Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

836 Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Chicago renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Douglas
40 Units Available
Prairie Shores
2851 S King Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$896
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,011
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
890 sqft
A beautiful view of Lake Michigan and easy access to 31st Street Beach come standard at this community. There's onsite management, a lounge and complimentary storage also provided. Apartments have granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Near North Side
25 Units Available
One East Delaware
1 E Delaware Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,750
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1040 sqft
Luxury apartments near Washington Square Park and the Newberry Library. Units include quartz countertops and espresso cabinetry. On-site amenities include a 24-hour business center, sundeck with fire pit, and fitness studio. Steps from subway stops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Near North Side
21 Units Available
Old Town Park
1140 N Wells St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,990
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,380
1121 sqft
Modern 32-story apartment tower located in Old Town. Complex has a rooftop pool and sundeck, sports court, and sports lounge. Units feature gourmet kitchens, high-end appliances and wide-plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Near West Side
38 Units Available
Medical District Apartments
901 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,578
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,692
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1075 sqft
Convenient location to the Loop, expressways, Rush University and the UIC campus. Spacious, modern apartments with private patio/balcony. Community has elevator, fitness center and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Near North Side
25 Units Available
Kingsbury Plaza
520 N Kingsbury St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,705
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,582
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1210 sqft
Perfect location in River North with easy access to downtown. Units have washer/dryer, granite counters and hardwood floors. Peaceful community with gym, pool, hot tub and open courtyard. Dog park on premises.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Near North Side
46 Units Available
The Lofts at River East
445 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,005
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
1033 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,658
1352 sqft
The Lofts at River East was converted from a 1900's warehouse which supported Chicago's booming shipping industry. In the 1970's walls were installed, balconies were added and life at the Lofts began.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Near North Side
18 Units Available
Asbury Plaza
750 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,594
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
1040 sqft
Elegant apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Community includes a fitness center, pool and laundry center. Steps from the shops of Michigan Avenue. Close to Navy Pier and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewater
13 Units Available
Sheridan Tower
5650 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,154
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
750 sqft
At Sheridan Tower, you’ll enjoy comfortable, upscale living at the historic Edgewater Beach area, right on the corner of Hollywood and Sheridan and just steps away from the lake.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Near North Side
32 Units Available
NEXT
347 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,563
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,932
1106 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with exquisite finishes and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a yoga studio, fire pit and game room on site. By CTA bus and train lines. Near nightlife, dining, and shops.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Near North Side
92 Units Available
One Superior Place
1 W Superior St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,673
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,902
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom finishes. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and gym. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Close to Oak Street Beach. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Near North Side
43 Units Available
Xavier
625 W Division St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,550
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,093
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,084
1014 sqft
Glorious green space, dog grooming area, BBQ area and clubhouse. Hardwood flooring, air conditioning, patio/balcony and fireplace. All appliances, lobby, media room, conference center and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Near North Side
41 Units Available
420 E Ohio
420 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,816
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1279 sqft
Luxury apartments with unbeatable views of downtown Chicago. Each unit includes laundry facilities, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a patio. For busy residents, package receiving and dry cleaning services are available. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
O'Hare
101 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
The Loop
120 Units Available
The Cooper
720 S Wells Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,574
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,213
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1297 sqft
The Cooper is Southbanks first residential highrise, located on the South Branch of the Chicago River. Inspired by our citys relentless creative energy, The Cooper offers modern residences with a unique perspective on living.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Near North Side
55 Units Available
465 North Park
465 North Park Drive, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,887
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,467
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,830
1413 sqft
This new construction community is a luxury lifestyle center. On-site amenities include a pool, outdoor lounge with a fireplace, sky lounge, and dog run and pet spa. Spacious interiors with high-end finishes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
The Loop
56 Units Available
Essex on the Park
808 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,795
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1176 sqft
The bar is as high as the building is tall. This masterfully designed apartment community perched on Chicago's prestigious Michigan Avenue offers upscale accommodations, enviable conveniences and vibrant city living.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Near West Side
43 Units Available
727 W Madison
727 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,055
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,635
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,580
1139 sqft
Iconic living starts at the intersection of Madison and Halsted. 727 West Madison includes unparalleled views, luxe amenities and premier access to Chicago's best restaurants and nightlife. Welcome to West Loop living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Town
42 Units Available
Reside on Green Street
504 N Green St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,688
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,284
1064 sqft
Wrigley Stadium, Kennedy Expressway and Wicker Park are all nearby this property. Furnished apartments available. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga studio, pool, gym and fire pit available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Near West Side
38 Units Available
The Mason
180 N Ada St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,764
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,496
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,486
1123 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**The Mason Apartments is Fulton Market's newest addition in luxury living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Douglas
131 Units Available
Lake Meadows
500 E 33rd St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$762
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$864
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
908 sqft
Located along Lake Michigan and only minutes from Old Town Chicago, this community boasts on-site Zipcar rental, free parking, a community center and an on-site shopping mall. Pet-friendly apartments have free basic cable.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Loop
43 Units Available
Eleven Thirty
1130 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,514
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,834
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1150 sqft
Apartments with lake and city views. 24-hour door attendant and 24-hour laundry center available. Complimentary bike storage. Coffee and tea service available. Minutes from Field Museum of Natural History, Adler Planetarium, and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Near North Side
69 Units Available
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,314
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,451
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,827
1173 sqft
At home, this community's residents enjoy stainless-steel appliances, large closets and plush carpeting. Once they're outside, there's a Zip Car onsite, dog park and 24-hour laundry. Lincoln Park and the Target shopping center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Near West Side
6 Units Available
24 S Morgan St
24 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,175
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,805
1968 sqft
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Near North Side
45 Units Available
Optima Signature
220 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,025
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,665
1268 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Whole Foods, Riverwalk, Lake Michigan, River North and The Magnificent Mile. Built-in closets, stainless steel appliances, wide-plank flooring and raised ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Chicago, IL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Chicago renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

