Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM
1465 Apartments for rent in Lincolnwood, IL📍
6723 North Central Park Avenue
6723 North Central Park Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1642 sqft
Solid brick ranch home on large double lot. Move-in condition. 3 Bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy your large backyard from the porch room while enjoying the cozy fireplace. Basement includes wet bar for entertaining friends and family.
3341 West Pratt Avenue
3341 West Pratt Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1369 sqft
Sunny and spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath unit available, hardwood floors throughout, tons of windows. 2 full bathrooms. Dishwasher. separate living and dining room, coin laundry, private fenced in backyard. Great layout!
6753 North Saint Louis Avenue
6753 North Saint Louis Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1369 sqft
Prime loaction ! Lincolnwood townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Good size living room with wood burning fire place, separate dinning room, main floor bedroom and 2 large bedrooms on the upper level. Finished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Lincolnwood
West Ridge
6731 N California Ave 2s
6731 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1 bed, 1 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 250306 This 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on the corner of North Shore and California ave in the West Rogers Park Neighborhood.
West Ridge
6711 N California Ave 1E
6711 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
Great Price! Hardwood Flooring! Tons of Closets! - Property Id: 300521 N.
West Ridge
6725 N California Ave 1N
6725 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
1 bed, 1 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 296732 This 1bed, 1 bath apartment is located on California and Pratt Blvd. Close to Aldi's , The Patel Brothers, The Hookah Joint, Anmol Barbeque and Boone Elementary School.
North Park
2316 W Granville Ave 2
2316 W Granville Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apt, Recent Rehab! - Property Id: 295795 Many modern features including: -SS Appliances with Dishwasher -Granite counter-tops -Maple Cabinetry -Hardwood floors Throughout -Renovated bathroom with spa-like bath shower -Modern
North Park
5631 N. Kimball Ave. Bsmt
5631 North Kimball Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1Bedroom by Brown Line UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 283132 Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 bath garden unit close to the Brown Line Kimball stop on the North side of the city. All utilities included with rental fee.
West Ridge
5955 N Sacramento Ave
5955 North Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Rehabbed 2BD 1Bath - Property Id: 253770 Rehabbed 2Bd , 1Bath Unit 2 $1,050/Month Unit 3 $1,050/Month $500/Non refundable move in fee upon approval. 5955 S. Sacramento Ave.
West Ridge
6717 California
6717 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
Dynamite one bedroom, one bathroom in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call
West Ridge
6707 California
6707 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$795
400 sqft
Fantastic studio in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call Today! Terms: One year lease
West Ridge
6731 California
6731 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
400 sqft
Ideal studio in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call Today! Terms: One year lease
West Ridge
6709 California
6709 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
400 sqft
Lovely garden unit studio in Rogers Park features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call Today! Terms: One year lease
West Ridge
6711 California
6711 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
400 sqft
Heavenly studio in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call Today! Terms: One year lease
West Ridge
6725 California
6725 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
Extraordinary one bedroom, one bathroom in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call
West Ridge
6154-56 N Talman
6154 N Talman Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
Comfortable one bedroom, one bathroom in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call
North Park
5649 N Kimball
5649 North Kimball Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
North Center Newly Rehabbed 3 Bed 2 Bath, features grand foyer, hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, separate dining room, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, central air conditioning
West Ridge
6434 Sacramento
6434 N Sacramento Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
900 sqft
Great two bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of West Rogers Park near Devon and Western area features modern kitchen with newer appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, tiled bathroom, a spacious living area, and lots of closet space.
7513 Kenton AVE Street
7513 Kenton Avenue, Skokie, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1500 sqft
Beautiful 2 story house, Main floor with 1 Bedroom and full upgraded Bath. Separate LR and DR. Upgrade kitchen with granite counter-tops, 2nd FL with a Master Bed, Upgraded Bathroom, and the 3rd Bed.
West Ridge
6314 North Fairfield Avenue
6314 North Fairfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS VERY SPACIOUS CONDO. THIS UNIT WAS RECENTLY UPDATED AND IS READY TO MOVE IN.
5035 Warren St
5035 Warren Street, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1070 sqft
This freshly painted multi-level condo features plenty of living space. There is an open living and dining room on the first level with a sliding glass door that leads to the patio.
West Ridge
7407 North California Avenue
7407 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1430 sqft
Well Maintained Three Bedroom One and Two Half Bathroom Home. Finished Basement, Hardwood Flooring, New Central Air Conditioning, Patio, Pocket Doors, Over 1,400 Square Feet of Above Grade Living Space Plus Full Open Basement.
West Ridge
6538 North Rockwell Street
6538 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOMS APT LOCATED IN THE WEST RIDGE NEIGHBORHOOD, STEPS AWAY FROM GREAT SCHOOS, DELICIOUS RESTAURANTS, GROCERY STORES AND BUS STOP. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM. HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED. Lease ends on 08/06/2020
North Park
5623 North Karlov Avenue
5623 North Karlov Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
High end furnished apartment available. Prime location in premier Sauganash school district close to parks, restaurants, Sauganash trails, grocery stores, close transportation options and expressways (90/94).
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lincolnwood, the median rent is $1,655 for a studio, $1,921 for a 1-bedroom, $2,260 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,890 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lincolnwood, check out our monthly Lincolnwood Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lincolnwood area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lincolnwood from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights.