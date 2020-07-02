All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5535 S Kimbark.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5535 S Kimbark
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

5535 S Kimbark

5535 S Kimbark Ave · (773) 492-8336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5535 S Kimbark Ave, Chicago, IL 60637
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5535 S Kimbark.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
game room
playground
racquetball court
tennis court
on-site laundry
lobby
5535 S. Kimbark, a close knit yet spacious apartment community with a beautiful brick facade, is centrally located in one of Chicago's most historic and happening neighborhoods- Hyde Park. Just two blocks from the University of Chicago and two blocks from 53rd Street Corridor's eclectic mix of restaurants, shops and apartments, there isn't a reason not to love these Hyde Park apartments and their prime location. 5535 S. Kimbark's building offers new, modern amenities within the classic context of a historic architecture. These Hyde Park rentals offer 1 bedroom apartments for rent and 2 bedroom apartments for rent.

We hope you find our apartments in Hyde Park located at 5535 S. Kimbark to be a top-rated option for your new home, and enjoy the spacious 1 bedroom apartments for rent and 2 bedroom apartments for rent available. Let us know if there is anything our team at Mac Properties can do to help you with your hunt for Hyde Park apartments! Mac Properties owns and manages 90+ Hyde Park Apartments in Chicago.

There is never a lack of things to do in our Hyde Park neighborhood, as we have a plethora of museums, restaurants, bookstores, and public parks. Within 2 miles of 5535 S. Kimbark is Washington Park, totaling 366.84 acres, featuring two gymnasiums, a photography lab, dance studio, racquetball court, fitness center, game room, and multi-purpose rooms. The park also includes a nature area, a Harvest Garden, lagoon, aquatic center, three playgrounds, basketball/ tennis courts, baseball, football, soccer, cricket, and softball fields. As if that were not enough- these Hyde Park apartments are within a mile of the Hyde Park Art Center, the oldest alternative art venue in the city dedicated to the visual arts, with frequent events like artist talks, poetry readings, and music performances.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $350 2 br: $450 3 br: $550 4 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $350 Flat Rate
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5535 S Kimbark have any available units?
5535 S Kimbark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5535 S Kimbark have?
Some of 5535 S Kimbark's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5535 S Kimbark currently offering any rent specials?
5535 S Kimbark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5535 S Kimbark pet-friendly?
Yes, 5535 S Kimbark is pet friendly.
Does 5535 S Kimbark offer parking?
No, 5535 S Kimbark does not offer parking.
Does 5535 S Kimbark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5535 S Kimbark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5535 S Kimbark have a pool?
No, 5535 S Kimbark does not have a pool.
Does 5535 S Kimbark have accessible units?
No, 5535 S Kimbark does not have accessible units.
Does 5535 S Kimbark have units with dishwashers?
No, 5535 S Kimbark does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5535 S Kimbark?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Barry Court - 722 W Barry Ave
722 West Barry Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
215 West Apartments
215 W Washington St
Chicago, IL 60606
2954 North Racine Ave. Apt.
2954 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Axis
441 E Erie St
Chicago, IL 60611
1261 Argyle
1261 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
5202-5210 S. Cornell Avenue
5202 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
K2 Apartments
365 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60661
1111 N. Dearborn
1111 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity