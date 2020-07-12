270 Apartments for rent in Logan Square, Chicago, IL

Logan has grown in popularity in recent years, leading to new housing, new developments and a fair amount of congestion. As a result, Logan Square is no longer close to what's happening -- it's become the place where things happen. The center of the action is Milwaukee Avenue, which is the heart of the business district for the neighborhood. Milwaukee runs on a diagonal northwest-southeast route, connecting downtown with Chicago's northwestern suburbs.

Home buyers will find fairly high costs for Chicago. No doubt, the mansions in the neighborhood skew the value higher, however, so some bargains can be found in nearby apartment complexes or rental condos, especially a few blocks west of Milwaukee Avenue.