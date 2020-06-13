Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:10 PM

169 Apartments for rent in Maywood, IL

📍
South Maywood
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Maywood
1 Unit Available
Pangea 2115 S 4th Street Apartments
2115 S 4th Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Within walking distance to Loyola Medical Center. Studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments pre-wired for telephone and cable. Air conditioning and kitchen appliances found in every apartment. On-site car park and laundry.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Village
1 Unit Available
804 S 15th Ave
804 S 15th Ave, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Apartment features hardwood floors thru-out, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, tiled bathrooms, decorative lighting and central air and heat. On-site laundry room & off-street parking on a private. lot.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maybrook Square
1 Unit Available
1116 Orchard Ave B
1116 Orchard Avenue, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Orchard Ave - Property Id: 296100 Perfect place to live in Maywood!! This gem is located near the intersection of 1st Ave and Madison Ave and is walking distance from East Leyden High School.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
East Village
1 Unit Available
1101 South 5th Avenue
1101 South 5th Avenue, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
This older Vintage building First Floor Two bedroom unit, comes with nice size rooms, eat-in kitchen, large living room, formal dining room, parking is included. The unit is move in ready. Section 8 Welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Maywood

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Maywood
1 Unit Available
1530 1st Av. 5
1530 1st Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
Secure building - Property Id: 297855 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297855 Property Id 297855 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847902)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3504 Adams St BSMT
3504 Adams Street, Bellwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3504 Adams St - Property Id: 273945 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apt for rent with new Flooring in Living Room. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273945 Property Id 273945 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847780)

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1113 N 24th Ave
1113 North 24th Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1113 N 24th ave - Property Id: 297714 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297714 Property Id 297714 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5846869)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
825 Suffolk Avenue
825 Suffolk Avenue, Westchester, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1245 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
631 Hull Avenue
631 Hull Avenue, Westchester, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1245 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1018 North 10th Avenue
1018 North 10th Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2595 sqft
Beautiful Rental Home! custom built in 2005. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, new ceramic floor in the kitchen. 1st floor in-law suite with private handicap accessible bath.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
North Maywood
1 Unit Available
1650 Riverwoods Drive
1650 Riverwoods Drive, Melrose Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1434 sqft
STUNNING 2 BED, 2 BATH UNIT AVAILABLE IN A TOP NOTCH BUILDING THAT IS IN A GREAT MELROSE PARK LOCATION.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
133 Park Ave
133 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper flat in a two-flat building in River Forest. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, and laundry in building.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
336 Lathrop Avenue
336 Lathrop Avenue, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
600 sqft
Gorgeous unit with Hardwood floors, beautiful view from the balcony. Located in Downtown Forest Park, waking distance from the Blue Line and all of the Madison St. restaurant, bars and shopping. Laundry in first floor. Parking and storage included.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1008 North 15th Avenue
1008 North 15th Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
693 sqft
If your looking for a cozy, freshly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo, look no further. Schedule your viewing appointment today.

1 of 25

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
12 Park Avenue
12 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
3042 sqft
Super spacious townhome in desirable River Forest. This is the sunny end unit with beautiful north, south and east views. The main level has living and dining space to fit your needs.

1 of 11

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
7443 Jackson Avenue
7443 Jackson Blvd, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Lovely and spacious 2+ bedroom apartment in a four unit building. Fabulous forest park location! Bright unit with all newer windows.Features beautiful hardwood floors through out.
Results within 5 miles of Maywood
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
47 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,498
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
1 Unit Available
647 N Mayfield Ave
647 N Mayfield Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
These recently rehabbed apartments come with free heat, over-sized rooms and natural wood floors. Enjoy separate dining room and fitted appliances. Only a short distance to the CTA route 91. Just off N Austin Blvd.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
1 Unit Available
5201 W Washington Blvd
5201-07 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
613 sqft
Welcome to 5201 W Washington Blvd in South Austin on the West side of Chicago! This property offers Studio, 1-Bedroom, and 2-Bedroom apartments for rent. Live within walking distance to local restaurants, numerous schools, and Columbus Park.
City GuideMaywood
"I tell you the past is a bucket of ashes, so live not in your yesterdays, nor just for tomorrow, but in the here and now. Keep moving and forget the post mortems; and remember, no one can get the jump on the future." (-Carl Sandburg)

Modest Maywood, Illinois, is the historical home of not one but two national heroes--the poet Carl Sandburg and the aviator Charles Lindbergh. Today, the city is home to around 25,000 citizens and 16 beautiful century-old houses that are registered on the National Register of Historic Places. Furthering its important place in America's history, during World War II, Maywood was notable as the location of the 33rd Tank Company, known as the Illinois National Guard.

Having trouble with Craigslist Maywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Eclectic Apartments Abound

Because Maywood has been a thriving urban center since 1865, you can find a lot of cool, different architectural styles in this city. From flat-roofed square brick complexes to tall, thin apartment buildings with large picture windows on each level, you're sure to find something to your taste here, whether you are a traditionalist, a minimalist, or a hippie-artist type. Most apartments in Maywood are between 1 and 3 bedrooms in size. Apartments with paid utilities can be found, but you'll have to keep your eyes peeled, because they're a rare breed. If you're looking for a house to rent, you'll have to be equally determined, since most in the area are owner-occupied.

Public Transit Paradise

The city is served by the Metra commuter railroad station, as well as the Pace Bus Service. You can use both of these public transportation systems to get around the city as you look for your new apartment or house, so by the time you settle in, you'll know the routes like the back of your hand! Whether you prefer living in downtown area or on the outskirts of town, there is a healthy mix of architectural styles and price points to fit your needs in all areas of Maywood.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Maywood?
The average rent price for Maywood rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,240.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Maywood?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Maywood include South Maywood.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Maywood?
Some of the colleges located in the Maywood area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Maywood?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Maywood from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

