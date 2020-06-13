284 Apartments for rent in Elmwood Park, IL📍
Just Northwest of Chicago proper is Elmwood Park, a small village with about 25,000 residents. Elmwood Park is an old community (officially considered the longest-inhabited in the area!) -- but a tight one, with strong community organizations and great public amenities. Elmwood Park was officially incorporated as a village in 1914, and it was incorporated in order to avoid being annexed into Chicago (talk about a way to alienate your neighbors!). The town has tons of great public amenities, like parks, rec centers, libraries and more. The city is beautiful for the area; it was named after a large Elm tree grove, and it continues to have beautiful, marshy swamp terrain in parts -- beautiful, but muddy!
Having trouble with Craigslist Elmwood Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
If you want to move to Elmwood Park, you'll be in great proximity to reaching one of America's best cities -- Chicago! But you don't have to leave Elmwood Park to enjoy a wonderful setting. In fact, the town is full of great neighborhoods for you to rent an apartment or find a rental property.
Village Center: Often considered the "cute part of town," this is the historic area in Elmwood Park. It's also probably the most sought-after area. Look for house rentals or apartments in Village Center and you'll have the best access to the businesses, restaurants and actual entertainment in town. This area is also closest to Chicago.
Northwest Elmwood Park: The corner of Elmwood Park furthest away from Chicago is the quietest and most residential. There is lots of rural-feeling land here, but it makes a great place for a quiet home.
Southeast Elmwood Park: The city was once called "Mud Town" because of the marshy, muddy areas throughout. This area has some of the muddiest -- and you can see lots of natural sites. It's also in closer proximity to Chicago than some of the other areas, so you have easy access (and a bit more crime, too).
Northeast Elmwood Park: Closest to the lake, the Northeast Elmwood Park is a suburban area. Expect to find nice homes and quiet neighbors. Many people favor it, though, since it has easy access to Chicago without being right on top of the big city.
If you're looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Elmwood Park, or any type of new home, expect the rental process to be just like anywhere else. Gather all the papers you'll need to rent -- your ID, tax returns, bank statements, letters from landlords, letters of employment, and whatever else you'll need to apply. You'll want to have all of this ready so that when you see your dream home you can move on it. Also, try looking in the spring, summer or fall here -- winter can be a real killer, and you probably won't want to be out and about looking for a home in the freezing temps.
So you want to be near Chicago, but not in it? That's probably why you're ending up in Elmwood Park -- after all, that's how the city became an official city in the first place! The great thing about Elmwood Park is that it offers quieter, more affordable living than that in the big city, but still easy access to all the amenities Chicago has to offer. If you want to get into Chicago, you don't even have to have a car! Just head to the Elmwood Park Station in town, get on Metra's Milwaukee District/West Line, and then you can get anywhere between Elgin and Chicago. Many people here do have a car, just to get around their own hometown, but you certainly don't need one!
Even if you do have a car, though, or love riding the train, you don't have to escape to Chicago to find great things to do and see! One of the most famous attractions in Elmwood Park is the legendary Johnnie's Beef. Johnnie's Beef is a famous sandwich meat joint that was even once featured on Food Network's Sandwich King. The restaurant is famous for its Italian Beef; it has become legendary for being the centerpiece of an Italian beef sandwich topped with sweet peppers and Hot Giardiniera.
Food isn't the only thing happening in Elmwood Park. The city has a great public library that does more than just loan books. It has a popular movie showing series where residents can see the newest in great films or old classics. Elmwood Park also has a great community recreation center. It's a gathering place for the community, and there are regular events there. The center hosts everything from teen nights to senior events -- and tons of things in between!
If you decide to leave Elmwood Park and venture into Chicago, there is an endless amount of activities for you to enjoy. Take a walk on the Navy Pier and enjoy the attractions and restaurants, or go to a Chicago Cubs or White Sox game if you're a baseball fan. The city is also known for the arts, with excellent fine arts and theater options. Check out the Chicago Institute of Art for some of the best fine art in the world or the Goodman or Steppenwolf theaters for world class performing arts. You can also check out the streets of the city, if you love shopping. Chicago is home to some of the world's best designer outposts and department stores!
If you end up living in Elmwood Park, you'll be in good company. The city is the birthplace or hometown of some famous and noted people! Val Belmonte, legendary hockey coach (CCHA Coach of the year) was born in Elmwood Park. Belmonte is now the Vice President of Athletics at Quinnipiac University. Lee Loughnane, one of the founding members of the band Chicago, was born in Elmwood Park, as well as Ray Nitschke, a linebacker for the Green Bay Packers and a member of the NFL Football Hall of Fame. The current village president of Elmwood Park, Peter N. Silvestri, was also born right in town.