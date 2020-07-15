Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

621 Studio Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Lincoln Park
Reside at 2525
2525 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$899
226 sqft
Modern and stylish apartment homes in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a concierge service and Wi-Fi. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Lincoln Park
Reside on North Park
1700 N North Park Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,591
464 sqft
Situated in Chicago's sought after Old Town district, this pet-friendly community features 24-hr concierge service, bike storage, parking and gym. Recently renovated living spaces boast extra storage and air conditioning. Very close to Route 41.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
19 Units Available
West Loop
Arkadia West Loop
765 W Adams St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,634
538 sqft
Panoramic views, a rooftop deck, yoga room and multiple floor plans are available at Arkadia Tower. LEED certified with all of the latest upgraded apartment features and amenities. In the heart of West Loop.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
$
31 Units Available
Near North Side
The Seneca
200 E Chestnut St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,248
379 sqft
Within walking distance to Northwestern Pritzker Law School and Lake Michigan. Apartments feature open dining rooms and modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Property offers a rooftop lounge with complimentary Wi-Fi and a 24-hour athletic club.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 12:11 AM
$
25 Units Available
Near West Side
Gateway West Loop
11 S Green St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,604
435 sqft
Modern community in a prime location in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood. Community features a swimming pool with a fire pit, BBQ area, and great views of the city. Units have modern finishes and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 12:23 AM
64 Units Available
The Loop
215 West Apartments
215 W Washington St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,775
587 sqft
Great location in the heart of the theater and financial district, close to the Washington/Wells L stop. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, concierge, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
$
21 Units Available
Lincoln Square
Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,418
538 sqft
A 150-unit apartment building surrounding a courtyard in the Ravenswood neighborhood. Modern kitchens, walk-in closets, pet-friendly, barbecue area, gym, coffee bar, conference room. Close to two CTA public transport lines.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
15 Units Available
Near West Side
180 North Jefferson
180 N Jefferson St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,646
640 sqft
Great location near the Chicago Loop and River North. Boutique apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, window coverings and great city views. Complimentary bike storage.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
127 Units Available
The Loop
The Cooper
720 S Wells Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,560
531 sqft
The Cooper is Southbanks first residential highrise, located on the South Branch of the Chicago River. Inspired by our citys relentless creative energy, The Cooper offers modern residences with a unique perspective on living.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
64 Units Available
Near North Side
465 North Park
465 North Park Drive, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,921
593 sqft
This new construction community is a luxury lifestyle center. On-site amenities include a pool, outdoor lounge with a fireplace, sky lounge, and dog run and pet spa. Spacious interiors with high-end finishes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
102 Units Available
Near South Side
Park Michigan Apartments
1212 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,341
561 sqft
Park Michigan is the new-age luxury living experience within reach. Enhanced living and design makes coming home a pleasure. Each spacious, light-filled apartment boasts custom details and caters to a variety of needs.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
38 Units Available
The Loop
73 E Lake St
73 E Lake St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,049
693 sqft
Enjoy comfortable living in your apartment home that includes a suite of impressive finishes such as GE stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood flooring, Kohler fixtures, a built-in wine rack, and abundant closet space.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
Near North Side
Old Town Park
1140 N Wells St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,685
557 sqft
Modern 32-story apartment tower located in Old Town. Complex has a rooftop pool and sundeck, sports court, and sports lounge. Units feature gourmet kitchens, high-end appliances and wide-plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
20 Units Available
Near North Side
Moment
545 N McClurg Ct, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,180
582 sqft
Luxury living near Navy Pier. Apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows with solar shades, pearl quartz countertops and custom walk-in closets. All tenants have access to rooftop pool and lounge, yoga studio and wellness spa.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
88 Units Available
The Loop
Alta Roosevelt
801 S Financial Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,671
527 sqft
A contemporary community with an outdoor living rooftop, multi-screen theater and bar area, and a lobby coffee lounge. Just minutes from the business district and area restaurants. Expansive windows.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Hyde Park
5316 S.dorchester Ave
5316 South Dorchester Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,145
343 sqft
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
96 Units Available
Near North Side
Axis
441 E Erie St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,450
505 sqft
For those who dream of never leaving your favorite resort, Axis Apartments and Lofts is just for you. Living at Axis means New Year’s eve toasts against Chicago’s breathtaking skyline.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Uptown
Buena Terrace Apartments
4242 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,035
380 sqft
The historic Buena Terrace has been transformed from a stately hotel into a majestic elevator building. Just minutes from Wrigley Field and Montrose Harbor, Buena Terrace has the vintage charm that modern city dwellers seek.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Lakeview
Barry Court - 722 W Barry Ave
722 West Barry Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,071
400 sqft
A timeless walk-up in the heart of Lakeview, Barry Court is a home to studio and 2-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
$
71 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$925
537 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 12:01 AM
55 Units Available
Near North Side
North Water
340 E North Water St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,804
645 sqft
Spacious living space with hardwood flooring. All appliances included, large closets, laundry facilities and bike storage. Swimming pool, clubhouse, dog grooming area and fire pit. Concierge service and gym open around the clock.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 12:24 AM
57 Units Available
Near North Side
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,672
601 sqft
Located close to the river and W Upper Wacker Dr in downtown Chicago. Community has a beautiful communal garden, a pool and a gym. Apartments have patio/balcony, extra storage and furniture.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 12:28 AM
3 Units Available
Edgewater
The Edge at Sheridan
5910 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,202
395 sqft
The Edge at Sheridan is located on Sheridan Road across from Lane Beach. In addition to features like complimentary WiFi and real hardwood flooring, The Edge boasts spectacular views of Chicago's famous lakefront.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 12:13 AM
41 Units Available
The Loop
The Shoreham at Lakeshore East
400 E South Water St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,532
581 sqft
Units are luxurious with ceramic tile flooring, maple cabinetry and plush wall-to-wall carpeting. Community has rooftop pool, on-site preschool and dry cleaners. Conveniently located close to Lake Shore East Park.

July 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chicago rents declined slightly over the past month

Chicago rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chicago stand at $1,096 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Chicago's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Chicago throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents were down 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Chicago rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Chicago has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Chicago is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Chicago's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chicago remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Detroit (+0.2%), Philadelphia (+-0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $901, and $1,180 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Chicago.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

