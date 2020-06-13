/
128 Apartments for rent in Broadview, IL📍
South Maywood
1 Unit Available
Pangea 2115 S 4th Street Apartments
2115 S 4th Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Within walking distance to Loyola Medical Center. Studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments pre-wired for telephone and cable. Air conditioning and kitchen appliances found in every apartment. On-site car park and laundry.
West Village
1 Unit Available
804 S 15th Ave
804 S 15th Ave, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Apartment features hardwood floors thru-out, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, tiled bathrooms, decorative lighting and central air and heat. On-site laundry room & off-street parking on a private. lot.
1 Unit Available
3504 Adams St BSMT
3504 Adams Street, Bellwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3504 Adams St - Property Id: 273945 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apt for rent with new Flooring in Living Room. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273945 Property Id 273945 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847780)
1 Unit Available
1205 N La Grange Rd 2W
1205 South La Grange Road, La Grange Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Unit 2W Available 06/20/20 1205 La Grange Rd 4-FLAT - Property Id: 297894 ***NO PETS*** Beautiful 4-Flat property located 1 mile from I-290 and between I-294 and I-55. Well-maintained building with outdoor seating and grilling.
1 Unit Available
825 Suffolk Avenue
825 Suffolk Avenue, Westchester, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1245 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
631 Hull Avenue
631 Hull Avenue, Westchester, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1245 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
10317 Elizabeth Street
10317 Elizabeth Street, Westchester, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1800 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom plus office, 1 bathroom, unit with vintage charm located on the top floor of a brick building in Westchester.
East Village
1 Unit Available
1101 South 5th Avenue
1101 South 5th Avenue, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
This older Vintage building First Floor Two bedroom unit, comes with nice size rooms, eat-in kitchen, large living room, formal dining room, parking is included. The unit is move in ready. Section 8 Welcome.
46 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,498
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
2 Units Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.
10 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
60 Washington Blvd 3F
60 Washington Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
60 Washington - Property Id: 198565 2 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms on third floor with great views, lots of sunlight and cross ventilation. Parking-Heat-Appliances included. Hardwood floors and natural woodwork throughout.
1 Unit Available
37 Harrison St
37 Harrison Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$925
Arts District Studio w/ ALL UTILITIES + INTERNET - Property Id: 265125 2 room, 2nd floor, light and bright corner studio in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park Arts District with ALL UTILITIES + WIRELESS HIGH SPEED INTERNET
1 Unit Available
515 South Boulevard 1W
515 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
515 South Boulevard - Property Id: 198539 2 bedroom in Vintage Oak Park building. Hardwood floors and natural woodwork throughout. Parking-Heat-Appliances included. On site laundry.
1 Unit Available
1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B
1120 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1200 sqft
1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B Available 07/01/20 Apartment for Lease in Oak Park - Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, 2nd Floor Walk up. Unit features Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter tops, Updated Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, In unit-washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
910 Lyman Ave
910 South Lyman Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
Tired of paying bills? Pay for only rent of $950 and electricity. .
1 Unit Available
1114 N. Harlem unit 2
1114 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
1114 N.
1 Unit Available
312 N. Ridgeland Ave.
312 North Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3682 sqft
Modern Amenities surrounded by Vintage Charm! - If you love modern design, historic architecture, & have an eye for detail, you wont want to miss 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. in Oak Parks Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Broadview rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,030.
Some of the colleges located in the Broadview area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Broadview from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Evanston, and Arlington Heights.
