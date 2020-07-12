Apartment List
/
IL
/
chicago
/
near north side
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:52 PM

368 Apartments for rent in Near North Side, Chicago, IL

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
95 Units Available
Axis
441 E Erie St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,450
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1203 sqft
For those who dream of never leaving your favorite resort, Axis Apartments and Lofts is just for you. Living at Axis means New Year’s eve toasts against Chicago’s breathtaking skyline.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Asbury Plaza
750 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,620
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
1040 sqft
Elegant apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Community includes a fitness center, pool and laundry center. Steps from the shops of Michigan Avenue. Close to Navy Pier and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
91 Units Available
One Superior Place
1 W Superior St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,697
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,213
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,527
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom finishes. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and gym. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Close to Oak Street Beach. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
29 Units Available
The Seneca
200 E Chestnut St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,138
379 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Northwestern Pritzker Law School and Lake Michigan. Apartments feature open dining rooms and modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Property offers a rooftop lounge with complimentary Wi-Fi and a 24-hour athletic club.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
29 Units Available
Aston Chicago
200 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,991
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,310
1937 sqft
Within walking distance of Navy Pier, near shopping, dining, parks and nightlife. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments (plus a penthouse) with sweeping city views, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Parking available with fee.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
21 Units Available
The Bernardin
747 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,762
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,179
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,203
1409 sqft
The Bernardin is a 25 floor, 171 unit luxury apartment building with an additional 20,000 square feet of retail space at the Southeast corner of Chicago and Wabash Avenues.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:01am
8 Units Available
Gold Coast City Club Apartments
860 N Dewitt Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,535
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1374 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a rooftop clubhouse, on-site laundry, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature open kitchens, spacious closets, and wood floors. Close to Oak Street Beach.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
29 Units Available
Chestnut Tower
121 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,019
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,063
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1150 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Chestnut Tower is the zenith of fantastic high-rise apartment living in the desirable Downtown Chicago area.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 09:32am
$
38 Units Available
Atwater Apartments
355 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,819
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,348
1228 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents get access to a fitness zone, pool and sauna. Close to Navy Pier and Grant Park. Near shops along the Magnificent Mile.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
42 Units Available
EnV Chicago
161 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,690
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,620
1304 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, yoga/pilates studio, energy-efficient lighting, and Business Center. Units feature built-in desks, all-glass balconies, dishwashers, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
19 Units Available
SoNu Digs
1515 N Fremont St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,312
369 sqft
SONU DIGS Apartments, at 1515 N Fremont St, is located in Chicago's Near North Side and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
60 Units Available
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,671
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,394
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,983
1338 sqft
Located close to the river and W Upper Wacker Dr in downtown Chicago. Community has a beautiful communal garden, a pool and a gym. Apartments have patio/balcony, extra storage and furniture.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
The Residences at 8 East Huron
8 E Huron St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,244
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Schedule your tour today and ask our leasing team how you can receive One Month Free! Limited time only. Exclusions apply.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
137 Units Available
North + Vine
633 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,015
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,170
1189 sqft
Meet North+Vine, where hotel-style living and the comforts of quintessential Chicago living meet in Old Town. North+Vine provides its residents a wide selection of studio, one, two- and three-bedroom pet friendly apartments.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 09:32am
58 Units Available
465 North Park
465 North Park Drive, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,921
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,189
1413 sqft
This new construction community is a luxury lifestyle center. On-site amenities include a pool, outdoor lounge with a fireplace, sky lounge, and dog run and pet spa. Spacious interiors with high-end finishes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
21 Units Available
Lake Shore Plaza
445 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,492
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,621
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
950 sqft
Carpeted floors, walk-in closets and lakefront view on Ohio Street. Pool, sauna, on-site laundry and hot-tub. Near Lake Shore Drive. Easy walking distance to the best of downtown Chicago, including Navy Pier and Giordano's Pizza.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
23 Units Available
Old Town Park
1140 N Wells St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,645
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1121 sqft
Modern 32-story apartment tower located in Old Town. Complex has a rooftop pool and sundeck, sports court, and sports lounge. Units feature gourmet kitchens, high-end appliances and wide-plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
15 Units Available
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,924
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,197
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,210
1244 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
23 Units Available
sixforty northwells
640 N Wells, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,695
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1214 sqft
Modern apartments at the corner of Ontario and Wells with luxe features like chef-inspired kitchens, stone countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy a rooftop with heated pool, hot tub and panoramic views of downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
40 Units Available
River North Park Apartments
320 W Illinois St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,340
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1173 sqft
Urban-like setting near the Chicago Water Taxi. Recently renovated to create luxury apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include internet cafe, pool, 24-hour gym, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
54 Units Available
Cobbler Square Lofts
1350 N Wells St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,495
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1144 sqft
Community features online rent payment, beauty salon and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and exposed-brick walls. Located near restaurants like Fireplace Inn and Benchmark.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
20 Units Available
Moment
545 N McClurg Ct, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,245
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,460
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1213 sqft
Luxury living near Navy Pier. Apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows with solar shades, pearl quartz countertops and custom walk-in closets. All tenants have access to rooftop pool and lounge, yoga studio and wellness spa.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
The Hudson
750 N Hudson Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,330
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,700
1830 sqft
The Hudson Apartments, at 750 N Hudson St, is located in the River North neighborhood of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
67 Units Available
McClurg Court
333 E Ontario St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,594
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,761
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1243 sqft
Spacious apartments full of natural light offer spectacular city views. Close to everything and just one block from Navy Pier. Residents enjoy indoor swimming pool, rooftop deck, huge fitness center and enclosed shopping concourse.
Near North Side
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhoods in the Near North Side

