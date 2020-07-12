Apartment List
/
IL
/
chicago
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:29 PM

1829 Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chicago apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
65 Units Available
Near North Side
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,226
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,421
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,934
1173 sqft
At home, this community's residents enjoy stainless-steel appliances, large closets and plush carpeting. Once they're outside, there's a Zip Car onsite, dog park and 24-hour laundry. Lincoln Park and the Target shopping center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Near West Side
24 S Morgan St
24 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,125
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,790
1968 sqft
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Near West Side
The Madison at Racine
1164 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,212
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,188
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,378
1209 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplace, in-unit laundry. Modern kitchens. Enjoy rooftop pool, hot tub, gym, bike storage, bbq/grill. Located on public transit line. Close to shopping, schools, recreation, I-290.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
West Garfield Park
4114 W Washington Blvd
4114 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$710
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newly updated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Cable included. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Close to Garfield Park, which includes the Garfield Park Conservatory. Easy access to I-290.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Near North Side
Niche 905
905 N Orleans, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,743
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,568
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
1164 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a rooftop pool deck, fire pit, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, breakfast bars, and in-unit Washer/Dryer.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
44 Units Available
Near West Side
Medical District Apartments
901 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,410
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1075 sqft
Convenient location to the Loop, expressways, Rush University and the UIC campus. Spacious, modern apartments with private patio/balcony. Community has elevator, fitness center and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
63 Units Available
Lakeview
The Belmont by Reside
3170 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,135
349 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
858 sqft
Contemporary apartments provide stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk in closets. Amenities feature valet service, on-site laundry, rooftop fitness center and internet cafe. Jogging and biking paths are across the street along Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Lakeview
Reside on Wellington
510 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,100
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,537
557 sqft
Recently renovated homes in the vibrant Lakeview neighborhood. 24-hour concierge services. On-site laundry and bike storage available. Pet friendly. Minutes from Lincoln Park and Lake Michigan. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
44 Units Available
Near North Side
EnV Chicago
161 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,690
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,620
1304 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, yoga/pilates studio, energy-efficient lighting, and Business Center. Units feature built-in desks, all-glass balconies, dishwashers, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
60 Units Available
Near North Side
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,671
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,394
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,983
1338 sqft
Located close to the river and W Upper Wacker Dr in downtown Chicago. Community has a beautiful communal garden, a pool and a gym. Apartments have patio/balcony, extra storage and furniture.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
$
54 Units Available
The Loop
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,823
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,471
1213 sqft
Located in the heart of Chicago by the river. Stylish apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a hot tub and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
44 Units Available
West Town
Spoke
728 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,677
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,214
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1116 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood-style flooring, kitchen islands and high ceilings. Property includes a lounge area, party room and bocce court. By the Blue Line for convenient transportation. Near River West's best dining and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
$
25 Units Available
Near North Side
Parc Huron
469 W Huron St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,201
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,358
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,391
1409 sqft
Residences feature in-unit laundry and dishwasher for convenience. Smoke-free apartment community with wine room and hot tub for relaxation. Close to Ward A. Montgomery Park and the North Branch Chicago River, with access to Interstate-94.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
84 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$920
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Near North Side
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,924
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,197
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,189
1244 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Near North Side
Lake Shore Plaza
445 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,492
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,621
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
950 sqft
Carpeted floors, walk-in closets and lakefront view on Ohio Street. Pool, sauna, on-site laundry and hot-tub. Near Lake Shore Drive. Easy walking distance to the best of downtown Chicago, including Navy Pier and Giordano's Pizza.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
23 Units Available
Near North Side
sixforty northwells
640 N Wells, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,695
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,585
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,740
1214 sqft
Modern apartments at the corner of Ontario and Wells with luxe features like chef-inspired kitchens, stone countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy a rooftop with heated pool, hot tub and panoramic views of downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Lincoln Park
Wrightwood Flats
512 West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,499
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,776
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,639
880 sqft
A boutique 20-unit apartment in the cozy streets of the Lakeview neighborhood, The Wrightwood features units complete with top-of-the-line finishes such as stainless steel double-door refrigerators, beautiful cabinets and extra counter space.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
103 Units Available
Near South Side
Park Michigan Apartments
1212 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,343
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
968 sqft
Park Michigan is the new-age luxury living experience within reach. Enhanced living and design makes coming home a pleasure. Each spacious, light-filled apartment boasts custom details and caters to a variety of needs.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
32 Units Available
The Loop
73 E Lake St
73 E Lake St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,998
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,236
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1113 sqft
Enjoy comfortable living in your apartment home that includes a suite of impressive finishes such as GE stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood flooring, Kohler fixtures, a built-in wine rack, and abundant closet space.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Near North Side
Moment
545 N McClurg Ct, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,245
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,460
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1213 sqft
Luxury living near Navy Pier. Apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows with solar shades, pearl quartz countertops and custom walk-in closets. All tenants have access to rooftop pool and lounge, yoga studio and wellness spa.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
Near South Side
1333 S Wabash Ave
1333 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,748
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1442 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,310
2064 sqft
Prime location in the South Loop neighborhood close to nightlife, restaurants, culture and shopping. Modern apartment homes with high ceilings, keyless entry and brushed chrome hardware. Business Center and outdoor deck.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Douglas
Eden Commons
2701 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,160
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
784 sqft
Just steps away from Mercy Hospital and convenient to Interstate 55, this community is pet-friendly and has an on-site gym. Apartments are furnished and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
Edgewater
5536 N Sheridan Rd
5536 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,196
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,562
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,191
900 sqft
Horizon’s newest luxury development is located just across Sheridan Road from the historic Edgewater Beach Hotel and steps from Chicago’s lakefront.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chicago, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chicago apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

