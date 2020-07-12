270 Apartments for rent in Logan Square, Chicago, IL

AL
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
7 Units Available
The Western 1920
1920 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
989 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Western 1920 in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
3 Units Available
1824 N Paulina
1824 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
700 sqft
Enjoy spacious urban living in one of Chicago's most exciting and unique neighborhoods as 1824 N. Paulina.1 BEDROOM
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
3 Units Available
2801 W Logan Blvd
2801 W Logan Blvd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,646
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1000 sqft
Located in the center of Logan Square neighborhood, with easy access to Farmers' Market. One- and two-bedroom units with modern kitchen appliances and open floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
9 Units Available
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$892
377 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
500 sqft
Overlooking Kosciusko Park, 3935 W. Diversey is the best of both worlds-urban excitement when you want it, nature and serenity when you don't.STUDIO | 1 BEDROOMS
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
50 Units Available
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,675
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
872 sqft
As a new addition to the Logan Square neighborhood in Chicago, Noca Blu is one of the most luxurious apartment experiences in the area.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
4 Units Available
Bucktown Station
1870 N Winnebago Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,280
1914 sqft
Sitting in the heart of Bucktown, these beautiful apartments offer amenities like walk-in closets, stainless steel appliance packages, walk-in showers, gas cooktops and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
4 Units Available
2128 N Sawyer
2128 North Sawyer Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
890 sqft
Walk to everything that buzzes in Logan Square while enjoying all the modern conveniences you deserve at 2128 N. Sawyer.1, 2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
2 Units Available
1635 W Cortland
1635 West Cortland Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, stunning and sun-filled, 1635 W. Cortland is urban excitement at its best in one of Chicago's most fashionable neighborhoods.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
2 Units Available
2157 North Damen
2157 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1200 sqft
Stylish homes with high ceilings and granite countertops. Intercom entry. Heated garage parking available. Easy access to Kennedy Expressway. Near CTA bus stops. Minutes from Concord Music Hall.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
12 Units Available
L Logan Square
2211 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,150
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1061 sqft
L - Logan Square Apartments is Logan Square's most unique luxury apartment building.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
2 Units Available
2618-26 N Rockwell
2618 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated courtyard building sits on the edge of Logan Square and offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
2 Units Available
2047 North Hoyne Ave.
2047 N Hoyne Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Bucktown location, close to highway and the Blue line El. Easy street parking and very close to shopping, gym & night life. Laundry on site.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
3 Units Available
2455 West Logan Blvd
2455 W Logan Blvd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
890 sqft
Logan & Campbell - half mile to EL Blue line, seconds to highway - professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - no security deposit Call ICM Properties, Inc.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
2 Units Available
2000 N Milwaukee Apartments
2000 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1031 sqft
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2620 N Rockwell St F1
2620 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Unit F1 Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Apartment in Logan Square! - Property Id: 318888 Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Apartment in Logan Square! Renovated 3 bedroom apartment with updated kitchen and bath, spacious floor plan, great natural

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1630 W Cortland St 302
1630 West Cortland Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,041
Unit 302 Available 09/07/20 1630 WEST CORTLAND, #302 - Property Id: 318195 Bucktown 2 Bed 2 Bath Spacious, stunning and sun-filled, 1635 W.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1855 N Sawyer Ave 102
1855 North Sawyer Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
2BR / 2BA! Parking included! Laundry In Unit.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2140 W Webster Ave 2R
2140 West Webster Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2140 W WEBSTER AVE, #2R - Property Id: 312661 Spacious 3 BR Bucktown. Community Amenities: Open Courtyard, Laundry Room, Water Included, Pet Friendly.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1806 N Paulina St 2F
1806 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Dramatic All New 3 Bed in Bucktown $2395 - Property Id: 312655 All New Gut Rehab - 1st Occupants! In Unit Laundry Great Neighborhood Next Door to 606 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e
2654 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Nicely updated duplex down 3 bed / 2 bath! - Property Id: 303475 Nicely updated duplex down with large master suite and walk in closet on the lower lever. Gourmet kitchen, modern baths and plenty of storage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2650 W Belden St 318
2650 West Belden Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
2595 sqft
Must See 2BR/2.5BA Loft Available! - Property Id: 172943 This unique top floor 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom loft condo features hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and wood beams.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2112 N POINT 2F
2112 North Point Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,100
2112 N POINT, #2F - Property Id: 311026 Available 7/1 or 8/1 and Second month's rent discounted -- 50% for COVID relief! Top floor, two bedroom/one bathroom apartment available in great location! 3 blocks from California blue line stop.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2247 W Medill Ave
2247 West Medill Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable English Garden 1 bed with Central AC! - Property Id: 231167 Location: 2247 W.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3335 W Diversey Ave
3335 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
300 sqft
Large Logan Square apt near train and grocery - Property Id: 309886 Charming Logan Square studio 1 block to the Blue Line Hardwood floors Open concept Huge closet Updated kitchen w full size fridge Sunny On-Site W/D Elevator Secure Entry Apply at
Logan Square
Neighborhood Guide
Moving to Logan Square

