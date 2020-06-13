Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:42 PM

284 Apartments for rent in Elmwood Park, IL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7234 West North Avenue
7234 North Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
Studio
$899
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
HUNT: Spend your mornings sipping on coffee in the penthouse with downtown views and your evenings in Elmwood Park "circle" at walking distance with shopping and trendy restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2
7549 West Belden Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Awesome Condo available for rent ! - 7549 W Belden Ave #2 is an awesome condo in Elmwood Park, IL 60707, coming with one bed and one bath, with a lot of natural light, the kitchen comes with a granite countertop with lots of storage spaces, Parking

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7200 W. Palmer St. Unit 1SW
7200 West Palmer Street, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Unit 1SW Available 07/01/20 Elmwood Park Condo - Property Id: 83634 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83634 Property Id 83634 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5844765)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7610 Grand Ave #3F
7610 West Grand Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
995 sqft
7610 Grand Ave #3F Available 06/15/20 Great 2bed/1bath with Balcony, Spacious Bedrooms - Don't let this one get away! Spacious 2 bed/1 bath in Elmwood Park. Balcony for fresh air! Bright living room. Separate dining room great for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7929 West Grand Avenue
7929 West Grand Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Available July 5th. Elevator building! Beautifully rehabbed 1 bedroom unit in very convenient Elmwood Park location close to Metra station and bus stop in front of the building.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2912 North 75th Avenue - 2
2912 North 75th Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
550 sqft
Completely rehabbed, all brand new Available: April or May 1st Rent is only $1350 see video walkthrough: https://www.youtube.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
37 West Conti Parkway
37 Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
Bright and Sunny condo features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath. 1 parking space included. Prime location! Close to shopping, parks, schools and public transportation.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7234 West Palmer Street
7234 W Palmer St, Elmwood Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2800 sqft
Gorgeous newer construction townhouse features 3 levels of living, high ceilings, open floor plan, corner fireplace,wet bar leads to kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, high-end appliances, all bedrooms with large closets.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2411 North 77th Court
2411 North 77th Court, Elmwood Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1150 sqft
Rehabbed in 2017 second floor 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath unit with 1-car garage parking. Heat, cooking gas and water included. Tenant pays electric ONLY. New kitchen with large eating area, S/S appliances, new cabinets and countertops.

Last updated March 15 at 01:15am
1 Unit Available
2033 North 74th Avenue
2033 74th Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2019 or sooner Bright & Airy 6 room, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath "top" floor apt.
Results within 1 mile of Elmwood Park

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1114 N. Harlem unit 2
1114 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
1114 N.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Maywood
1 Unit Available
1530 1st Av. 5
1530 1st Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
Secure building - Property Id: 297855 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297855 Property Id 297855 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847902)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E
1420 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
2000 sqft
This Beautiful 2 Br, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1516 North Harlem Avenue
1516 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Two beds and one bath unit, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances; The rent includes heat, water, one parking space, and one large storage room; Locates in elegant River Forest neighborhood within the great public school district (90);

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
North Maywood
1 Unit Available
1650 Riverwoods Drive
1650 Riverwoods Drive, Melrose Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1434 sqft
STUNNING 2 BED, 2 BATH UNIT AVAILABLE IN A TOP NOTCH BUILDING THAT IS IN A GREAT MELROSE PARK LOCATION.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Dunning
1 Unit Available
7237 West Addison Street
7237 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Come check out this incredible 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo for rent with 2 parking spaces! This condo has gleaming hardwood floors throughout along with floor to ceiling windows in the dining room area and attractive lighting all the way

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Dunning
1 Unit Available
6650 West Belmont Avenue
6650 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Clean, quiet, 2nd flr Apt (top floor), in Chicago's Schorsch Vlillage neghborhood. Near Belmont & Oak Park w/ 2 Bd, Huge LR & Formal DR.2 sleeve A/C units. Coin laundry on-site. Near Brickyard shopping center & Harlem-Irving Plaza only 1.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Dunning
1 Unit Available
3308 North Ozark Avenue
3308 North Ozark Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$700
400 sqft
Bright top floor unit with yard access. Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in Dunning. Walking distance to many shops and eateries. Quiet residential street with ample parking. Tenant pays Electric and Gas, hot water included.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Dunning
1 Unit Available
7958 West Belmont Avenue
7958 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Best deal in town! Available NOW! Newly remodeled, fresh paint, restored hardwood floors throughout. Huge three bedroom apartment with southern exposure, tons of sunlight, new windows, all new HVAC system.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1135 Bonnie Brae Avenue
1135 Bonnie Brae Place, River Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Your new home is ready to move in. Everything recently painted. Carpets cleaned. Extra large sunny apartment with exquisite living room and dining room which includes dining room set for your personal use.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
2237 North Sayre Avenue
2237 North Sayre Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Large 2 bedroom unit on 1st floor, freshly remodeled, hardwood floors and crown mouldings. Kitchen pantry and enclosed porch make for plenty of storage. Heat and water included.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
8107 Grand Avenue
8107 Grand Ave, River Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very large and clean deluxe 2 bedroom apt in secure building. Unit has just had a custom paint job, with hardwood floors, new closet doors and ceiling fan. Eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and newer cooktop. b/i oven, and one sleeve A/C unit.

Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
1534 Park Avenue
1534 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath unit with updated kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops. Includes all utilities except for electric. Garage parking included. Great location...walking distance to Dominican University.
Results within 5 miles of Elmwood Park
Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Harwood Heights
26 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$863
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
City GuideElmwood Park
Archaeologists have found evidence of Paleo-Indian Settlements in Elmwood Park, showing that it's been a settled town for more than 14,000 years -- making it officially "The Oldest Continually Inhabited Village" in the Chicago region.

Just Northwest of Chicago proper is Elmwood Park, a small village with about 25,000 residents. Elmwood Park is an old community (officially considered the longest-inhabited in the area!) -- but a tight one, with strong community organizations and great public amenities. Elmwood Park was officially incorporated as a village in 1914, and it was incorporated in order to avoid being annexed into Chicago (talk about a way to alienate your neighbors!). The town has tons of great public amenities, like parks, rec centers, libraries and more. The city is beautiful for the area; it was named after a large Elm tree grove, and it continues to have beautiful, marshy swamp terrain in parts -- beautiful, but muddy!

Having trouble with Craigslist Elmwood Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Elmwood Park

If you want to move to Elmwood Park, you'll be in great proximity to reaching one of America's best cities -- Chicago! But you don't have to leave Elmwood Park to enjoy a wonderful setting. In fact, the town is full of great neighborhoods for you to rent an apartment or find a rental property.

Get to Know the Neighborhoods

Village Center: Often considered the "cute part of town," this is the historic area in Elmwood Park. It's also probably the most sought-after area. Look for house rentals or apartments in Village Center and you'll have the best access to the businesses, restaurants and actual entertainment in town. This area is also closest to Chicago.

Northwest Elmwood Park: The corner of Elmwood Park furthest away from Chicago is the quietest and most residential. There is lots of rural-feeling land here, but it makes a great place for a quiet home.

Southeast Elmwood Park: The city was once called "Mud Town" because of the marshy, muddy areas throughout. This area has some of the muddiest -- and you can see lots of natural sites. It's also in closer proximity to Chicago than some of the other areas, so you have easy access (and a bit more crime, too).

Northeast Elmwood Park: Closest to the lake, the Northeast Elmwood Park is a suburban area. Expect to find nice homes and quiet neighbors. Many people favor it, though, since it has easy access to Chicago without being right on top of the big city.

If you're looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Elmwood Park, or any type of new home, expect the rental process to be just like anywhere else. Gather all the papers you'll need to rent -- your ID, tax returns, bank statements, letters from landlords, letters of employment, and whatever else you'll need to apply. You'll want to have all of this ready so that when you see your dream home you can move on it. Also, try looking in the spring, summer or fall here -- winter can be a real killer, and you probably won't want to be out and about looking for a home in the freezing temps.

Living in Elmwood Park

So you want to be near Chicago, but not in it? That's probably why you're ending up in Elmwood Park -- after all, that's how the city became an official city in the first place! The great thing about Elmwood Park is that it offers quieter, more affordable living than that in the big city, but still easy access to all the amenities Chicago has to offer. If you want to get into Chicago, you don't even have to have a car! Just head to the Elmwood Park Station in town, get on Metra's Milwaukee District/West Line, and then you can get anywhere between Elgin and Chicago. Many people here do have a car, just to get around their own hometown, but you certainly don't need one!

Even if you do have a car, though, or love riding the train, you don't have to escape to Chicago to find great things to do and see! One of the most famous attractions in Elmwood Park is the legendary Johnnie's Beef. Johnnie's Beef is a famous sandwich meat joint that was even once featured on Food Network's Sandwich King. The restaurant is famous for its Italian Beef; it has become legendary for being the centerpiece of an Italian beef sandwich topped with sweet peppers and Hot Giardiniera.

Food isn't the only thing happening in Elmwood Park. The city has a great public library that does more than just loan books. It has a popular movie showing series where residents can see the newest in great films or old classics. Elmwood Park also has a great community recreation center. It's a gathering place for the community, and there are regular events there. The center hosts everything from teen nights to senior events -- and tons of things in between!

If you decide to leave Elmwood Park and venture into Chicago, there is an endless amount of activities for you to enjoy. Take a walk on the Navy Pier and enjoy the attractions and restaurants, or go to a Chicago Cubs or White Sox game if you're a baseball fan. The city is also known for the arts, with excellent fine arts and theater options. Check out the Chicago Institute of Art for some of the best fine art in the world or the Goodman or Steppenwolf theaters for world class performing arts. You can also check out the streets of the city, if you love shopping. Chicago is home to some of the world's best designer outposts and department stores!

If you end up living in Elmwood Park, you'll be in good company. The city is the birthplace or hometown of some famous and noted people! Val Belmonte, legendary hockey coach (CCHA Coach of the year) was born in Elmwood Park. Belmonte is now the Vice President of Athletics at Quinnipiac University. Lee Loughnane, one of the founding members of the band Chicago, was born in Elmwood Park, as well as Ray Nitschke, a linebacker for the Green Bay Packers and a member of the NFL Football Hall of Fame. The current village president of Elmwood Park, Peter N. Silvestri, was also born right in town.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Elmwood Park?
The average rent price for Elmwood Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,430.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Elmwood Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Elmwood Park area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Elmwood Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Elmwood Park from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

