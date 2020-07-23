/
/
cook county
Last updated July 23 2020
5000 Apartments for rent in Cook County, IL📍
131 Units Available
Near North Side
North + Vine
633 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,035
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,720
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,170
1189 sqft
Meet North+Vine, where hotel-style living and the comforts of quintessential Chicago living meet in Old Town. North+Vine provides its residents a wide selection of studio, one, two- and three-bedroom pet friendly apartments.
35 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$951
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
7 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
48 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
16 Units Available
Foxboro Apartments
470 Foxboro Dr, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
872 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Foxboro Apartments offers a convenient Wheeling location near shopping, dining, recreation and major employers.
18 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
Studio
$1,750
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1026 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.
28 Units Available
Near South Side
Eleven40
1140 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,572
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,080
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
940 sqft
LIVE SMART Welcome home to Eleven40 Apartments, a luxury property in Chicago, IL. Eleven40’s perfect location in Chicago’s South Loop is incredibly convenient to both work and play.
4 Units Available
Near North Side
The Oliver on LaSalle
1140 North La Salle Drive, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,325
308 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Housed in a beautiful, 1920’s-era building, The Oliver on LaSalle offers a combination of vintage charm and urban flair in the heart of Chicago’s Near North Side.
13 Units Available
Near North Side
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,921
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,197
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,148
1244 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,616
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
10 Units Available
Baldwin
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
11 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,041
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
4 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1243 sqft
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
25 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.
42 Units Available
Near North Side
River North Park Apartments
320 W Illinois St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,340
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1173 sqft
Urban-like setting near the Chicago Water Taxi. Recently renovated to create luxury apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include internet cafe, pool, 24-hour gym, and coffee bar.
3 Units Available
Uptown
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,712
1535 sqft
Luxurious units with ample living space and designer finishes. Run, swim, or toss ball at nearby Chase Park. Minutes from the Ravenswood Metra station. Close to Montrose Beach and Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.
24 Units Available
Near North Side
Old Town Park
1140 N Wells St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,750
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1121 sqft
Modern 32-story apartment tower located in Old Town. Complex has a rooftop pool and sundeck, sports court, and sports lounge. Units feature gourmet kitchens, high-end appliances and wide-plank flooring.
1 Unit Available
Austin
5836 W Madison St
5836 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
400 sqft
Within walking distance to Garfield Park. Also close to Illinois Medical District and the University of Illinois at Chicago. Studios and 1-bedroom apartments with phone entry intercoms, ceiling fans and hardwood floors.
2 Units Available
Austin
5236 W Harrison
5236 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$945
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Apartments located on Harrison Street, close to 290. They offer range, oven, refrigerator and hardwood floors. Amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Heat is included. Cats and dogs are allowed.
9 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,512
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
64 Units Available
Near North Side
McClurg Court
333 E Ontario St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,454
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1243 sqft
Spacious apartments full of natural light offer spectacular city views. Close to everything and just one block from Navy Pier. Residents enjoy indoor swimming pool, rooftop deck, huge fitness center and enclosed shopping concourse.
15 Units Available
Near North Side
Elm Street Plaza
1130 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,514
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
1100 sqft
Oak Street Beach and tons of shopping options along West Division Street are convenient to this property. Units include full appliance range and a patio or balcony. There's also garage parking and a gym on-site.
23 Units Available
Near North Side
Kingsbury Plaza
520 N Kingsbury St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,682
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,434
1210 sqft
Perfect location in River North with easy access to downtown. Units have washer/dryer, granite counters and hardwood floors. Peaceful community with gym, pool, hot tub and open courtyard. Dog park on premises.
21 Units Available
Near North Side
Marlowe
169 West Huron Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,590
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,535
1184 sqft
Great urban setting near Moody Bible Institute and the Richard H. Driehaus Museum. Contemporary interiors with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen bars, and tall windows.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Cook County area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Evanston, and Arlington Heights have apartments for rent.
