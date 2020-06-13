Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

135 Apartments for rent in Oak Lawn, IL

📍

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Little Palestine
1 Unit Available
7117 W 93rd Street
7117 West 93rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Great Location 2 Bedroom in Oak Lawn - PRIME LOCATION!!! EZ ACCESS TO 294, NEAR PARK, MALL, GYMS AND MORE! COZY 2 BEDROOM, 1.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9156 Sproat Avenue
9156 Sproat Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1474 sqft
Gigantic full basement is partially finished! Spacious Brick Ranch with light and bright lookout windows & finished lower level rooms has plenty of space! Stone entry leads into foyer & STUNNING refinished hardwood floors, many updates throughout.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9905 Massasoit Avenue
9905 Massasoit Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1878 sqft
Massive quad level single family home boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Upstairs bathroom features a 5 piece with a separate jacuzzi tub.

1 of 15

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Ridge Lawn Highlands
1 Unit Available
4336 West 103rd Street
4336 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2233 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4933 West 109th Street
4933 109th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
555 sqft
LOCATION, PRICE, CONDITION.. This is truly a spotless 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom Home in the Cloisters of Oak Lawn... Updated kitchen, Bath, Newer carpeting, Fresh Paint, Gas Cooking, Central Air and Balcony. 1st Floor Laundry Room and Storage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10309 Circle Drive
10309 Circle Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
850 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Oak Lawn, IL.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9201 South Kenton Avenue
9201 Kenton Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1015 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom premium condo with quality upgrades throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10938 Jodan Drive
10938 Jodan Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1610 sqft
Rent includes cable, landscaping, snow removal! First floor features eat-in kitchen w/Corian countertops and new kitchen appliances. It has a breakfast nook overlooking the front entry.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
4136 West 98th Street
4136 98th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Very clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath freshly painted condo with new carpet. Close to Christ Hospital, Transportation, Shopping, and Restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
5100 W 96th St
5100 West 96th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1169 sqft
Sought after penthouse with spectacular sunset views. Steps from Metra, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall. Offers modern-in town living in a quiet, secure, newly redecorated building.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9440 South 51st Avenue
9440 51st Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1273 sqft
Beautiful and secure building in the heart of downtown Oak Lawn. 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury condo features hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms, eat in kitchen with maple cabinets, dishwasher, garbage disposal and in-unit laundry.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4911 West 99th Street
4911 West 99th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1238 sqft
3 BEDROOM RANCH, NO STAIRS. SWARD SCHOOL DISTRICT. WALK TO TWO NEWLY RE-DONE AREA PARKS. GREAT LOCATION. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. FENCED BACKYARD. ROOF AND FURNACE ABOUT 7 YEARS NEW. NEWER VINYL WINDOWS, ABOUT 5 YEARS.

1 of 11

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
10241 Central Avenue
10241 South Central Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Corner end-unit condo. Updated kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops. Large living room and dining room with lots of light and light wood laminate floors. Master bedroom with two closets and 1/2 bath. Unit has been freshly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Lawn
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mount Greenwood
2 Units Available
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$934
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Evergreen Park
1 Unit Available
9345 S Pulaski Rd Back
9345 South Pulaski Road, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Unit Back Available 07/01/20 Apartment for rent - Property Id: 300119 Newly remodeled 3 story unit. full basment. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300119 Property Id 300119 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854061)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
8504 Massasoit Avenue
8504 Massasoit Avenue, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1036 sqft
Beautiful brand new rehab home. You will be the 1st family to rent this gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath with all appliances and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors. All new appliances. This won't last long.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
7333 Ridge
7333 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Memorable one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park! Fully rehabbed unit features modern kitchen, updated bathroom, heat included, large bedroom, high ceilings, great closet space, tile flooring throughout, free storage, laundry room in

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Mount Greenwood
1 Unit Available
3625 West 111th St.
3625 West 111th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
8201 Rutherford Avenue
8201 Rutherford Avenue, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
10203 sqft
KEY FEATURES: Purely residential area. Quiet area. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Large yard. No basement. No pets. No smokers. Fenced yard. Rear patio deck. 2 year lease preferred. No security deposit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Evergreen Park
1 Unit Available
9237 South Pulaski Road
9237 South Pulaski Road, Evergreen Park, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9237 South Pulaski Road in Evergreen Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9826 Sayre Avenue
9826 Sayre Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom remodeled unit, located on the first floor, huge closet space, tenant pays electric, laundry first floor, patio/balcony, buzzer system.

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3817 W 115th Pl
3817 West 115th Place, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath home, now available for rent. Greeted with nice oak floors, as well as eat in large kitchen and large basement. Four large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

Median Rent in Oak Lawn

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Oak Lawn is $1,002, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,179.
Studio
$863
1 Bed
$1,002
2 Beds
$1,179
3+ Beds
$1,508
City GuideOak Lawn
Oak Lawn, Illinois may be small but it's classification as a level 1 trauma center that treats more trauma patients than anywhere else in Illinois is impressive. Not only that, it is also one of the most sought-after work and residential areas in the state; talk about popular!

