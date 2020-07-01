Apartment List
/
IL
/
evergreen park
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:51 PM

173 Apartments for rent in Evergreen Park, IL

📍

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
9345 S Pulaski Rd Back
9345 South Pulaski Road, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Apartment for rent - Property Id: 300119 Newly remodeled 3 story unit. full basment. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300119 Property Id 300119 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854061)

1 of 11

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
9237 South Pulaski Road
9237 South Pulaski Road, Evergreen Park, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9237 South Pulaski Road in Evergreen Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
8838 S Talman Avenue
8838 Talman Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Close to Little Company of Mary Hospital. New windows, floors, HVAC, cabinets, countertops, appliances, toilet, vanity, paint. Updated lighting, new water heater.

1 of 2

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
9246 South Saint Louis Avenue
9246 Saint Louis Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
1600 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.
Results within 1 mile of Evergreen Park

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Ashburn
8136 S Kedzie Ave 2
8136 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1Bedroom Apartment for rent - Property Id: 202062 Spacious 1bedroom Apartment $1275 /Month + $1275 Security Deposit.

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
9606 S. Kedvale Ave. 3
9606 Kedvale Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Unit 3 Available 07/21/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo - Property Id: 304269 1 bed 1 bath recently renovated unit (renovated less than 12 months ago) Central Heating & Cooling System Granite Countertops Personal Patio & Public Shared Patio Assigned Parking

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Beverly
1517 W. 89th St. - Unit 3
1517 W 89th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$790
610 sqft
Spacious one bedroom apartment, formal dining room, view of downtown, Metra train 1 block away. Churches, shopping available, access to downtown. Rent includes heat and water. Laundry on premises 40 unit multi-family

1 of 15

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
Ridge Lawn Highlands
4336 West 103rd Street
4336 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2233 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
4136 West 98th Street
4136 98th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Very clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath freshly painted condo with new carpet. Close to Christ Hospital, Transportation, Shopping, and Restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Evergreen Park
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
4 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$901
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,063
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6356-58 S Francisco
6356 S Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, and Internet access is included. Available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Located in a very walkable neighborhood, close to Marquette Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6238-44 S Western Ave
6238 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$660
280 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have granite counters and some carpeted floors, with tiled floors in bathrooms, kitchen and entryway. Heat is included in rent; building has controlled access.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Gage Park
5800-04 S Artesian Ave
5800 S Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
708 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartments with condo quality, eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry, parking, and Section 8 accepted. Easy access to public transit, local schools, Chicago Midway International Airport.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6236 S Artesian
6236 S Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$765
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units that feature hardwood flooring and quality appliances. A short walk to 323-acre Marquette Park, which includes two gyms, basketball and tennis courts, community gardens, a golf course, and a beautiful lagoon.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
1514 W 77th
1514 W 77th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$720
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-presented apartments near 77th and Laflin. Free heat, hardwood floors and quality kitchen appliances included in rental. Internet access and security cameras available for all residents.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
746 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pangea Real Estate's apartments on Ashland Avenue in Chicago offer charm and modern updates in lovely Calumet. Shopping and dining are in walking distance. With only six apartments, this building feels like a home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7701 S May Street
7701 S May St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$805
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. Recently renovated apartments with carpeted living rooms and bedrooms. Community participates in the Section 8 program.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7949 S Paulina
7949 S Paulina St, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,160
1000 sqft
Newly renovated apartments close to Cook Elementary School. Enjoy pre-wired phone and cable, parking and an extensive range of cooking appliances. Only a short walk away from the Beverly Country Club.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
2 Units Available
Greater Grand Crossing
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
680 sqft
Comfortable homes with updated kitchens, custom bathrooms and plush carpeting. Near I-90 and I-94. Close to Lem's Bar-B-Q if you want some great food. Near Hamilton Park and CTA bus and train routes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7800-06 S Morgan
7800 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, large living rooms and wood cabinetry. Located on a quiet street. Gated entry. Close to West Chatham Park. Easy access to I-94.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7948 S Hermitage Avw
7948 S Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$920
750 sqft
Beautiful hardwood floors and large windows in these renovated two-bedroom apartments in the Auburn Gresham area. Minutes to Dan Ryan Woods and I-94, short commute to Chicago State University or University of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
1 Unit Available
1121 W 127th St
1121 W 127th Street, Calumet Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$935
806 sqft
This 17-unit building is located in Calumet Park, located south of Chicago. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at the Burr Oak stop or the Bus Stop at 127th Street & Halsted.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6230 S Artesian Ave
6230 S Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$775
775 sqft
Expansive studio and 1-bedroom apartments feature quality appliances and eat-in kitchens. Parking is available. Close to bus lines 49 and 63. Within walking distance of restaurants and grocery stores.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7755 S Sangamon St
7755 S Sangamon St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
925 sqft
Within walking distance to Leland Giants Park. Two- and 3-bedroom apartments with amenities such as fireplaces, bathtubs, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Rent includes some utilities.

