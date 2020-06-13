169 Apartments for rent in Maywood, IL

"I tell you the past is a bucket of ashes, so live not in your yesterdays, nor just for tomorrow, but in the here and now. Keep moving and forget the post mortems; and remember, no one can get the jump on the future." (-Carl Sandburg)

Modest Maywood, Illinois, is the historical home of not one but two national heroes--the poet Carl Sandburg and the aviator Charles Lindbergh. Today, the city is home to around 25,000 citizens and 16 beautiful century-old houses that are registered on the National Register of Historic Places. Furthering its important place in America's history, during World War II, Maywood was notable as the location of the 33rd Tank Company, known as the Illinois National Guard.