Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

3014 Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chicago renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
$
Lakeview
23 Units Available
Halsted Flats Apartments
3740 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,322
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1135 sqft
An upscale environment with high-end amenities. Heated pool and cabanas on sundeck, indoor parking, private dog park. In sought-after Lakeview neighborhood with shops, restaurants close by.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Near North Side
10 Units Available
Gold Coast City Club Apartments
860 N Dewitt Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,535
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1374 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a rooftop clubhouse, on-site laundry, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature open kitchens, spacious closets, and wood floors. Close to Oak Street Beach.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Near North Side
39 Units Available
Sono East
840 W Blackhawk St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,582
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,707
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1152 sqft
Modern feel with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors close to Route 64. Concierge, gym and pool. Close to dining at Joe's on Weed Street and Burger Bar Chicago and shopping at Nordstrom.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
The Loop
61 Units Available
215 West Apartments
215 W Washington St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,665
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1106 sqft
Great location in the heart of the theater and financial district, close to the Washington/Wells L stop. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, concierge, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
Near North Side
49 Units Available
EnV Chicago
161 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,785
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
1304 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, yoga/pilates studio, energy-efficient lighting, and Business Center. Units feature built-in desks, all-glass balconies, dishwashers, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
The Loop
38 Units Available
AMLI 900
900 S Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,442
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,876
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,683
1183 sqft
Located in the South Loop neighborhood of Chicago, Apartments come with amenities like in-unit laundry, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The community is pet-friendly and offers on-site yoga and gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
The Loop
40 Units Available
AMLI Lofts
850 S Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,716
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,981
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1197 sqft
Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments feature modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Near The Loop, Central Business District, and multiple universities. Steps to rail, bus lines.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
36 Units Available
Chestnut Place
8 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,894
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
950 sqft
Newly renovated apartments located nearby Lake Michigan. 24-hour door staff and maintenance available. Pet-friendly apartments with bicycle storage, valet service, and event room. On-site management is provided. Located nearby bus station.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
$
Near North Side
61 Units Available
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,724
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,418
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1373 sqft
Located close to the river and W Upper Wacker Dr in downtown Chicago. Community has a beautiful communal garden, a pool and a gym. Apartments have patio/balcony, extra storage and furniture.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
Near West Side
45 Units Available
K2 Apartments
365 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,649
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,199
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,391
1260 sqft
Contemporary apartments have designer cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Private balconies provide sweeping views of Chicago. Pet-friendly community has grooming facilities. Located near top attractions and dining establishments.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
Near West Side
23 Units Available
Circa 922
922 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,785
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1171 sqft
Modern apartments with open floor plans, floor-to-ceiling windows, subway tile backsplashes, and new water fixtures. Designer kitchens feature quartz or granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. W/D in unit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
The Loop
48 Units Available
Fisher Building City Club
343 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designed as an office building by famed architect, Daniel Burnham, the Fisher Building completed construction in 1896 and remains an integral part of Chicago architectural history to this day.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
$
Near South Side
21 Units Available
Arrive South Loop
1935 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,815
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Near North Side
22 Units Available
Cityfront Place
400 N McClurg Ct, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,638
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,662
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1148 sqft
Steps away from the Magnificent Mile in Streeterville with Zipcar rentals available in the community. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Near North Side
20 Units Available
Hubbard221
221 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,697
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,585
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1303 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, smoke-free units and walk-in closets. Community amenities include business center, bike storage, 24-hour gym and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Washington Park
33 Units Available
6160 S Martin Luther King Dr
6160-6212 S Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$815
511 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
636 sqft
Now leasing! 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr is located in the Washington Park neighborhood of Chicago. Two and three-bedroom apartments recently underwent a complete renovation, and feature new appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Near North Side
25 Units Available
One East Delaware
1 E Delaware Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,750
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1040 sqft
Luxury apartments near Washington Square Park and the Newberry Library. Units include quartz countertops and espresso cabinetry. On-site amenities include a 24-hour business center, sundeck with fire pit, and fitness studio. Steps from subway stops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Near North Side
21 Units Available
Old Town Park
1140 N Wells St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,990
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,380
1121 sqft
Modern 32-story apartment tower located in Old Town. Complex has a rooftop pool and sundeck, sports court, and sports lounge. Units feature gourmet kitchens, high-end appliances and wide-plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Garfield Park
1 Unit Available
4114 W Washington Blvd
4114 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$745
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newly updated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Cable included. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Close to Garfield Park, which includes the Garfield Park Conservatory. Easy access to I-290.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
Pangea 7917 S Drexel East Chatham Apartments
7917 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$685
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to the Chicago Skyway Toll Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and hardwood floors in a community with on-site laundry facilities. Rent includes heating.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Shore
2 Units Available
7131-45 S Yates Blvd
7131 S Yates Blvd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$785
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
845 sqft
Apartments are located in the South Shore area near 71st Street. The area has a high walk score and provides good transit options. There are quality appliances, on-site laundry, and a phone entry intercom.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7031 S Chappel
7031 S Chappel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently rehabbed South Shore one bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, on-site laundry, free heat and relaxing bathtubs. Pet-friendly and located near Bryn Mawr station and E 71st Street.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Kenwood
2 Units Available
4901 S Drexel Blvd
4901 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$790
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the on-site courtyard during free time. Near CTA Red and Green lines. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive. Close to Oakwood-41st Street Beach.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lincoln Square
1 Unit Available
4844 N. Rockwell Apt.
4844 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
585 sqft
Close to 2 bus lines and the El train - building laundry room - professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - no security deposit Rockwell & Gunnison Call ICM Properties, Inc.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Chicago, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chicago renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

