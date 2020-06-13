/
river forest
Last updated June 13 2020
241 Apartments for rent in River Forest, IL📍
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1114 N. Harlem unit 2
1114 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
1114 N.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E
1420 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
2000 sqft
This Beautiful 2 Br, 1.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1516 North Harlem Avenue
1516 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Two beds and one bath unit, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances; The rent includes heat, water, one parking space, and one large storage room; Locates in elegant River Forest neighborhood within the great public school district (90);
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
434 Clinton Place - 603, Unit 603
434 Clinton Place, River Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1060 sqft
River Forest 1 bedroom, 1 bath renovated condominium rental. Harwood type floors throughout, White shaker cabinets, carrara marble countertops, Designer series appliances, ample closet space and high end finishes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
133 Park Ave
133 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper flat in a two-flat building in River Forest. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, and laundry in building.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1135 Bonnie Brae Avenue
1135 Bonnie Brae Place, River Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Your new home is ready to move in. Everything recently painted. Carpets cleaned. Extra large sunny apartment with exquisite living room and dining room which includes dining room set for your personal use.
1 of 25
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
12 Park Avenue
12 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
3042 sqft
Super spacious townhome in desirable River Forest. This is the sunny end unit with beautiful north, south and east views. The main level has living and dining space to fit your needs.
1 of 12
Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
1534 Park Avenue
1534 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath unit with updated kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops. Includes all utilities except for electric. Garage parking included. Great location...walking distance to Dominican University.
Results within 1 mile of River Forest
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
10 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B
1120 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1200 sqft
1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B Available 07/01/20 Apartment for Lease in Oak Park - Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, 2nd Floor Walk up. Unit features Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter tops, Updated Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, In unit-washer/dryer.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7234 West North Avenue
7234 North Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
Studio
$899
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
HUNT: Spend your mornings sipping on coffee in the penthouse with downtown views and your evenings in Elmwood Park "circle" at walking distance with shopping and trendy restaurants.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Avenue Square Condominiums
219 North Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1BR/1BA Downtown Oak Park unit available on July 1st. Amenities include in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, and central air. (RLNE3264973)
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2
7549 West Belden Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Awesome Condo available for rent ! - 7549 W Belden Ave #2 is an awesome condo in Elmwood Park, IL 60707, coming with one bed and one bath, with a lot of natural light, the kitchen comes with a granite countertop with lots of storage spaces, Parking
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Maywood
1 Unit Available
1530 1st Av. 5
1530 1st Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
Secure building - Property Id: 297855 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297855 Property Id 297855 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847902)
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7200 W. Palmer St. Unit 1SW
7200 West Palmer Street, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Unit 1SW Available 07/01/20 Elmwood Park Condo - Property Id: 83634 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83634 Property Id 83634 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5844765)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maybrook Square
1 Unit Available
1116 Orchard Ave B
1116 Orchard Avenue, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Orchard Ave - Property Id: 296100 Perfect place to live in Maywood!! This gem is located near the intersection of 1st Ave and Madison Ave and is walking distance from East Leyden High School.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
125 S Kenilworth Ave
125 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Available 07/01/20 125 Building - Property Id: 206826 Beautiful Oak Park 1 Bed for RENT!! The unit and building is very well maintained. (Very Clean) The unit is located in the Historic District of Oak Park.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
304 S. Kenilworth Ave.
304 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 br w/internet & Heat - Property Id: 184674 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 bedroom, high 1st floor of a six flat. Great Central Location.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
675 Lake
675 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FLOORPLAN: A3 | ONE BED | ONE BATH | LARGE LIVING & BEDROOM SPACES | CUSTOM HARDWOOD FLOORING | GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR | GRANITE COUNTERTOPS | BLACK WHIRLPOOL APPLIANCES | CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING | LARGE WINDOWS | LOTS OF LIGHT |
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In River Forest, the median rent is $973 for a studio, $1,130 for a 1-bedroom, $1,329 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,700 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in River Forest, check out our monthly River Forest Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the River Forest area include Concordia University-Chicago, Dominican University, City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, and Roosevelt University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to River Forest from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.
