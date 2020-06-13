284 Apartments for rent in Elmwood Park, IL

Get to Know the Neighborhoods

Village Center: Often considered the "cute part of town," this is the historic area in Elmwood Park. It's also probably the most sought-after area. Look for house rentals or apartments in Village Center and you'll have the best access to the businesses, restaurants and actual entertainment in town. This area is also closest to Chicago.

Northwest Elmwood Park: The corner of Elmwood Park furthest away from Chicago is the quietest and most residential. There is lots of rural-feeling land here, but it makes a great place for a quiet home.

Southeast Elmwood Park: The city was once called "Mud Town" because of the marshy, muddy areas throughout. This area has some of the muddiest -- and you can see lots of natural sites. It's also in closer proximity to Chicago than some of the other areas, so you have easy access (and a bit more crime, too).

Northeast Elmwood Park: Closest to the lake, the Northeast Elmwood Park is a suburban area. Expect to find nice homes and quiet neighbors. Many people favor it, though, since it has easy access to Chicago without being right on top of the big city.

If you're looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Elmwood Park, or any type of new home, expect the rental process to be just like anywhere else. Gather all the papers you'll need to rent -- your ID, tax returns, bank statements, letters from landlords, letters of employment, and whatever else you'll need to apply. You'll want to have all of this ready so that when you see your dream home you can move on it. Also, try looking in the spring, summer or fall here -- winter can be a real killer, and you probably won't want to be out and about looking for a home in the freezing temps.