Gold Coast: The epic high-rises of the Gold Coast look out upon Lake Michigan. Lake Shore Drive winds through this neighborhood and along these boulevards you'll find shops to make a fashionista's heart skip a beat. But this isn't just the site of Vera Wang and Armani boutiques. Some of Chicago's best restaurants are located in the Gold Coast. The Pump Room, Table Fifty-Two and the original Morton's all call the Gold Coast neighborhood home. With this blend of fashion, food and high-end property rentals, you just might want to call it home, too.

Old Town: True to its name, this Near North Side neighborhood blends the old Chicago with the new. While the Great Chicago Fire destroyed much of the city's original grid pattern and many historic buildings, you can still find streets and alleys that predate this tragedy in Old Town. Home to rambling Victorian homes, the neighborhood has gentrified in recent decades. Home to The Second City comedy troupe, you can still find great entertainment in Old Town, but expect the scene to move a bit slower here. If you're looking for a respite from booming Chicago city life, you may want to explore the apartments for rent in Old Town.

Goose Island: Named after an Irish immigrant community that supposedly raised geese in Chicago, Goose Island has a complicated history. Formed by the building of a canal along its east side, Goose Island became an industrial center. Recently, there was talk of converting the industrial island into condominiums, making use of the ideal riverfront location and breathtaking views of downtown. But in 1990, this change was halted when Mayor Richard Daley moved to declare the site a "Protected Manufacturing District." You won't find condos for rent here.

River North: Home to posh art galleries, clubs and tourist bars, River North is a great place to look for loft space. With 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for rent, expect breathtaking views and a glittering art house night scene. You may want to inquire about all bills paid apartments.

Streeterville: One of the poshest addresses on the Near North Side, this neighborhood is also home to some of Chicago's most luxurious hotels. For a spa day or a ritzier home-away-from-home experience, this just might be the place. If you're in Chicago checking out rental apartments, consider booking a few nights at one of the impressive hotels of Streeterville.

Magnificent Mile: Located on Michigan Avenue, the Magnificent Mile neighborhood is one of the most famous shopping districts in North America. Home to both low- and high-end shops like H&M and couture shops like Chanel, expect to be tempted to buy when perusing these streets. Just don't leave home without your wallet.

SoNo: As the name implies, SoNo is south of North Avenue. An up-and-coming neighborhood with a growing residential district, this is where you can find less trendy, but more regular stores. But even the "regular stores" have to stand out. Case in point: SoNo's Whole Foods is the third-largest in the world.

Tips for Moving

Don't move in the winter. While Chicago doesn't always see as much snow as its more northern neighbors, mother nature is still fiercer than the fashion on Michigan Avenue come December. Fall or spring make for much easier moves.

This is a competitive area. So while you won't have the kind of trouble finding a 1-bedroom apartment that you'd have in other metropolitan locations, you may struggle to claim it quick enough -- act fast. Be prepared to make an offer the same day as your on-site apartment tour.

Now might be the time to downsize. Navigating the busy city streets of Near North Side with a sofa in tow certainly isn't impossible, but it will be challenging. Besides, you're moving to one of the shopping meccas of the North American continent. Now might be the time to move only your cherished items and then restock after you move.

Life in the Near North Side

Transit: In the Near North Side, a car just isn't worth the hassle. Chicago's famous L-train runs three lines in and out of the Near North Side. You'll also have easy access to numerous bus lines and taxis. Should you find yourself on Navy Pier, make use of the free trolleys running seven days a week during the pier's open hours.

Shopping: Rivaling Paris and NYC for fashion shops and boutiques, we dare you not to find what you're looking for on Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue.

Clubbin' it: This is the home of Rush Street. Need we say more?

Bottom Line: If glitz, glamour and Midwestern values are your scene, look no further than Chicago's Near North Side.

