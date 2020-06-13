Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:09 PM

531 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, IL

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
60 Washington Blvd 3F
60 Washington Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
60 Washington - Property Id: 198565 2 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms on third floor with great views, lots of sunlight and cross ventilation. Parking-Heat-Appliances included. Hardwood floors and natural woodwork throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37 Harrison St
37 Harrison Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$925
Arts District Studio w/ ALL UTILITIES + INTERNET - Property Id: 265125 2 room, 2nd floor, light and bright corner studio in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park Arts District with ALL UTILITIES + WIRELESS HIGH SPEED INTERNET

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
515 South Boulevard 1W
515 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
515 South Boulevard - Property Id: 198539 2 bedroom in Vintage Oak Park building. Hardwood floors and natural woodwork throughout. Parking-Heat-Appliances included. On site laundry.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B
1120 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1200 sqft
1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B Available 07/01/20 Apartment for Lease in Oak Park - Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, 2nd Floor Walk up. Unit features Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter tops, Updated Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, In unit-washer/dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
910 Lyman Ave
910 South Lyman Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
Tired of paying bills? Pay for only rent of $950 and electricity. .

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
312 N. Ridgeland Ave.
312 North Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3682 sqft
Modern Amenities surrounded by Vintage Charm! - If you love modern design, historic architecture, & have an eye for detail, you wont want to miss 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. in Oak Parks Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Avenue Square Condominiums
219 North Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1BR/1BA Downtown Oak Park unit available on July 1st. Amenities include in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, and central air. (RLNE3264973)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
809 Lexington St, Unit 10
809 Lexington St, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 Lexington St, Unit 10 Available 07/01/20 Oak Park 1 Bedroom - Beautiful Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances; Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Decorative Fireplace, Dining Room, Bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
60 Washington Blvd 3
60 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
Vintage OakPark 2 bedroom - Property Id: 242234 Huge vintage 2 bedroom in a convenient location. Heat- Parking-Appliances included. Huge kitchen with Island. Unit get a lot of natural light. French windows and arched doorways.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
426 Wesley
426 South Wesley Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
OAK PARK 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT - Property Id: 296634 Beautiful - 2 BR & 1 Bath in Chicago's Oak Park Area $650 Move In Fee - 600credit score - Income must be 3x the rent - HEAT INCLUDED-No Evictions- No Bankruptcies Call or Text Sandra @ Dreamspot

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
125 S Kenilworth Ave
125 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Available 07/01/20 125 Building - Property Id: 206826 Beautiful Oak Park 1 Bed for RENT!! The unit and building is very well maintained. (Very Clean) The unit is located in the Historic District of Oak Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
304 S. Kenilworth Ave.
304 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 br w/internet & Heat - Property Id: 184674 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 bedroom, high 1st floor of a six flat. Great Central Location.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37 HarrisonSt.
37 Harrison St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Unusual 2 level w/ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCL - Property Id: 184672 2 level 2 bedroom unit with a giant 16 x 20 lower level with a spiral staircase down to it from the apartment above, in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1031 S Scoville Ave 1
1031 South Scoville Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Amazing Oak Park 2 Bed for RENT - Property Id: 266252 Beautiful 2bed for rent! It's available for rent starting May 30th. Enjoy vintage charm with updated comfort.Spacious 1,000 sq ft. Hard wood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
675 Lake
675 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FLOORPLAN: A3 | ONE BED | ONE BATH | LARGE LIVING & BEDROOM SPACES | CUSTOM HARDWOOD FLOORING | GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR | GRANITE COUNTERTOPS | BLACK WHIRLPOOL APPLIANCES | CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING | LARGE WINDOWS | LOTS OF LIGHT |

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1037 South Kenilworth Avenue
1037 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4000 sqft
Meticulously maintained and elegant 4,000 SQ FT home nestled on an extra wide lot within the charming treelined streets of Oak Park.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Vacant and ready for a safe and clean home viewing experience! This two bedroom bungalow in Historic Oak Park has hardwood flooring and natural trimwork throughout. The spacious living room leads to the formal dining room with built-in buffet.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
727 South MAPLE Avenue
727 South Maple Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous and well maintained condo unit.

Median Rent in Oak Park

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Oak Park is $857, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,008.
Studio
$738
1 Bed
$857
2 Beds
$1,008
3+ Beds
$1,289
City GuideOak Park
The list of notable residents from Oak Park is impressive by anyone's standards. On that list are two of the worlds great legends: Frank Lloyd Wright and Ernest Hemingway.

Do you want to live in a town that has less than 53,000 people? Not enough? What if it's friendly and welcoming, close to a major city and a strong history of culture and refinement? If so then Oak Park is an outstanding choice. With a reputation for being a city where the population reads like a Who's Who guide, this city has all of the benefits of city life without the hassles. You will find places like the Frank Lloyd Wright house and botanical gardens that will impress visitors as well as outstanding local bars and restaurants to impress yourself.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oak Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Oak Park

There are three words that leap into the minds of locals when they hear that people want to move here: Plan, plan, plan! You want to start planning for your move as soon as humanly possible. If you can schedule the timing, try for any season but winter. It's bone chilling cold at times along with snowy and icy. Not enough to be a problem when you actually live here but face it, if there is going to be a bad weather day it will be when you are attempting to move into a place.

