Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:31 AM

2753 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Lincoln Park
1732 North Dayton
1732 North Dayton Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,882
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1100 sqft
Enjoy spacious apartment living while walking to everything - including the city's best restaurants, shops and nightlife-at 1732 N. Dayton and 835 W. Willow.1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Uptown
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,783
1535 sqft
Luxurious units with ample living space and designer finishes. Run, swim, or toss ball at nearby Chase Park. Minutes from the Ravenswood Metra station. Close to Montrose Beach and Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
1732 N Halsted
1732 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,318
814 sqft
Come home to character and convenience at 1732 N. Halsted, where everything that makes Lincoln Park special is at your doorstep.2 BEDROOMS
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Lincoln Park
2230 N Orchard
2230 N Orchard St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,817
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
897 sqft
Central location close to shops, restaurants and entertainment in Lincoln Park. Community provides online resident portal to pay rent and communicate with management. Units feature high quality finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Lincoln Park
617 W Drummond
617 West Drummond Place, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
819 sqft
Close to the lake and steps from one of Chicago's most happening intersections, 617 W. Drummond is everything you want it to be.2 BEDROOM
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Lakeview
801 W Cornelia
801 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
900 sqft
Walk to everything that buzzes in the heart of Lakeview's Boystown while enjoying renovated apartments at 801 - 813 W. Cornelia.1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
North Center
2357-8 W. School
2357 West School Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,953
1367 sqft
The city is your doorstep at 2357-8 W. School, where everyday conveniences are yours to enjoy in one of Chicago's most unique neighborhoods.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
The Loop
Century Tower
182 West Lake Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,520
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
935 sqft
Located in the heart of Chicago near the waterfront. This charming community is within a 1930's era building. On-site garage, gym and ample parking. Pet-friendly. Bike storage provided. Modern interiors.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
57 Units Available
The Loop
Eleven Thirty
1130 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,350
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
1150 sqft
Apartments with lake and city views. 24-hour door attendant and 24-hour laundry center available. Complimentary bike storage. Coffee and tea service available. Minutes from Field Museum of Natural History, Adler Planetarium, and Lake Michigan.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$911
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Austin
5201 W Washington Blvd
5201-07 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
613 sqft
Welcome to 5201 W Washington Blvd in South Austin on the West side of Chicago! This property offers Studio, 1-Bedroom, and 2-Bedroom apartments for rent. Live within walking distance to local restaurants, numerous schools, and Columbus Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Near West Side
24 S Morgan St
24 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,125
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,790
1968 sqft
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Near West Side
The Madison at Racine
1164 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,212
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,188
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,378
1209 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplace, in-unit laundry. Modern kitchens. Enjoy rooftop pool, hot tub, gym, bike storage, bbq/grill. Located on public transit line. Close to shopping, schools, recreation, I-290.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
West Garfield Park
4114 W Washington Blvd
4114 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$710
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newly updated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Cable included. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Close to Garfield Park, which includes the Garfield Park Conservatory. Easy access to I-290.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Near North Side
Niche 905
905 N Orleans, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,743
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,568
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
1164 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a rooftop pool deck, fire pit, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, breakfast bars, and in-unit Washer/Dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
63 Units Available
Lakeview
The Belmont by Reside
3170 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,135
349 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
858 sqft
Contemporary apartments provide stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk in closets. Amenities feature valet service, on-site laundry, rooftop fitness center and internet cafe. Jogging and biking paths are across the street along Lake Michigan.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Uptown
Reside at 849
849 W Buena Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,025
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1123 sqft
Close to Disney Magnet Elementary School and Route 41. Modern homes featuring kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and bathtub. Residents have access to on-site laundry and high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Lakeview
Reside on Wellington
510 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,100
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,537
557 sqft
Recently renovated homes in the vibrant Lakeview neighborhood. 24-hour concierge services. On-site laundry and bike storage available. Pet friendly. Minutes from Lincoln Park and Lake Michigan. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Lincoln Park
Reside at 2525
2525 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$909
226 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Modern and stylish apartment homes in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a concierge service and Wi-Fi. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
54 Units Available
The Loop
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,823
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,471
1213 sqft
Located in the heart of Chicago by the river. Stylish apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a hot tub and concierge service.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
44 Units Available
West Town
Spoke
728 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,677
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,214
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1116 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood-style flooring, kitchen islands and high ceilings. Property includes a lounge area, party room and bocce court. By the Blue Line for convenient transportation. Near River West's best dining and nightlife.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
23 Units Available
Near North Side
Parc Huron
469 W Huron St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,201
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,358
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,409
1409 sqft
Residences feature in-unit laundry and dishwasher for convenience. Smoke-free apartment community with wine room and hot tub for relaxation. Close to Ward A. Montgomery Park and the North Branch Chicago River, with access to Interstate-94.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
83 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$920
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Near North Side
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,924
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,197
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,189
1244 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Rent Report
Chicago

July 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chicago rents declined slightly over the past month

Chicago rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chicago stand at $1,096 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Chicago's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Chicago throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents were down 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Chicago rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Chicago has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Chicago is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Chicago's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chicago remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Detroit (+0.2%), Philadelphia (+-0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $901, and $1,180 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Chicago.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

