Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
807 Apartments for rent in Lakeview, Chicago, IL
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
24 Units Available
Oakdale Terrace
525 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$925
207 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
446 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
578 sqft
Oakdale Terrace is located near the border of Lincoln Park and Lakeview in Lakeview East. You can enjoy all that Lakeview has to offer in dining, shopping and entertainment. The property hosts onsite parking and easy access to CTA buses and trains.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Dakin Court
910 W Dakin St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,037
370 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
700 sqft
Dakin Court is boasts units renovated in 2016 with hardwood floors and modern kitchens. Private balconies are available with most units.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Barry Court - 722 W Barry Ave
722 West Barry Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,074
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
650 sqft
A timeless walk-up in the heart of Lakeview, Barry Court is a home to studio and 2-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
10 Units Available
553 W Oakdale Ave
553 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,095
425 sqft
Vintage Lakewood apartment building with original details intact. Interiors feature plenty of windows to let in the light, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Blocks from Diversey Parkway and just west of Lincoln Park.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
620 W Belmont Ave
620 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$945
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
875 sqft
The Belmont apartment building features on-site laundry, bike storage, and parking. Interiors feature renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors, and ceiling fans. Close to CTA bus lines and the Belmont El station.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
1537 West Addison
1537 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$3,975
2400 sqft
A vintage-like community with modern updates. Apartments include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and new kitchen appliances. Near public transportation. Quiet tree-lined street. Near the farmers market and beaches.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
30 Units Available
Four50 Residences
450 West Belmont, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,750
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,615
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1076 sqft
Rich and warm interiors that can rival the best boutique hotels welcomes you home. Experience boundless lake and city views from unique balconies along with spacious residences that provide tranquility. This is premiere Chicago living.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
62 Units Available
The Belmont by Reside
3170 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,135
349 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
858 sqft
Contemporary apartments provide stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk in closets. Amenities feature valet service, on-site laundry, rooftop fitness center and internet cafe. Jogging and biking paths are across the street along Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
37 Units Available
Reside 707
707 W Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,182
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1056 sqft
Exquisite homes that have just been updated. Controlled entry access. Bike storage, laundry, and garage available on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Close to Sydney R. Marovitz Golf Course. By Montrose Beach.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Reside on Wellington
510 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,100
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,537
557 sqft
Recently renovated homes in the vibrant Lakeview neighborhood. 24-hour concierge services. On-site laundry and bike storage available. Pet friendly. Minutes from Lincoln Park and Lake Michigan. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
22 Units Available
Reside at Belmont Harbor
426 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,005
339 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,492
619 sqft
Newly updated apartments with fireplaces and extra storage. Enjoy an internet cafe, 24-hour gym and grilling station on site. Close to Bill Jarvis Migratory Bird Sanctuary. Right by the Chicago Lakefront Trail.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Reside on Roscoe
532 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,170
373 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
594 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments, recently renovated with hardwood floors and modern finishes. Prime location close to pubs, clubs, theaters and more. Controlled access community with 24/7 concierge services.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
5 Units Available
801 W Cornelia
801 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
900 sqft
Walk to everything that buzzes in the heart of Lakeview's Boystown while enjoying renovated apartments at 801 - 813 W. Cornelia.1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 08:45pm
$
9 Units Available
515 West Barry
515 W Barry Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,195
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
Modern homes with hardwood floors and enormous closets. Community includes on-site laundry and covered parking. Near bars and restaurants on North Broadway Street. Minutes from Lake Shore Drive and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
$
12 Units Available
450 W. Melrose
450 W Melrose St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,035
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Lake Michigan, Wrigley Field and Belmont Harbor. Cat-friendly apartment complex featuring studio and one-bedroom layouts with contemporary kitchens and separate dining rooms. On-site laundry, bike storage and reserved covered parking.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
$
5 Units Available
441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,317
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
595 sqft
Elegant apartments with hardwood floors and private balconies. Secured entry. Lake and city views. Near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. Close to Lake Michigan. Right by CTA bus and train stops.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 08:37pm
$
17 Units Available
3510 North Pine Grove
3510 N Pine Grove Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,080
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with lots of natural lighting and ceiling fans. On-site laundry available. Close to the nightlife of the Lakeview neighborhood. Within minutes of Lake Shore Drive.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
$
7 Units Available
1049 West Oakdale
1049 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,020
1 Bedroom
Ask
Vintage apartments just steps from the shops, restaurants and bars on Sheffield Avenue. Home highlights include ceramic-tiled baths and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage and laundry center. Near the Belmont Theater District.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
$
10 Units Available
544 W. Melrose
544 W Melrose St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,064
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,432
725 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments with bright, sunny interiors, large closets, on-site laundry and controlled access for safety. Steps from Lake Michigan in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 08:48pm
$
12 Units Available
537 West Melrose
537 W Melrose St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,145
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
650 sqft
Contemporary apartments with large bedrooms, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Bike storage available. Near the Lakeshore Trail, Wrigley Field and Lincoln Park. Easy access to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 08:47pm
$
22 Units Available
536 W Addison
536 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,099
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
500 sqft
Modern apartments within walking distance to Wrigley Field. Also close to Lincoln Park and Lake Michigan. Spacious floor plans with accent walls, large windows and huge closets. Reserved covered parking and 24-hour apartment maintenance.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 08:46pm
$
9 Units Available
515 West Briar
515 W Briar Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,135
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
590 sqft
Within easy reach to Lincoln Park and Diversey Driving Range. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with bay windows, large closets and contemporary kitchens in a vintage building with a business center, laundry and bike room.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
11 Units Available
455 W. Wellington
455 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,109
1 Bedroom
$1,490
Bright and spacious studio and one-bedroom apartments convenient to some of Lakeview's finest shops and eateries. Modern kitchen with pantry and ample closet space found in every home. Select units feature dishwashers.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 08:40pm
$
13 Units Available
441 West Barry
441 W Barry Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,155
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with wall-to-wall windows and hardwood floors. Near all the bars on Broadway Street. Near the Lakefront Trail and Lake Michigan. Easy access to trains and buses.
