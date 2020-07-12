104 Apartments for rent in South Shore, Chicago, IL
2 Units Available
South Shore
7752 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community offers an on-site laundry facility and accepts electronic payments. All units are studio apartments with hardwood flooring. Dining options just a short walk away, and the Chicago Skyway is nearby as well.
1 Unit Available
1501 E 68th
1501 E 68th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
698 sqft
This Grand Crossing location is located just minutes from the 67th Street Metra station. Units feature hardwood flooring, and free heat is included in the rent. Street parking available. Section 8 is accepted.
1 Unit Available
6715 S Dorchester
6715 S Dorchester Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
800 sqft
Brand-new apartment interiors, the units in Grand Crossing are ideal for residents desiring to be near the shores of Lake Michigan. The apartments are blocks from where Lake Shore Drive begins and close to I-90/I-94.
2 Units Available
6921 S Cornell Ave
6921 South Cornell Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 6921 S Cornell Ave, a newly rehabbed 12-unit building in the South Shore area of Chicago! This community features available off-street parking and the apartment units may include carpeting and an eat-in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
7109-15 S Ridgeland
7109 S Ridgeland Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
725 sqft
Convenient to Bryn Mawr and Stony Island stations. Also close to Jeffery Plaza. Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with large kitchens and quality appliances. Laundry facilities and security cameras.
4 Units Available
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,000
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located right on South Shore Drive with stunning lake views. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments close to Hyde Park and plenty of restaurants and shops. Spacious units with large closets.
1 Unit Available
7801-03 S Cornell
7801 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
976 sqft
Spacious units with plenty of natural lighting. Fenced-in yard surrounded by green space and trees. Conveniently located near several bus routes and the Chicago Skyway.
1 Unit Available
7316 S Jeffery Blvd
7316 S Jeffery Blvd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$980
900 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. Free heat and phone-entry intercom. On-site laundry. Close to I-90 and Lake Michigan in very walkable neighborhood.
2 Units Available
6751 S Jeffery Apartments
6751 S Jeffery Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
575 sqft
Just a short drive from Route 41 in the Jackson Park District. Spacious apartment homes with carpet, a bathtub and kitchen appliances. Community is pet-friendly and offers a lobby and on-site laundry.
1 Unit Available
7317 S Chappel
7317 S Chappel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments near Lake Michigan. Hardwood floors and large windows. Very walkable neighborhood with easy access to shops and restaurants. Some utilities paid. Only a few blocks from public transit stops.
1 Unit Available
7409 S Yates Blvd
7409 S Yates Blvd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
950 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with phone entry intercoms. Within walking distance to the South Shore Branch of Chicago Public Library. Community accepts residents with Section 8 vouchers.
1 Unit Available
2041 E 75th
2041 E 75th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
563 sqft
Newly rehabbed, this apartment building in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood is just a block from Rosenblum Park. Public transportation stops are plentiful, and I-90 is close.
1 Unit Available
7031 S Chappel
7031 S Chappel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$830
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently rehabbed South Shore one bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, on-site laundry, free heat and relaxing bathtubs. Pet-friendly and located near Bryn Mawr station and E 71st Street.
1 Unit Available
7003 S Harper
7003 S Harper Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$735
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One-bedroom apartments in South Shore with hardwood flooring, on-site laundry and recent renovations. Free heat is included in the rent, and security cameras watch over the building. Walk to the Stony Island station.
1 Unit Available
7419 S Phillips
7419 S Phillips Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$920
725 sqft
Located close to South Exchange Avenue and a short drive from Route 41. Spacious homes include a dishwasher, an oven and a refrigerator. Residents have access to Wi-Fi and on-site laundry.
1 Unit Available
6748 S Blackstone
6748 S Blackstone Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
749 sqft
This newly rehabbed property is located near the 67th Street Metra. Units feature granite countertops, free heating and either a balcony or patio. This community accepts Section 8.
1 Unit Available
6832 S Crandon
6832 S Crandon Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one-bedroom apartments just a few blocks from the beach and Lake Michigan. Wood floors and new countertops. Off-street parking. Walking distance to public transportation.
1 Unit Available
1518 E 69th Pl 2
1518 East 69th Place, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
South Shore - Property Id: 203874 Description Newly Redone 2- Bedroom/1 Bath on 69th Place off Stony Island Ave. on Chicago's South-Side.
1 Unit Available
7321 S East End 1S
7321 South East End Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
STUDIO FOR RENT IN SOUTH SHORE!! - Property Id: 318785 Modern unit with stainless steel appliances, (Great Closet Space)HEAT/WATER INCLUDED, LAUNDRY ON SITE.
1 Unit Available
7252 S. Bennett Unit 1
7252 South Bennett Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1600 sqft
Beautiful newly rehabbed South Shore Condo 3bed/2ba $1635 - Beautifully rehabbed 3 bedrooms 2 bath condo with in-unit washer and dryer and secured parking included.
1 Unit Available
6730 S Chappel Ave 1E
6730 South Chappel Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
STYLISH & ROOMY STUDIO IN JACKSON PARK - Property Id: 218406 Totally rehabbed SPACIOUS studio/ 1 bath unit has *stainless steel appliances *hardwood floors *lots of storage -just minutes from the Lakefront.
1 Unit Available
7600 S Essex Ave 201
7600 South Essex Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Unit 201 Available 07/15/20 BEAUTIFUL THREE BEDROOM IN SOUTH SHORE - Property Id: 312396 WILL NOT LAST!! Enjoy Chicagoland's up and coming south shore neighborhood in the comfort of a updated condo style unit. Minutes from lakeshore drive.
1 Unit Available
7020 S Cregier Ave 2E
7020 South Cregier Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM IN JACKSON PARK!!! - Property Id: 307742 NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM IN JACKSON PARK!!! Kick back and relax in your new MODERN & SPACIOUS 2 bed home on a quiet, peaceful street in JACKSON PARK HIGHLANDS - NEXT TO HYDE PARK
1 Unit Available
2354 E 70th St
2354 East 70th Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
COZY 1BDRM IN JACKSON PARK - Property Id: 307467 SPACIOUS ONE BED AND ONE BATHROOM IN JACKSON PARK.
