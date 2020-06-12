Apartment List
627 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Near South Side
19 Units Available
Carriage House Lofts
1545 S State St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,344
1135 sqft
Stylish lofts with stainless steel appliances, USB outlets and vaulted ceilings. Bike storage available. Enjoy the rooftop deck when free. Near Museum Campus and Lake Michigan. By shops and restaurants on State Street.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Near North Side
66 Units Available
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,827
1173 sqft
At home, this community's residents enjoy stainless-steel appliances, large closets and plush carpeting. Once they're outside, there's a Zip Car onsite, dog park and 24-hour laundry. Lincoln Park and the Target shopping center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Loop
46 Units Available
Eleven Thirty
1130 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1150 sqft
Apartments with lake and city views. 24-hour door attendant and 24-hour laundry center available. Complimentary bike storage. Coffee and tea service available. Minutes from Field Museum of Natural History, Adler Planetarium, and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Near West Side
39 Units Available
Medical District Apartments
901 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1075 sqft
Convenient location to the Loop, expressways, Rush University and the UIC campus. Spacious, modern apartments with private patio/balcony. Community has elevator, fitness center and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Near North Side
34 Units Available
NEXT
347 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,932
1106 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with exquisite finishes and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a yoga studio, fire pit and game room on site. By CTA bus and train lines. Near nightlife, dining, and shops.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
O'Hare
110 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Near North Side
41 Units Available
Sono East
840 W Blackhawk St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1152 sqft
Modern feel with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors close to Route 64. Concierge, gym and pool. Close to dining at Joe's on Weed Street and Burger Bar Chicago and shopping at Nordstrom.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Near North Side
25 Units Available
Chestnut Tower
121 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,186
1150 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Chestnut Tower is the zenith of fantastic high-rise apartment living in the desirable Downtown Chicago area.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 03:28am
Near North Side
53 Units Available
465 North Park
465 North Park Drive, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,830
1413 sqft
This new construction community is a luxury lifestyle center. On-site amenities include a pool, outdoor lounge with a fireplace, sky lounge, and dog run and pet spa. Spacious interiors with high-end finishes.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 01:02am
$
The Loop
4 Units Available
MDA City Club Apartments
63 E Lake St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1059 sqft
Apartment sits just off Lower East Randolph Street, close to transit stations and the United Building. Units feature new carpet, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Near West Side
25 Units Available
EMME
165 N Desplaines St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,632
937 sqft
Thoughtful architectural and green features, including locally sourced tiles and a third-floor vegetable and fruit garden. Situated in Chicago's "Silicone Prairie," close to art galleries, parks, entertainment options and the financial district.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:28am
Near West Side
36 Units Available
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1145 sqft
Located close to Kinzie Station and Restaurant Row. Units have granite kitchens, full-size washer/dryers and wood flooring. Community features a fitness center, bike storage and private dog park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Near North Side
25 Units Available
Cityfront Place
400 N McClurg Ct, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1148 sqft
Steps away from the Magnificent Mile in Streeterville with Zipcar rentals available in the community. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Near West Side
18 Units Available
Echelon Chicago
353 N Desplaines St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,481
1110 sqft
Great location in downtown Chicago close to public transit, grocery stores, and dining. Resort-style rooftop pool and sundeck, fitness center, clubroom, and outdoor grilling patio. Units have spacious bathrooms and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Uptown
2 Units Available
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,352
1285 sqft
Luxurious units with ample living space and designer finishes. Run, swim, or toss ball at nearby Chase Park. Minutes from the Ravenswood Metra station. Close to Montrose Beach and Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Near North Side
21 Units Available
Old Town Park
1140 N Wells St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1121 sqft
Modern 32-story apartment tower located in Old Town. Complex has a rooftop pool and sundeck, sports court, and sports lounge. Units feature gourmet kitchens, high-end appliances and wide-plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Near North Side
15 Units Available
Niche 905
905 N Orleans, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,547
1164 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a rooftop pool deck, fire pit, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, breakfast bars, and in-unit Washer/Dryer.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Near North Side
14 Units Available
The Hudson
750 N Hudson Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
1070 sqft
The Hudson Apartments, at 750 N Hudson St, is located in the River North neighborhood of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Near West Side
15 Units Available
The Parker Fulton Market
730 W Couch Pl, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,307
1080 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in Fulton Market. Floor-to-ceiling windows with unobstructed views of the city. Fitness center and yoga studio. Indoor car parking with electric charging stations.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Near North Side
51 Units Available
State & Chestnut
845 N State St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,440
1048 sqft
Newly decorated units with hardwood floors and air conditioning. Stainless steel appliances including a microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Large outdoor swimming, fire pit, BBQ area, green community and 24-hour concierge service.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lakeview
63 Units Available
The Belmont by Reside
3170 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
858 sqft
Contemporary apartments provide stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk in closets. Amenities feature valet service, on-site laundry, rooftop fitness center and internet cafe. Jogging and biking paths are across the street along Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lakeview
27 Units Available
Reside 707
707 W Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1056 sqft
Exquisite homes that have just been updated. Controlled entry access. Bike storage, laundry, and garage available on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Close to Sydney R. Marovitz Golf Course. By Montrose Beach.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
$
Near South Side
24 Units Available
1401 S State Apartments
1401 S State St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,199
1093 sqft
Conveniently situated close to Lake Michigan, shopping, museums and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community offers gym, parking, playground, dog park, clubhouse and community garden.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
Near North Side
19 Units Available
The Bernardin
747 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1409 sqft
The Bernardin is a 25 floor, 171 unit luxury apartment building with an additional 20,000 square feet of retail space at the Southeast corner of Chicago and Wabash Avenues.

June 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chicago rent trends were flat over the past month

Chicago rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chicago stand at $1,097 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,291 for a two-bedroom. Chicago's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chicago, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Chicago rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Chicago, a few similar cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chicago is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Chicago's median two-bedroom rent of $1,291 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Chicago.
    • While Chicago's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Chicago.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

