Apartment List
/
IL
/
cicero
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM

615 Apartments for rent in Cicero, IL

📍

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cicero
1 Unit Available
5506 W 19th St Unit 2W
5506 West 19th Street, Cicero, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Updated, 2 bedroom apartment, in a 4 unit building in Cicero. Exposed Brick, new kitchen appliances, and countertops. Parking included. Close to the Pink Line, and the Eisenhower Expressway. Get to downtown Chicago in 15 minutes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cicero
1 Unit Available
2300 S Central Ave
2300 South Central Avenue, Cicero, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful spacious 2BD 1Bath - Property Id: 282911 Beautiful spacious 2BD 1Bath $1350/month $1350/SEC Deposit Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Laundry in unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Cicero
1 Unit Available
1307 South lombard Avenue
1307 South Lombard Avenue, Cicero, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Great place to live, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, large living and dinner room, ready to move! close to all transportation, schools, shopping malls, nice area

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Cicero
1 Unit Available
5701 W Roosevelt Rd
5701 West Roosevelt Road, Cicero, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
780 sqft
Spacious light filled 2 bed 1 bath apartment in premier location in Cicero. Close to CTA, highways, stores, and restaurants. Water is included in rent. Minimum of 1 year lease. No smoking, no pets allowed. Stove will be installed prior to move in.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cicero
1 Unit Available
1247 South 50th Court
1247 South 50th Court, Cicero, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
4506 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1247 South 50th Court in Cicero. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Cicero
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
1 Unit Available
5556 W Jackson
5556 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
621 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the South Austin neighborhood. Building has on-site laundry and is close to the CTA Green Line and Blue Line. Units include free heat and have spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
1 Unit Available
5036 W Quincy St
5036 West Quincy Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of the Blue Line for access to the greater Chicago area. Units with hardwood floors, spacious living areas and free heat. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Garfield Park
3 Units Available
701 S Karlov Ave
701 S Karlov Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
789 sqft
This property's apartments have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Some utilities are provided in the cost of rent. Just minutes from the Pulaski metro station and I-290.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
1 Unit Available
5012 W Jackson Blvd
5012 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
Recently renovated eight-unit building with one-bedroom apartments. Some utilities included with rental price. Community parking available. Tile flooring and carpeting, updated kitchens, patio/balcony. Easy access to public transit, local schools, I-290, Columbus Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
1 Unit Available
418 S Laramie
418 South Laramie Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$990
960 sqft
This 30-unit building is located in the Austin neighborhood on the West side of Chicago, and features condo-quality apartments. The building has On-Site Laundry, and apartments may include Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, and Eat-In Kitchens.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Austin
1 Unit Available
4814 W Monroe St
4814 W Monroe St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
955 sqft
Spacious units feature granite countertops and large, luxurious bathrooms with bathtub and shower. Some utilities included, on-site laundry facilities available. Patio or balcony and carpet flooring.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
1 Unit Available
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$835
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance to bus stops, restaurants and local stores. Pet-friendly community! Units are spacious with open floor plans and large closets. Maintenance regularly available.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37 Harrison St
37 Harrison Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$925
Arts District Studio w/ ALL UTILITIES + INTERNET - Property Id: 265125 2 room, 2nd floor, light and bright corner studio in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park Arts District with ALL UTILITIES + WIRELESS HIGH SPEED INTERNET

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
910 Lyman Ave
910 South Lyman Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
Tired of paying bills? Pay for only rent of $950 and electricity. .

