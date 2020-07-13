195 Apartments under $900 for rent in Chicago, IL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 02:25pm
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
Everett Apartments
5465 South Everett Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$670
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Everett Apartments in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 118

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
13 Units Available
Hyde Park
5500 S. Cornell Avenue
5493 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$895
295 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
702 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
724 sqft
Converted elegant hotel with 1920s character, parking, on-site laundry and bike storage. Residents enjoy units with walk in closets, hardwood floors and laundry. Located in Hyde Park, close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
3 Units Available
Hyde Park
5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue
5528 S Everett Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$895
284 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeshore living just steps from the water. Lake Michigan access and great transportation place you in the heart of it all. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry and recently updated interiors featuring hardwood floors and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Lincoln Square
Wolcott Terrace
5017 N Wolcott Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$886
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
398 sqft
Wolcott Terrace is a beautiful courtyard property in Ravenswood. It has a modern charming interior and a vintage, Roaring Twenties-inspired exterior and porticoes.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
12 Units Available
Kenwood
4721 S. Ellis Avenue
4721 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
297 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
426 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
683 sqft
Located in Hyde Park, close to Lake Michigan. Residents enjoy communal courtyard, parking, laundry and trash valet. Units feature walk-in closets, bathtub, dishwasher and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Roseland
11111 S Vernon
11111 S Vernon Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$615
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments are in a convenient location near East 111th Street. Recently renovated, they feature dishwasher, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and microwave. Amenities include internet access and on-site laundry. Heat included in rent.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
31 Units Available
Washington Park
6160 S Martin Luther King Dr
6160-6212 S Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$815
511 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
636 sqft
Now leasing! 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr is located in the Washington Park neighborhood of Chicago. Two and three-bedroom apartments recently underwent a complete renovation, and feature new appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7031 S Chappel
7031 S Chappel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$830
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently rehabbed South Shore one bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, on-site laundry, free heat and relaxing bathtubs. Pet-friendly and located near Bryn Mawr station and E 71st Street.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Chicago
8200 S Clyde Ave
8200 S Clyde Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
725 sqft
Recently renovated building with cozy two-bedroom floor plans. Brick fireplace and hardwood floors make these units stand out. Section 8 residents are welcome. Convenient access to I-90.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 26 at 03:54am
Contact for Availability
Rogers Park
1331 W Estes
1331 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Have you ever dreamed of living at the beach? Where the sounds of the waves nearby provide the soundtrack to your life? Well, at 1331 W. Estes, that dream can be yours with Lake Michigan beachfront less than a block away.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 26 at 03:54am
Contact for Availability
Rogers Park
1135 W. Pratt
1135 W Pratt Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$795
1 Bedroom
$1,045
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the midst of Chicagos northernmost neighborhood, on a quiet tree-lined street, sits 1135 W. Pratt. This newly restored residential building is a great spot to enjoy a different style of city living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Lincoln Square
4600 North Winchester Ave.
4600 N Winchester Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
350 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4600-06 N. Winchester / 1940-54 W. Wilson This Ravenswood corner building hosts studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments, having both vintage and modern options. They range in size from 350 to 820 sqft.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Oakland
Lake Park Crescent
1061 E 41st Pl, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$804
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1238 sqft
Just minutes from the water and Downtown Chicago. This apartment community offers a playground, ample parking, a gym and garage space. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, and lots of storage provided.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Chatham
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$610
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Within easy reach of 79th Street railway station. Pet-friendly apartments with phone entry intercoms in a spacious multi-use property with an on-site laundry. Select apartments feature hardwood floors. Rent includes heating and cooking gas.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
9 Units Available
Logan Square
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$892
377 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
500 sqft
Overlooking Kosciusko Park, 3935 W. Diversey is the best of both worlds-urban excitement when you want it, nature and serenity when you don't.STUDIO | 1 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 26 at 03:54am
Contact for Availability
Rogers Park
1900 W Pratt
1900 W Pratt Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$850
1 Bedroom
$1,095
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Just off of Touhy Avenue, a mere mile from the beautiful Loyola Park and beachfront, sits 1900 W. Rogers Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 16 at 06:03pm
Contact for Availability
Rogers Park
1063 COLUMBIA
1063 W Columbia Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,065
Does your dream street lead to the beach? So does Columbia Avenue, home to stunning trees, gorgeous views and 1063 W. Columbia.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Austin
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy a cozy 12-unit community near Austin Park. Community has contemporary units with spacious floor plans and granite counters. Pet-friendly complex with easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 6 at 12:17am
Contact for Availability
Lakeview
3834 N. Sheffield
3834 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$855
The history surrounding the Chicago Cubs is legendary filled with failure, hope and goats. And, 3834 N. Sheffield is home to a slice of that history, as a once hip apartment hotel for Cubs players in the early 1900s.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated May 20 at 08:29pm
5 Units Available
Hyde Park
5220 S Harper
5220 South Harper Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$750
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
595 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5220 S Harper in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 31 at 10:37am
3 Units Available
Hyde Park
5441 S Cornell
5451 S Cornell, Chicago, IL
Studio
$800
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5441 S Cornell in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Austin
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$835
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance to bus stops, restaurants and local stores. Pet-friendly community! Units are spacious with open floor plans and large closets. Maintenance regularly available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Greater Grand Crossing
6829 S King Dr
6829 S King Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to King Drive Station. Hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom. Oven, range and refrigerator in every kitchen. Bathtub and tiled floors in every bathroom.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7701 S May Street
7701 S May St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. Recently renovated apartments with carpeted living rooms and bedrooms. Community participates in the Section 8 program.

July 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chicago rents declined slightly over the past month

Chicago rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chicago stand at $1,096 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Chicago's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Chicago throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents were down 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Chicago rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Chicago has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Chicago is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Chicago's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chicago remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Detroit (+0.2%), Philadelphia (+-0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $901, and $1,180 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Chicago.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