Located in north Illinois' Cook County, this village borders Palos and Hickory Hills in the west and Evergreen Park in the east. The area is no larger than 8.6 square miles with more than 56,000 people calling it home. This upscale locale is quite a hit with young people trying to chase the urban lifestyle. So if you feel young, pack up your belongings and book a ticket to this village.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oak Lawn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Apartment Hunting

When it comes to clinching a place to rent in here, it really is a cushy affair if you have the know-how. One way of looking smart is to capitalize on the many free services provided by the online apartment locating firms. Apartment locators are qualified real estate brokers, so confidently scroll through their online listing for readily-available houses and apartments.

When to rent

Due the high demand by college students for housing in this area, it's best to move when colleges and schools are not in session. The issue is not the rental amounts demanded, but the lack of vacancies once all the college kids scoop them up. So avoid moving in the summer if possible.

What you will need

You need to put your best foot forward when moving to any new neighborhood. If your credit history has gone south, then you could be in for a tough house hunt. Other than that, if you have pets, you need to review pet policies to make sure your furry, feathered or scaly friend will be welcomed by the apartment complex.

Oak Lawn Neighborhoods

After getting a good lay of the land, head out to confidently search for apartments. To help in your search, read on for short descriptions of the different neighborhoods, accompanied with simple rental ratings.

W. 95th St/Major Ave: Don't get too caught up in whether you want a medium-sized family home or apartment. With a vacancy rate at 1.2%, you'll probably want to take the first vacant place you find if this is your dream neighborhood. Commuting to work generally takes about an hour, which is tad too long. $$$

S. Cicero Ave/W. 103rd St: This neighborhood is mainly made up of medium-sized to small single-family homes and apartment complexes that currently attract a 12.2% vacancy rate. The walkable and safe 'hood makes it popular with university students, so try to get in there before school starts. $$$

W. 103rd St/Central Ave: A low vacancy rate, coupled with most residents being owned and not rented makes this spot challenging for apartment hunters. You can score a pad here, even a hi-rise or a new roomy two-bedroom in a snazzy apartment complex, but it might take you a little longer to sniff it out. $$$

Oak Lawn Proper: Average rental rates are surprising low within the town's original border. You will require a great deal of luck though since the vacancy rate is as low as the rent. Commuting to work is much better at relieving 15 to 30 minutes one way. $

W. 95th St/Meade Ave: Landlords here expect you to part with a major portion of your income for the privilege of living here. What do you get in return? You'll get up every morning in an average or small family home or apartment. However, you first have to navigate through the 9.8% vacancy rate. Expect long commutes to work, even up to an hour long. $$$$

W. 89th Pl/Austin Ave: This glitzy real estate zone is made up of mostly medium sized and big household homes and small apartments. A tight rental market will make it difficult to score a place here, which will just give you more time to save your money so you can afford the rent (unless your independently wealthy). $$$$$

S. 51st Ave/W. 95th St: Modest rents and workable vacancy rates should put this nabe at the top of your list. The area is a nice mixture of renters and home owners, as well, so plan on looking for both apartments and rental homes. The drawback, however, is that this locale is a college student zone, so noise from wild weekend parties and careless drivers will become a way of life. $$

W 91st St/S. 55th Ct.: Most spots here are on the larger size, but smaller apartments can be found here, you just might think you're paying for a larger space than you actually are. The vacancy rate here is 4.4%, which is good for landlords, not so much for apartment seekers. This area has lots of amenities geared towards university students, so you'll find students living here as well. $$$$

Living in Oak Lawn

This small cozy town has many excellent dining establishments and an amazing night life. There are numerous bars and clubs that are here--but word to the wise, they're probably packed full of college students. For exercising enthusiasts and nature lovers, Oak Lawn has an extensive park system to cater to their needs. Centennial Park, for example, offers residents over 300 acres of park land and leisure facilities such as playgrounds, a couple of fitness centers, walking trails, baseball fields and tennis courts.

Spend summers at the town's outdoor pool or the 18-hole Stony Creek Golf Course and winters (which can get quite frigid) at the indoor ice rink. As for moving around, the commute for professionals working in one of the many downtown businesses can be done by a car, cab or bus, although most residents still drive by themselves to work. A small but growing number of commuters, however, prefer making their way to the Metra commuter train station and taking a train.

So if you are among the lucky few that are planning a move to Oak Lawn, have no doubt that youre headed to better times ahead.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Oak Lawn?
In Oak Lawn, the median rent is $863 for a studio, $1,002 for a 1-bedroom, $1,179 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,508 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Oak Lawn, check out our monthly Oak Lawn Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Oak Lawn?
Some of the colleges located in the Oak Lawn area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Oak Lawn?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oak Lawn from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

