Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

867 Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL with garage

Chicago apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Near West Side
38 Units Available
The Mason
180 N Ada St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,764
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,496
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,486
1123 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**The Mason Apartments is Fulton Market's newest addition in luxury living.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Loop
43 Units Available
Eleven Thirty
1130 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,514
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,834
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1150 sqft
Apartments with lake and city views. 24-hour door attendant and 24-hour laundry center available. Complimentary bike storage. Coffee and tea service available. Minutes from Field Museum of Natural History, Adler Planetarium, and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Near North Side
69 Units Available
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,314
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,451
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,827
1173 sqft
At home, this community's residents enjoy stainless-steel appliances, large closets and plush carpeting. Once they're outside, there's a Zip Car onsite, dog park and 24-hour laundry. Lincoln Park and the Target shopping center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Near North Side
45 Units Available
Optima Signature
220 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,025
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,665
1268 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Whole Foods, Riverwalk, Lake Michigan, River North and The Magnificent Mile. Built-in closets, stainless steel appliances, wide-plank flooring and raised ceilings.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Near North Side
13 Units Available
Niche 905
905 N Orleans, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,868
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,266
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,547
1164 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a rooftop pool deck, fire pit, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, breakfast bars, and in-unit Washer/Dryer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Edgewater
10 Units Available
The Bryn
5600 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,095
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
1034 sqft
High-rise apartments with modern finishes and spacious floor plans. Community offers a 24-hour fitness center and outdoor courtyard. Near the lakefront. Easy access to the Red Line Bryn Mawr stop.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Near West Side
15 Units Available
The Parker Fulton Market
730 W Couch Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,750
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,966
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,307
1080 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in Fulton Market. Floor-to-ceiling windows with unobstructed views of the city. Fitness center and yoga studio. Indoor car parking with electric charging stations.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Near North Side
52 Units Available
State & Chestnut
845 N State St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,810
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,155
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,440
1048 sqft
Newly decorated units with hardwood floors and air conditioning. Stainless steel appliances including a microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Large outdoor swimming, fire pit, BBQ area, green community and 24-hour concierge service.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lakeview
29 Units Available
Reside 707
707 W Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,252
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1056 sqft
Exquisite homes that have just been updated. Controlled entry access. Bike storage, laundry, and garage available on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Close to Sydney R. Marovitz Golf Course. By Montrose Beach.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lakeview
60 Units Available
The Belmont by Reside
3170 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,078
349 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
858 sqft
Contemporary apartments provide stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk in closets. Amenities feature valet service, on-site laundry, rooftop fitness center and internet cafe. Jogging and biking paths are across the street along Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lakeview
9 Units Available
Reside on Stratford
525 W Stratford Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,073
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,571
677 sqft
Spacious homes with fully equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Residents get access to a cafe, fitness center and laundry room. Steps from CTA buses and trains. Close to Wrigley Field.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lakeview
7 Units Available
Reside on Roscoe
532 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,139
373 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
594 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments, recently renovated with hardwood floors and modern finishes. Prime location close to pubs, clubs, theaters and more. Controlled access community with 24/7 concierge services.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Loop
26 Units Available
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,997
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
1207 sqft
Close to the Ogilvie Transportation Center and W Randolph St. Modern apartments featuring designer kitchens, stainless steel appliances and patios/balconies. Clubhouse, coffee bar, pool, clubhouse and gym all available to residents.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
$
The Loop
40 Units Available
AMLI Lofts
850 S Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,716
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,981
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1197 sqft
Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments feature modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Near The Loop, Central Business District, and multiple universities. Steps to rail, bus lines.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
$
Near North Side
61 Units Available
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,724
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,418
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1373 sqft
Located close to the river and W Upper Wacker Dr in downtown Chicago. Community has a beautiful communal garden, a pool and a gym. Apartments have patio/balcony, extra storage and furniture.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Near North Side
24 Units Available
1225 Old Town
1225 N Wells St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,646
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,726
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1185 sqft
North side just east of La Salle Boulevard. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters for contemporary look. Rooftop pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Easy walking to Happy Camper Pizzeria and Declan's Irish Pub.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Near South Side
22 Units Available
Sky 55
1255 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1222 sqft
Convenient to Roosevelt station. Modern apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows in a community boasting panoramic lake and city views. Community offers a rooftop garden courtyard, dining terrace and swimming pool. On-site grocery store and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Lincoln Park
24 Units Available
Elevate Lincoln Park
2526 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,800
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,685
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Chicago's best neighborhood just got better.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Near North Side
34 Units Available
Aston Chicago
200 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,876
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,374
1937 sqft
Within walking distance of Navy Pier, near shopping, dining, parks and nightlife. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments (plus a penthouse) with sweeping city views, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Parking available with fee.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
The Loop
48 Units Available
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,838
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,513
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,701
1213 sqft
Located in the heart of Chicago by the river. Stylish apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a hot tub and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
West Loop
35 Units Available
Arkadia West Loop
765 W Adams St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,615
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,088
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,001
1182 sqft
Panoramic views, a rooftop deck, yoga room and multiple floor plans are available at Arkadia Tower. LEED certified with all of the latest upgraded apartment features and amenities. In the heart of West Loop.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
West Town
45 Units Available
Spoke
728 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,701
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,282
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,065
1116 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood-style flooring, kitchen islands and high ceilings. Property includes a lounge area, party room and bocce court. By the Blue Line for convenient transportation. Near River West's best dining and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
The Loop
19 Units Available
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,121
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1132 sqft
Luxury lofts featuring hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, balconies and granite counters. Located in the South Loop, just blocks from Michigan Avenue. Pet-friendly complex with gym. Close to dining at Yang and Kai Sushi.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Near North Side
16 Units Available
Parc Huron
469 W Huron St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,229
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,614
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,468
1409 sqft
Residences feature in-unit laundry and dishwasher for convenience. Smoke-free apartment community with wine room and hot tub for relaxation. Close to Ward A. Montgomery Park and the North Branch Chicago River, with access to Interstate-94.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Chicago, IL

Chicago apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

