Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:44 AM

1849 Luxury Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
29 Units Available
The Loop
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,056
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
1132 sqft
Luxury lofts featuring hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, balconies and granite counters. Located in the South Loop, just blocks from Michigan Avenue. Pet-friendly complex with gym. Close to dining at Yang and Kai Sushi.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
$
56 Units Available
Near North Side
1111 N. Dearborn
1111 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,449
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1010 sqft
Stylish homes with fully equipped kitchens and plenty of natural light. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop pool, fitness room and business center. Close to the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 08:35pm
$
54 Units Available
Near North Side
100 West Chestnut Apartments
100 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1005 sqft
These recently renovated apartments are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring. The rooftop deck provides beautiful views of Chicago, and residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool. Minutes from Water Tower Place mall.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
28 Units Available
Near North Side
1000 N. LASALLE
1000 N Lasalle Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,472
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1050 sqft
Dog-friendly apartments with new kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows. Rooftop sundeck, gym and dog park. The Gold Coast location is near beaches, Michigan Avenue shopping, and within walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 08:18pm
$
45 Units Available
Near North Side
750 N. Rush
750 N Rush, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,899
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,573
1500 sqft
Units have open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Sophisticated apartments right on the Magnificent Mile and near several of the area's finest restaurants.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 08:17pm
$
36 Units Available
Near North Side
1133 N. Dearborn
1133 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,599
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1050 sqft
Spacious apartments with private balconies and custom finishes. Enjoy an on-site rooftop pool, fitness zone and parking spot. Great views of the Chicago skyline. Near Washington Square Park. Close to lots of bars and eateries.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 08:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Lincoln Park
2756 N. Pine Grove
2756 N Pine Grove Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
High-rise apartments right in the heart of Lincoln Park. Homes feature new kitchens and large windows. Community includes a rooftop sundeck and business center. Near CTA bus and train stops. By Diversey Harbor.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
$
51 Units Available
Near North Side
1120 N Lasalle Apartments
1120 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,499
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1050 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with plush carpeting. Residents have access to fitness center and rooftop pool with sunning deck. At intersection of the Gold Coast and Old Town, a few blocks west of Michigan Avenue.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
29 Units Available
Near North Side
Cityfront Place
400 N McClurg Ct, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,513
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1148 sqft
Steps away from the Magnificent Mile in Streeterville with Zipcar rentals available in the community. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
25 Units Available
Near West Side
The Lofts at Gin Alley
120 N Green St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,099
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,222
1174 sqft
The Lofts at Gin Alley: Where the industrial grit of the past intersects with today's stylish living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
28 Units Available
Lincoln Park
The Belden Stratford
2300 N Lincoln Park W, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,390
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1211 sqft
A luxurious development, these beautiful apartments are just three miles from downtown Chicago. Floorplans offer one- and two-bedroom layouts, large closets, modern kitchens, air conditioning and views of the city.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
46 Units Available
Near West Side
The Mason
180 N Ada St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,777
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,378
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1123 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**The Mason Apartments is Fulton Market's newest addition in luxury living.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
42 Units Available
Near North Side
Grand Plaza
540 N State St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,766
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,362
1285 sqft
This pet-friendly community was recently renovated. It's located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a heated pool, running track, concierge service, and fitness center. Wood floors, balconies, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Near West Side
24 S Morgan St
24 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,140
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,790
1968 sqft
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
63 Units Available
Lakeview
The Belmont by Reside
3170 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,135
349 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
858 sqft
Contemporary apartments provide stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk in closets. Amenities feature valet service, on-site laundry, rooftop fitness center and internet cafe. Jogging and biking paths are across the street along Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
28 Units Available
West Loop
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,786
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,531
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,736
1207 sqft
Close to the Ogilvie Transportation Center and W Randolph St. Modern apartments featuring designer kitchens, stainless steel appliances and patios/balconies. Clubhouse, coffee bar, pool, clubhouse and gym all available to residents.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
32 Units Available
Near North Side
Sono East
840 W Blackhawk St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,526
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,102
1152 sqft
Modern feel with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors close to Route 64. Concierge, gym and pool. Close to dining at Joe's on Weed Street and Burger Bar Chicago and shopping at Nordstrom.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
4 Units Available
West Town
1241 N Milwaukee
1241 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
943 sqft
1241 N. Milwaukee's unique floorplans and features reflect the creativity and variety that Wicker Park is known for. Flat roads and defined bike lanes make cycling an easy option for daily errands.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
5 Units Available
Logan Square
The Western 1920
1920 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Western 1920 in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
56 Units Available
Near North Side
465 North Park
465 North Park Drive, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,921
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,189
1413 sqft
This new construction community is a luxury lifestyle center. On-site amenities include a pool, outdoor lounge with a fireplace, sky lounge, and dog run and pet spa. Spacious interiors with high-end finishes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
50 Units Available
Near West Side
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,575
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,062
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1145 sqft
Located close to Kinzie Station and Restaurant Row. Units have granite kitchens, full-size washer/dryers and wood flooring. Community features a fitness center, bike storage and private dog park.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
28 Units Available
Near North Side
850 Lake Shore Drive
850 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,120
1073 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,267
1600 sqft
In Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood surrounded by restaurants, nightlife and shopping. Apartment homes feature lake views, wood floors and granite countertops. A rooftop deck, a pool and bicycle storage are some of the amenities.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
45 Units Available
West Town
Spoke
728 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,677
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,214
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1116 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood-style flooring, kitchen islands and high ceilings. Property includes a lounge area, party room and bocce court. By the Blue Line for convenient transportation. Near River West's best dining and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
16 Units Available
Near North Side
State and Grand
505 N State St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,688
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,450
2267 sqft
State and Grand is conveniently located within walking distance of museums and art galleries, the famous Lakefront Trail, shopping and dining, and some of Chicago's most vibrant night life; making it an ideal option for urban apartment living.

July 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chicago rents declined slightly over the past month

Chicago rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chicago stand at $1,096 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Chicago's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Chicago throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents were down 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Chicago rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Chicago has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Chicago is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Chicago's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chicago remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Detroit (+0.2%), Philadelphia (+-0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $901, and $1,180 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Chicago.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

