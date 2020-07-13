413 Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Near North Side
Old Town Park
1140 N Wells St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,640
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1121 sqft
Modern 32-story apartment tower located in Old Town. Complex has a rooftop pool and sundeck, sports court, and sports lounge. Units feature gourmet kitchens, high-end appliances and wide-plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
47 Units Available
Near West Side
X Chicago
710 West 14th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,125
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1011 sqft
X Chicago Apartments is a brand-new apartment community at 710 W 14th St, southwest of Chicago’s Loop neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
44 Units Available
Near West Side
Medical District Apartments
901 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,439
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1075 sqft
Convenient location to the Loop, expressways, Rush University and the UIC campus. Spacious, modern apartments with private patio/balcony. Community has elevator, fitness center and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Near North Side
Asbury Plaza
750 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,596
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
1040 sqft
Elegant apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Community includes a fitness center, pool and laundry center. Steps from the shops of Michigan Avenue. Close to Navy Pier and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
49 Units Available
Near West Side
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,574
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,652
1023 sqft
Located close to Kinzie Station and Restaurant Row. Units have granite kitchens, full-size washer/dryers and wood flooring. Community features a fitness center, bike storage and private dog park.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
21 Units Available
Near West Side
JeffJack Apartments
601 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,682
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,372
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,932
1077 sqft
Near Chicago Union Station and interstates 90, 94 and 290. LEED-designed residence with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Smoke-free units have walk-in closets, stainless steel kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. Internet cafe, gym, dog park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
20 Units Available
Near North Side
Hubbard221
221 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,597
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,339
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1303 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, smoke-free units and walk-in closets. Community amenities include business center, bike storage, 24-hour gym and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
34 Units Available
Near South Side
Eleven40
1140 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,483
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
940 sqft
LIVE SMART Welcome home to Eleven40 Apartments, a luxury property in Chicago, IL. Eleven40’s perfect location in Chicago’s South Loop is incredibly convenient to both work and play.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
33 Units Available
Near North Side
Aurelien
833 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,108
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,172
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,873
1174 sqft
Quartz countertops, spa-like bathrooms, hardwood floors. Residents can enjoy outdoor pool with sundeck, private cabanas and outdoor grilling stations with panoramic views of city skyline. Fitness center, game room, motion studio and yoga room.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
90 Units Available
The Loop
North Harbor Tower
175 N Harbor Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,465
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1325 sqft
Located in Lakeshore East, North Harbor Tower's desirable location places the city at your doorstep. Our 360 degree views of Chicago, Lake Michigan and access to all the Near East Side action will provide you with the ultimate Chicago experience.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$911
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Near West Side
The Madison at Racine
1164 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,212
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,188
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,378
1209 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplace, in-unit laundry. Modern kitchens. Enjoy rooftop pool, hot tub, gym, bike storage, bbq/grill. Located on public transit line. Close to shopping, schools, recreation, I-290.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Near North Side
Niche 905
905 N Orleans, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,743
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,568
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
1164 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a rooftop pool deck, fire pit, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, breakfast bars, and in-unit Washer/Dryer.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
23 Units Available
Near North Side
Parc Huron
469 W Huron St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,201
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,358
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,409
1443 sqft
Residences feature in-unit laundry and dishwasher for convenience. Smoke-free apartment community with wine room and hot tub for relaxation. Close to Ward A. Montgomery Park and the North Branch Chicago River, with access to Interstate-94.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Near North Side
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,924
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,197
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,189
1223 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Near North Side
Lake Shore Plaza
445 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,492
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,621
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
950 sqft
Carpeted floors, walk-in closets and lakefront view on Ohio Street. Pool, sauna, on-site laundry and hot-tub. Near Lake Shore Drive. Easy walking distance to the best of downtown Chicago, including Navy Pier and Giordano's Pizza.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
Near North Side
sixforty northwells
640 N Wells, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,695
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,585
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,740
1214 sqft
Modern apartments at the corner of Ontario and Wells with luxe features like chef-inspired kitchens, stone countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy a rooftop with heated pool, hot tub and panoramic views of downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
The Loop
73 E Lake St
73 E Lake St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,998
693 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,236
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1113 sqft
Enjoy comfortable living in your apartment home that includes a suite of impressive finishes such as GE stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood flooring, Kohler fixtures, a built-in wine rack, and abundant closet space.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Near North Side
Moment
545 N McClurg Ct, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,245
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,460
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1213 sqft
Luxury living near Navy Pier. Apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows with solar shades, pearl quartz countertops and custom walk-in closets. All tenants have access to rooftop pool and lounge, yoga studio and wellness spa.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Near South Side
1333 S Wabash Ave
1333 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,748
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1442 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,310
2064 sqft
Prime location in the South Loop neighborhood close to nightlife, restaurants, culture and shopping. Modern apartment homes with high ceilings, keyless entry and brushed chrome hardware. Business Center and outdoor deck.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Edgewater
5536 N Sheridan Rd
5536 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,196
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,562
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,191
900 sqft
Horizon’s newest luxury development is located just across Sheridan Road from the historic Edgewater Beach Hotel and steps from Chicago’s lakefront.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Near North Side
Flair Tower
222 W Erie St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,955
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,385
1748 sqft
At Flair Tower, style and comfort are yours! With our art-lined halls with over 100 pieces of fine art including a mixture of originals, reproduction lithographs, serigraphs and oil paintings, Flair Tower’s boutique apartment building fits right in
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Near North Side
Elm Street Plaza
1130 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,560
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Oak Street Beach and tons of shopping options along West Division Street are convenient to this property. Units include full appliance range and a patio or balcony. There's also garage parking and a gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
91 Units Available
Near North Side
One Superior Place
1 W Superior St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,697
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,213
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,527
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom finishes. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and gym. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Close to Oak Street Beach. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive.

July 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chicago rents declined slightly over the past month

Chicago rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chicago stand at $1,096 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Chicago's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Chicago throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents were down 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Chicago rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Chicago has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Chicago is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Chicago's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chicago remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Detroit (+0.2%), Philadelphia (+-0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $901, and $1,180 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Chicago.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

