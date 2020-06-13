531 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, IL

Neighborhoods

There are some interesting distinctions between the neighborhoods here. Mostly it's about where a person or family is in their economic life. Young people just starting out tend to stick close to others in their demographic while those retiring after successful careers are in their own area.

Oak Park Ave:This neighborhood is, in a word, stable. Everything about it screams stability. Most of the residents are married, most have advanced degrees and most are near or at the top of their various respectable and extremely stable careers. The schools are outstanding as is the local weekend grass cutting competition. You will find doctors, lawyers and professors here. Other than cutting the grass on weekends the locals are obsessed about the futures of their children, whether or not their dogs are better than breed standard and whether or not the wine is the appropriate temperature for its class. Not a serious issue if you are renting because there are almost no rentals here, not that this should surprise you. If you do find one it will be expensive, small and you will be a renter among the those who are owners. $$$$$

North:It's better here than in Oak Park, mostly because people haven't yet inserted a stick into their nether region and forgotten how to be human. Nice homes and friendly people. The schools are great and most of the parents here seem to remember that children are, after all just kids and let them play. A little. The Tiger Mom would fit right in here, the soccer mom not so much. Upper level professionals, mid level doctors and attorneys who have made junior partner tend to live here. There are few rentals so be ready if you find one.$$$$$

Division:This is an upper level income area of apartments, homes and power brokers. There is a decent vacancy rate here but you are still going to pay a decent amount for a place. You can try bargaining but the general consensus seems to be that it's better to leave a place empty than lower the rent. It's an interesting way to do business. most of the places are fairly small with a huge place clocking in at a whopping 3 bedrooms. The typical is 1-2 bedrooms. Don't expect to host many out of town guests in many of the places but some are still very nice and the buildings have all of the amenities that you could ever want. Expect an urban population of attorneys, professors and CEO types in this area.$$$$

Ridgeland:This area is filled with historic homes that have been converted into small apartments. 1-2 bedrooms is the norm here but the prices are good. You will find a healthy mix of professionals as your neighbors and the area is popular with upper to middle level management types as well as IT professionals. Make friends with a neighbor and maybe she will give you a discount on computer repairs. It can't hurt to try!$$$

Adams:In a nutshell, the residents here are upper income and highly educated. There are a few vacancies but those are in demand so if something opens up you want to grab it before it gets away. Many of the properties are older and this is an established area so you can expect it to be quiet and safe as well.$$$

Fillmore:Mid level executives like this area a lot and you will find them firmly ensconced in their apartments and homes here. This is an established neighborhood with most residents having been here for more than 5 years. That makes it nice knowing that you can make friends that aren't planning on relocating anytime soon. Of course if you have a neighbor from hell that could be an issue. It probably will not be an issue because moving into this neighborhood is tough. The vacancy rate is low. Bummer.$$

Washington:The residents of the Washington neighborhood tend to be retirees and young families. There are good schools, nice places to live and the rents are reasonable. Which of course means that getting this neighborhood is tough because the vacancy rates are so low. Plan ahead if you can and watch the marketplace. As soon as something opens up grab it. That's about the only way to get into this area. Many people actually rent the place sight unseen. This is not really a big gamble, it's easy enough to find someone to take it off your hands if you really hate it a lot. In the meantime, you have a place. $$

Harlem:No, this is not the infamous Harlem, that one is in New York. This Harlem is actually a nice neighborhood with a decent vacancy rate that keeps the rental cost lower than average for this city. This is an area with several young families and is known mostly for the younger population that is starting out and trying to pay down those pesky student loans. Expect to find executive and professionals of all stripes living here as they get their careers going and plan for their eventual move into some mythical paradise that includes mowing the lawn on weekends and worrying about the breed of their dog. This area has decent commuting times and a high number of people with advanced degrees. They are clearly going places and thanks to the short commute time, it shouldn't take them long to get there!$