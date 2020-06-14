1347 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Near North Side
21 Units Available
Old Town Park
1140 N Wells St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,560
729 sqft
Modern 32-story apartment tower located in Old Town. Complex has a rooftop pool and sundeck, sports court, and sports lounge. Units feature gourmet kitchens, high-end appliances and wide-plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Near North Side
21 Units Available
Moment
545 N McClurg Ct, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,190
798 sqft
Luxury living near Navy Pier. Apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows with solar shades, pearl quartz countertops and custom walk-in closets. All tenants have access to rooftop pool and lounge, yoga studio and wellness spa.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Near South Side
30 Units Available
1333 S Wabash Ave
1333 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,012
797 sqft
Prime location in the South Loop neighborhood close to nightlife, restaurants, culture and shopping. Modern apartment homes with high ceilings, keyless entry and brushed chrome hardware. Business Center and outdoor deck.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Douglas
7 Units Available
Eden Commons
2701 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
538 sqft
Just steps away from Mercy Hospital and convenient to Interstate 55, this community is pet-friendly and has an on-site gym. Apartments are furnished and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hyde Park
12 Units Available
5330 S.blackstone Ave A
5330 South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
354 sqft
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hyde Park
6 Units Available
1401 E.hyde Park Blvd
1401 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
601 sqft
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hyde Park
18 Units Available
5316 S.dorchester Ave
5316 South Dorchester Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
701 sqft
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hyde Park
13 Units Available
5220 S.kenwood Ave
5220 South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
520 sqft
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
The Loop
52 Units Available
777 South State
2 E 8th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
725 sqft
Our apartments in the heart of the South Loop feature newly upgraded interiors and fully renovated amenities. Come check out Chicago’s best deal, at this unbeatable location, with the amenities that make you feel like a rockstar.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Kenwood
2 Units Available
4901 S Drexel Blvd
4901 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
400 sqft
Spacious homes with fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the on-site courtyard during free time. Near CTA Red and Green lines. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive. Close to Oakwood-41st Street Beach.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Near North Side
13 Units Available
Niche 905
905 N Orleans, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,266
848 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a rooftop pool deck, fire pit, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, breakfast bars, and in-unit Washer/Dryer.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
6022 S Indiana Ave
6022 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$830
500 sqft
Chicago apartment close to Washington Park and convenient to multiple bus routes. Units feature hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community offers parking and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Near North Side
72 Units Available
McClurg Court
333 E Ontario St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,817
798 sqft
Spacious apartments full of natural light offer spectacular city views. Close to everything and just one block from Navy Pier. Residents enjoy indoor swimming pool, rooftop deck, huge fitness center and enclosed shopping concourse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Near North Side
38 Units Available
West77
77 West Huron, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,880
1060 sqft
Superb location in the center of River North with access to Michigan Avenue, shopping and trendy restaurants. Elegantly appointed apartments with central heat and air and gorgeous city views.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Near North Side
12 Units Available
Flair Tower
222 W Erie St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,090
809 sqft
At Flair Tower, style and comfort are yours! With our art-lined halls with over 100 pieces of fine art including a mixture of originals, reproduction lithographs, serigraphs and oil paintings, Flair Tower’s boutique apartment building fits right in
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Near North Side
25 Units Available
Kingsbury Plaza
520 N Kingsbury St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,573
918 sqft
Perfect location in River North with easy access to downtown. Units have washer/dryer, granite counters and hardwood floors. Peaceful community with gym, pool, hot tub and open courtyard. Dog park on premises.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
The Loop
20 Units Available
Columbus Plaza
233 E Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,531
678 sqft
High-rise community overlooking the Chicago River. Stunning views and outstanding on-site amenities including valet, gym, guest suites and bike storage. Updated interiors with extra storage, walk-in closets and modern appliances. Garages, doorman and elevator on-site.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Edgewater
6 Units Available
Kenmore Apartments
6119 N Kenmore Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,411
550 sqft
Kenmore Place was completely renovated in 2016. Located in the Edgewater neighborhood, every unit features beautiful new hardwood floors, STARON countertops with maple cabinetry, Whirlpool appliances, spacious closets, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Rogers Park
8 Units Available
Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
640 sqft
Welcome home to the Sheridan Lake Apartments! The two beautifully maintained buildings are conveniently located in Rogers Park, next door to Loyola University’s incredible Lakeshore Campus.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Uptown
24 Units Available
The Covington
4600 N Clarendon Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,224
644 sqft
The Covington combines convenience and simplicity for modern living. The lakefront high-rise offers a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city, and an abundance of amenities within.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lincoln Square
4 Units Available
Wolcott Court Apartments
4810 N Wolcott Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
503 sqft
Experience the convenience of Wolcott Court in Ravenswood. The property features remodeled one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and large bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lakeview
8 Units Available
Dakin Court
910 W Dakin St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,062
370 sqft
Dakin Court is boasts units renovated in 2016 with hardwood floors and modern kitchens. Private balconies are available with most units.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lincoln Square
3 Units Available
Wilson Court Apartments
1901 W Wilson Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,252
448 sqft
Wilson Court is a beautiful courtyard building in the heart of Ravenswood.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lincoln Square
3 Units Available
Wolcott Terrace
5017 N Wolcott Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
398 sqft
Wolcott Terrace is a beautiful courtyard property in Ravenswood. It has a modern charming interior and a vintage, Roaring Twenties-inspired exterior and porticoes.

Chicago rent trends were flat over the past month

Chicago rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chicago stand at $1,097 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,291 for a two-bedroom. Chicago's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chicago, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Chicago rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Chicago, a few similar cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chicago is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Chicago's median two-bedroom rent of $1,291 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Chicago.
    • While Chicago's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Chicago.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

