park apartments! Mac Properties owns and manages 90+ Hyde Park Apartments in Chicago.



There is never a lack of things to do in our Hyde Park neighborhood, as we have a plethora of museums, restaurants, bookstores, and public parks. Within 2 miles of 5535 S. Kimbark is Washington Park, totaling 366.84 acres, featuring two gymnasiums, a photography lab, dance studio, racquetball court, fitness center, game room, and multi-purpose rooms. The park also includes a nature area, a Harvest Garden, lagoon, aquatic center, three playgrounds, basketball/ tennis courts, baseball, football, soccer, cricket, and softball fields. As if that were not enough- these Hyde Park apartments are within a mile of the Hyde Park Art Center, the oldest alternative art venue in the city dedicated to the visual arts, with frequent events like artist talks, poetry readings, and music performances.