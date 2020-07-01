173 Apartments for rent in Evergreen Park, IL📍
Tiny is an appropriate word to describe Evergreen Park, Illinois, a small village that borders the outskirts of Chicago. This suburb is only four square miles total, a fact that evokes quite a literal picture of a small town. However, the history and benefits of living in Evergreen Park are actually rather large. Back in the 1890s, Evergreen Park was actually a part of Chicago. However, around that time numerous other Chicago suburbs were requesting subtraction from the Windy City and Evergreen Park followed suit, with 41 out of its 50 residents voting to do so. It was formally incorporated as a separate village in December of 1893. So if you are looking to relocate to the greater Chicago area, this tiny village should have a prominent spot on your radar.
Having trouble with Craigslist Evergreen Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Moving to Evergreen Park has many benefits, one of which is access to the amenities of small-town life. Particularly, if you are planning to move to Evergreen Park from a larger metropolis, you might appreciate the distinctly lower levels of noise. It's an opportunity for you to get that peace and quiet you've always longed for and to move away from the loud noises of the city that maybe you've consistently complained about.
You won't find as many apartments for rent in Evergreen Park, so don't plan on a huge apartment search. However, the village makes up for it with the many houses, either as home rentals or for purchase. You will find many three-bedroom houses for rent, as well as multiple other options. Many of the houses have an older charm to them, making them an ideal place in which to make a home.
Being a small town, it's not surprising that Evergreen Park does not have distinct neighborhoods. But the four square miles of Evergreen Park do contain many points of interest. For a while, an area of significance was Evergreen Plaza, which was the first indoor shopping mall in the Chicago area. While this shopping landmark closed in 2013, there are still several areas of interest in Evergreen Park, such as Village Hall.
Evergreen Park really offers its residents the best of both worlds. There is definitely lots of opportunity for that distinctive small town quiet, but this village is also a mere 17 miles southwest of Chicago's "L" train. This means that when you do feel like a night out in the big city, getting there is no sweat. It also means that you have access to all that Chicago has to offer, including numerous museums, exciting places such as the Skydeck and the Hancock Observatory and the finest pizza in the region.
But there's plenty to eat in Evergreen Park too. Check out Chi Tung Restaurant, Barraco's Pizza or Golden Griddle Pancake House when you don't feel like cooking up a storm at home.
A surprising number of professional MLB baseball players hail from Evergreen Park. The list includes Tom Baldwin, Tony Cingrani, Jim Dwyer, Ed Farmer, Rick Gorenski, Don Ball, Lou Pote and Billy Pierce. If you're an aspiring baseball professional, perhaps this is the ideal place for you.