Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

1680 Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
$
Near West Side
27 Units Available
Circa 922
922 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,785
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1171 sqft
Modern apartments with open floor plans, floor-to-ceiling windows, subway tile backsplashes, and new water fixtures. Designer kitchens feature quartz or granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. W/D in unit.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
$
Near South Side
24 Units Available
1401 S State Apartments
1401 S State St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,550
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,793
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,199
1093 sqft
Conveniently situated close to Lake Michigan, shopping, museums and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community offers gym, parking, playground, dog park, clubhouse and community garden.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Near North Side
60 Units Available
North Water
340 E North Water St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,891
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,517
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,974
1330 sqft
Spacious living space with hardwood flooring. All appliances included, large closets, laundry facilities and bike storage. Swimming pool, clubhouse, dog grooming area and fire pit. Concierge service and gym open around the clock.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Near North Side
89 Units Available
One Superior Place
1 W Superior St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,703
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom finishes. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and gym. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Close to Oak Street Beach. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Lincoln Square
19 Units Available
Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,638
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,823
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1085 sqft
A 150-unit apartment building surrounding a courtyard in the Ravenswood neighborhood. Modern kitchens, walk-in closets, pet-friendly, barbecue area, gym, coffee bar, conference room. Close to two CTA public transport lines.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
O'Hare
108 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Near North Side
26 Units Available
Chestnut Tower
121 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,645
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,153
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,086
1150 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Chestnut Tower is the zenith of fantastic high-rise apartment living in the desirable Downtown Chicago area.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
West Loop
35 Units Available
Arkadia West Loop
765 W Adams St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,615
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,088
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,001
1182 sqft
Panoramic views, a rooftop deck, yoga room and multiple floor plans are available at Arkadia Tower. LEED certified with all of the latest upgraded apartment features and amenities. In the heart of West Loop.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
West Town
45 Units Available
Spoke
728 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,701
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,282
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,065
1116 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood-style flooring, kitchen islands and high ceilings. Property includes a lounge area, party room and bocce court. By the Blue Line for convenient transportation. Near River West's best dining and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:14pm
Near North Side
49 Units Available
100 West Chestnut Apartments
100 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1005 sqft
These recently renovated apartments are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring. The rooftop deck provides beautiful views of Chicago, and residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool. Minutes from Water Tower Place mall.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:55pm
Near North Side
38 Units Available
1133 N. Dearborn
1133 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,606
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1050 sqft
Spacious apartments with private balconies and custom finishes. Enjoy an on-site rooftop pool, fitness zone and parking spot. Great views of the Chicago skyline. Near Washington Square Park. Close to lots of bars and eateries.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
$
Near North Side
34 Units Available
750 N. Rush
750 N Rush, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,978
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,543
1500 sqft
Units have open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Sophisticated apartments right on the Magnificent Mile and near several of the area's finest restaurants.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:50pm
40 Units Available
55 W Chestnut
55 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
900 sqft
Sundeck, fitness room and media room. Apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows and modern kitchens. Located where the Gold Coast and River North meet. Near restaurants and public transit. The Magnificent Mile is steps away.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:49pm
Near North Side
70 Units Available
1111 N. Dearborn
1111 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,533
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1010 sqft
Stylish homes with fully equipped kitchens and plenty of natural light. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop pool, fitness room and business center. Close to the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 09:07pm
Lakeview
6 Units Available
441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,255
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Elegant apartments with hardwood floors and private balconies. Secured entry. Lake and city views. Near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. Close to Lake Michigan. Right by CTA bus and train stops.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
Lincoln Park
11 Units Available
1940 N. Lincoln
1940 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,065
275 sqft
Studio apartments with large windows, plush carpets, ceramic-tiled baths and modern kitchens nestled between Lincoln Park and Oz Park. Residents enjoy living close to Lake Michigan and Armitage Avenue.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
Near North Side
55 Units Available
1120 N Lasalle Apartments
1120 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,450
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1050 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with plush carpeting. Residents have access to fitness center and rooftop pool with sunning deck. At intersection of the Gold Coast and Old Town, a few blocks west of Michigan Avenue.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
Lakeview
4 Units Available
634-42 West Cornelia
634 W Cornelia Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
765 sqft
Recently updated homes with spacious floor plans and hardwood floors. Enjoy the manicured courtyard. Close to numerous nightlife spots in Lakeview. By Wrigley Field and the Lincoln Park Zoo. Near CTA train and bus routes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
Lakeview
8 Units Available
632-42 W Addison St
632 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,060
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Belmont Harbor. Sunlit apartments with accent walls, hardwood floors, pedestal sinks and ceramic tiled baths. Modern kitchen and separate dining room in every home. Rent includes water and heat.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Near North Side
16 Units Available
State and Grand
505 N State St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,829
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,850
2267 sqft
State and Grand is conveniently located within walking distance of museums and art galleries, the famous Lakefront Trail, shopping and dining, and some of Chicago's most vibrant night life; making it an ideal option for urban apartment living.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Near North Side
23 Units Available
1225 Old Town
1225 N Wells St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,646
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,706
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,367
1185 sqft
North side just east of La Salle Boulevard. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters for contemporary look. Rooftop pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Easy walking to Happy Camper Pizzeria and Declan's Irish Pub.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Near West Side
22 Units Available
180 North Jefferson
180 N Jefferson St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,741
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,003
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,612
1065 sqft
Great location near the Chicago Loop and River North. Boutique apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, window coverings and great city views. Complimentary bike storage.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Near North Side
42 Units Available
420 E Ohio
420 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,707
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1279 sqft
Luxury apartments with unbeatable views of downtown Chicago. Each unit includes laundry facilities, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a patio. For busy residents, package receiving and dry cleaning services are available. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Near West Side
37 Units Available
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,561
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,134
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1145 sqft
Located close to Kinzie Station and Restaurant Row. Units have granite kitchens, full-size washer/dryers and wood flooring. Community features a fitness center, bike storage and private dog park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Chicago, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chicago renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

