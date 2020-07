Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage

The building was gut rehabbed in 2017 and everything inside is new. Complementing the surrounding buildings, 5507's recessed brick facade stands back from the rest of the tranquil street, while Italianate columns support projected balconies. Simple Arts and Crafts detailing contrasts with the portico entrance, a distinctive feature reflecting Grecian influence. A short walk takes you to Lake Michigan on the east, public transportation to the west, and Restaurant Row is steps from your door.