Median Rent in Evergreen Park

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Evergreen Park is $928, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,091.
Studio
$799
1 Bed
$928
2 Beds
$1,091
3+ Beds
$1,396
City GuideEvergreen Park
Do you like Superman? Well you'll be happy to know that Metropolis is actually in Southern Illinois!

Tiny is an appropriate word to describe Evergreen Park, Illinois, a small village that borders the outskirts of Chicago. This suburb is only four square miles total, a fact that evokes quite a literal picture of a small town. However, the history and benefits of living in Evergreen Park are actually rather large. Back in the 1890s, Evergreen Park was actually a part of Chicago. However, around that time numerous other Chicago suburbs were requesting subtraction from the Windy City and Evergreen Park followed suit, with 41 out of its 50 residents voting to do so. It was formally incorporated as a separate village in December of 1893. So if you are looking to relocate to the greater Chicago area, this tiny village should have a prominent spot on your radar.

Having trouble with Craigslist Evergreen Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Evergreen Park

Moving to Evergreen Park has many benefits, one of which is access to the amenities of small-town life. Particularly, if you are planning to move to Evergreen Park from a larger metropolis, you might appreciate the distinctly lower levels of noise. It's an opportunity for you to get that peace and quiet you've always longed for and to move away from the loud noises of the city that maybe you've consistently complained about.

You won't find as many apartments for rent in Evergreen Park, so don't plan on a huge apartment search. However, the village makes up for it with the many houses, either as home rentals or for purchase. You will find many three-bedroom houses for rent, as well as multiple other options. Many of the houses have an older charm to them, making them an ideal place in which to make a home.

Evergreen Park Neighborhoods

Being a small town, it's not surprising that Evergreen Park does not have distinct neighborhoods. But the four square miles of Evergreen Park do contain many points of interest. For a while, an area of significance was Evergreen Plaza, which was the first indoor shopping mall in the Chicago area. While this shopping landmark closed in 2013, there are still several areas of interest in Evergreen Park, such as Village Hall.

Living in Evergreen Park

Evergreen Park really offers its residents the best of both worlds. There is definitely lots of opportunity for that distinctive small town quiet, but this village is also a mere 17 miles southwest of Chicago's "L" train. This means that when you do feel like a night out in the big city, getting there is no sweat. It also means that you have access to all that Chicago has to offer, including numerous museums, exciting places such as the Skydeck and the Hancock Observatory and the finest pizza in the region.

But there's plenty to eat in Evergreen Park too. Check out Chi Tung Restaurant, Barraco's Pizza or Golden Griddle Pancake House when you don't feel like cooking up a storm at home.

A surprising number of professional MLB baseball players hail from Evergreen Park. The list includes Tom Baldwin, Tony Cingrani, Jim Dwyer, Ed Farmer, Rick Gorenski, Don Ball, Lou Pote and Billy Pierce. If you're an aspiring baseball professional, perhaps this is the ideal place for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Evergreen Park?
In Evergreen Park, the median rent is $799 for a studio, $928 for a 1-bedroom, $1,091 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,396 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Evergreen Park, check out our monthly Evergreen Park Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Evergreen Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Evergreen Park area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Evergreen Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Evergreen Park from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Arlington Heights, and Wheaton.

Similar Pages

Evergreen Park Cheap Places