You will probably want to assemble a portfolio for every member of your family as well as your pets. While the town itself is pretty relaxed most of the time competition for great places can be rough in certain neighborhoods. A credit report will be run and, ironically given that this is Illinois, land of the Governors Wing to Federal Prisons, a criminal background check is also likely. Due to local ordinances, make sure that you include a copy of proof of recent rabies vaccination for your dog. If it's a big dog, say over 25 pounds, consider getting a house. Many apartments have a weight limit on pets. Relax if your furry companion is a bit hefty, they go by the breed standard on the weight issue.

What Will It Cost?

You are on your own! Bottom line is that there is no standard when it comes to rental prices though they are a gazillion percent better her than on the coasts or even in nearby Chicago! The issue has to do with amenities, renovations and location. This is a great town to negotiate the price of a place because although there is competition in some areas there are a high number of vacancies in others. As an example, you can get a beautiful renovated 1 bedroom in a historic building in one place and then a block away pay the same price for a 4 bedroom ultra modern that is next door to a studio with all bills paid that costs less than a month of your favorite daily latte! This is why you want to start searching early and be ready to plunk down your security and pet deposits when you find a place.

Neighborhoods

There are some interesting distinctions between the neighborhoods here. Mostly it's about where a person or family is in their economic life. Young people just starting out tend to stick close to others in their demographic while those retiring after successful careers are in their own area.

Oak Park Ave:This neighborhood is, in a word, stable. Everything about it screams stability. Most of the residents are married, most have advanced degrees and most are near or at the top of their various respectable and extremely stable careers. The schools are outstanding as is the local weekend grass cutting competition. You will find doctors, lawyers and professors here. Other than cutting the grass on weekends the locals are obsessed about the futures of their children, whether or not their dogs are better than breed standard and whether or not the wine is the appropriate temperature for its class. Not a serious issue if you are renting because there are almost no rentals here, not that this should surprise you. If you do find one it will be expensive, small and you will be a renter among the those who are owners. $$$$$

North:It's better here than in Oak Park, mostly because people haven't yet inserted a stick into their nether region and forgotten how to be human. Nice homes and friendly people. The schools are great and most of the parents here seem to remember that children are, after all just kids and let them play. A little. The Tiger Mom would fit right in here, the soccer mom not so much. Upper level professionals, mid level doctors and attorneys who have made junior partner tend to live here. There are few rentals so be ready if you find one.$$$$$

Division:This is an upper level income area of apartments, homes and power brokers. There is a decent vacancy rate here but you are still going to pay a decent amount for a place. You can try bargaining but the general consensus seems to be that it's better to leave a place empty than lower the rent. It's an interesting way to do business. most of the places are fairly small with a huge place clocking in at a whopping 3 bedrooms. The typical is 1-2 bedrooms. Don't expect to host many out of town guests in many of the places but some are still very nice and the buildings have all of the amenities that you could ever want. Expect an urban population of attorneys, professors and CEO types in this area.$$$$

Ridgeland:This area is filled with historic homes that have been converted into small apartments. 1-2 bedrooms is the norm here but the prices are good. You will find a healthy mix of professionals as your neighbors and the area is popular with upper to middle level management types as well as IT professionals. Make friends with a neighbor and maybe she will give you a discount on computer repairs. It can't hurt to try!$$$

Adams:In a nutshell, the residents here are upper income and highly educated. There are a few vacancies but those are in demand so if something opens up you want to grab it before it gets away. Many of the properties are older and this is an established area so you can expect it to be quiet and safe as well.$$$

Fillmore:Mid level executives like this area a lot and you will find them firmly ensconced in their apartments and homes here. This is an established neighborhood with most residents having been here for more than 5 years. That makes it nice knowing that you can make friends that aren't planning on relocating anytime soon. Of course if you have a neighbor from hell that could be an issue. It probably will not be an issue because moving into this neighborhood is tough. The vacancy rate is low. Bummer.$$

Washington:The residents of the Washington neighborhood tend to be retirees and young families. There are good schools, nice places to live and the rents are reasonable. Which of course means that getting this neighborhood is tough because the vacancy rates are so low. Plan ahead if you can and watch the marketplace. As soon as something opens up grab it. That's about the only way to get into this area. Many people actually rent the place sight unseen. This is not really a big gamble, it's easy enough to find someone to take it off your hands if you really hate it a lot. In the meantime, you have a place. $$

Harlem:No, this is not the infamous Harlem, that one is in New York. This Harlem is actually a nice neighborhood with a decent vacancy rate that keeps the rental cost lower than average for this city. This is an area with several young families and is known mostly for the younger population that is starting out and trying to pay down those pesky student loans. Expect to find executive and professionals of all stripes living here as they get their careers going and plan for their eventual move into some mythical paradise that includes mowing the lawn on weekends and worrying about the breed of their dog. This area has decent commuting times and a high number of people with advanced degrees. They are clearly going places and thanks to the short commute time, it shouldn't take them long to get there!$

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Oak Park?
In Oak Park, the median rent is $738 for a studio, $857 for a 1-bedroom, $1,008 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,289 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Oak Park, check out our monthly Oak Park Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Oak Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Oak Park area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Oak Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oak Park from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