Logan has grown in popularity in recent years, leading to new housing, new developments and a fair amount of congestion. As a result, Logan Square is no longer close to what's happening -- it's become the place where things happen. The center of the action is Milwaukee Avenue, which is the heart of the business district for the neighborhood. Milwaukee runs on a diagonal northwest-southeast route, connecting downtown with Chicago's northwestern suburbs.

Home buyers will find fairly high costs for Chicago. No doubt, the mansions in the neighborhood skew the value higher, however, so some bargains can be found in nearby apartment complexes or rental condos, especially a few blocks west of Milwaukee Avenue.

Neighborhoods in Logan Square

Technically, Logan Square is one of Chicago's 77 neighborhoods. When Chicagoans say Logan Square, though, they mean a smaller area centered around major thoroughfares Milwaukee Avenue and Logan Boulevard. The area has a lot of appeal, sitting just a few miles northwest of downtown and a few miles west of Lake Michigan's beaches. At one time, Logan Square was a hidden gem, considered a quiet place to live while still being fairly close to Chicago's business and entertainment districts.

East and west of Milwaukee Avenue: Neighborhood side streets feature a mix of places to rent: family homes, townhomes, apartments and condominiums. Reasonable rates provide another reason for the neighborhood's appeal to so many diverse audiences.

Logan Boulevard: This area sits at the southern end of the neighborhood. It's an amazingly scenic street, lined with actual mansions and large homes, many of which were constructed more than a century ago. Incredibly, in today's real estate market, most have been maintained as single-family homes. House walks and garden shows dot the spring and summer in this part of Logan Square. Take advantage of this chance to see some unique and historic dwellings.

North Logan Square: Moving north of Logan on Milwaukee, you come to the busy commercial sector. The street is lined with taquerias, bistros, small restaurants offering sushi, Thai, fine dining, barbecue or whatever the latest culinary trend happens to be. Mixed among the eateries are shops selling antiques, fitness gear, clothing and home furnishings. Some stores focus on the latest trends, while others have been offering the same products for decades. It's an interesting mix and makes shopping an adventure.

Living in Logan Square

The corner of Logan and Milwaukee holds one of the neighborhood's best transportation features: a stop on Chicago's Blue Line. If you're not familiar with Chicago transportation, bus stops are plentiful on almost all major streets, but city congestion often makes bus travel a long trip. The Blue Line, on the other hand, is part of Chicago's commuter rail system, or "El." Don't worry too much about the terminology, since Chicagoans certainly don't. In fact, you'll find the Logan Square stop referred to as the "El station" even though the trains run underground at that point.

The historic Logan Theater anchors the business community, as it has since 1915. Recently renovated and restored, the theater shows a mix of current Hollywood movies, art films and classics. A late-night film series has become popular with film buffs.

For all of its activities, Logan Square has lacked much in the way of actual park space. That's a little unusual among Chicago neighborhoods. After all, the city's motto "Urbs in Horto" translates to "City in a Garden." A new development has changed that, however. Construction has begun on the Bloomingdale Trail, a project designed to convert an abandoned rail line into an elevated pathway. When completed, the trail will provide hiking and biking opportunities along the south edge of Logan Square.

