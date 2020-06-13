169 Apartments for rent in Maywood, IL📍
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 3
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 33
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 7
1 of 25
1 of 11
1 of 21
1 of 31
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 21
1 of 36
1 of 7
1 of 12
Modest Maywood, Illinois, is the historical home of not one but two national heroes--the poet Carl Sandburg and the aviator Charles Lindbergh. Today, the city is home to around 25,000 citizens and 16 beautiful century-old houses that are registered on the National Register of Historic Places. Furthering its important place in America's history, during World War II, Maywood was notable as the location of the 33rd Tank Company, known as the Illinois National Guard.
Having trouble with Craigslist Maywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Because Maywood has been a thriving urban center since 1865, you can find a lot of cool, different architectural styles in this city. From flat-roofed square brick complexes to tall, thin apartment buildings with large picture windows on each level, you're sure to find something to your taste here, whether you are a traditionalist, a minimalist, or a hippie-artist type. Most apartments in Maywood are between 1 and 3 bedrooms in size. Apartments with paid utilities can be found, but you'll have to keep your eyes peeled, because they're a rare breed. If you're looking for a house to rent, you'll have to be equally determined, since most in the area are owner-occupied.
The city is served by the Metra commuter railroad station, as well as the Pace Bus Service. You can use both of these public transportation systems to get around the city as you look for your new apartment or house, so by the time you settle in, you'll know the routes like the back of your hand! Whether you prefer living in downtown area or on the outskirts of town, there is a healthy mix of architectural styles and price points to fit your needs in all areas of Maywood.