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
6620 19th Street
6620 19th St, Berwyn, IL
1 Bedroom
$995
850 sqft
Very Well Kept 1Bed/1Bath Condo Berwyn - Very well kept 1Bed/1Bath condo in Berwyn. Windows throughout let in abundant sunlight. Dishwasher, stove, microwave, and fridge all stay! Dark laminate wood flooring and plenty of closet space.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Austin
1 Unit Available
Austin Oak
10 South Mason Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$650
300 sqft
Satmer LLC - Property Id: 277671 Studio apartment for $650. The heat, cooking gas, water and properly disposed trash is included Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277671 Property Id 277671 (RLNE5856091)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Austin
1 Unit Available
4717 W. Harrison St. 2
4717 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1024 sqft
3 BR 1 BA apt. for rent - Property Id: 240117 Recently renovated in December 2019; blocks away from Eisenhower, CTA bus lines; close to Leland Elem. school. 1-car space in garage allotted to tenant included in rent.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Lawndale
1 Unit Available
1635 S Komensky Ave 2
1635 South Komensky Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
North Lawndale cozy 3BR with modern kitchen. - Property Id: 299116 North Lawndale 3BR in close distance to Cicero Ave, Ogden and I-290.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Austin
1 Unit Available
1137 South Mason Ave 1
1137 South Mason Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment - Property Id: 34295 Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment includes bonus room that functions nicely as a office or kid's room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37 HarrisonSt.
37 Harrison St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Unusual 2 level w/ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCL - Property Id: 184672 2 level 2 bedroom unit with a giant 16 x 20 lower level with a spiral staircase down to it from the apartment above, in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Austin
1 Unit Available
4738 W Jackson Blvd 2
4738 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Jackson - Property Id: 243955 Beautiful, 2-bd, 1-ba apartment in West Garfield Park. This unit, located on the 2nd floor, is freshly updated and ready for move in.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1031 S Scoville Ave 1
1031 South Scoville Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Amazing Oak Park 2 Bed for RENT - Property Id: 266252 Beautiful 2bed for rent! It's available for rent starting May 30th. Enjoy vintage charm with updated comfort.Spacious 1,000 sq ft. Hard wood floors.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Vacant and ready for a safe and clean home viewing experience! This two bedroom bungalow in Historic Oak Park has hardwood flooring and natural trimwork throughout. The spacious living room leads to the formal dining room with built-in buffet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1957 Euclid Avenue
1957 Euclid Ave, Berwyn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
One Bedroom/ One Bath / - Ready to move right in... Freshly painted, New Blinds, A/C wall unit... Hardwood floors- stainless steel appliances. Well kept "condo" building. Coin Operated Washer and Dryer in the building. Large private storage area.
City GuideCicero
Welcome to the thriving metropolis of Queen City! Charlotte, also known as Queen City or the Hornet's Nest, is a buzzing, busy beauty of a city that offers everything a family needs for quality living in a two-bedroom apartment home. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Charlotte is $1,230. The more expensive two-bedroom apartments, suitable for professionals or families, are located in downtown Uptown or other upscale neighborhoods, including Fourth Ward, Myers Park and South Park...
Life in Cicero

Recreation Opportunities for Families in Charlotte, NC

There is so much to do in swinging Charlotte that opportunities for family fun and adventures seem endless. Sports, museums, festivals, and a veritable cornucopia of entertainment options, provide a vibrant pulse to Uptown and surrounding Charlotte neighborhoods. Charlotte is proud to be the home of NASCAR racing and has two professional sports teams, so if you're sports fan, you're going to love living in Charlotte. There is an astonishing number of educational recreation and entertainment opportunities for families and children in Charlotte. Just a few of the attractions that appeal to children, youth and the young at heart include:

  • Children's Theater of Charlotte
  • Sports Connection
  • Discovery Place Science
  • Adventure Landing
  • Radcliffe on the Green Sprayground and Park
  • Lazy 5 Ranch
  • Atherton Mills Farmers Market

Education and Schools in Charlotte, NC

Knowledge is power and Charlotte is dedicated to promoting education at all levels and for all ages. The city's public school system, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, is the second-largest in North Carolina and 17th-largest in the nation. In 2009, it won the NAEP Awards, the Nation's Report Card for 18 urban school systems, with top honors for fourth-grade math and second place among all eighth graders. An estimated 144,000 students are taught in 164 separate elementary, middle and high schools. Charlotte is home to a large number of universities and colleges:

  • Central Piedmont Community College
  • Charlotte School of Law
  • Johnson C. Smith University
  • Johnson & Wales University
  • Queens University of Charlotte
  • University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

The North Carolina Research Campus, a 350-acre biotechnology hub located northeast of Charlotte in the city of Kannapolis, is a public-private venture including eight universities, one community college, the David H. Murdock Research Institute (DHMRI), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and corporate entities that collaborate to advance the fields of human health, nutrition and agriculture. The research campus is part of a larger effort by leaders in the Charlotte area to attract energy, health and other knowledge-based industries that contribute to North Carolina's strength in biotechnology.

Safety and Law Enforcement in Charlotte, NC

Charlotte is a safe place to live and raise a family. Being one of the largest cities in the country goes hand in hand with fears about safety, but rest assured that Charlotte has a declining crime rate and a solid public safety presence. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is a combined jurisdiction agency. The CMPD has law enforcement jurisdiction in both the city of Charlotte and the few unincorporated areas left in Mecklenburg County. The department consists of approximately 1,700 sworn law enforcement officers, 550 civilian personnel and more than 400 volunteers. The total crime index for Charlotte is 589.2 crimes committed per 100,000 residents as of 2008, and it has shown a steady decline since 2005. The national average is 320.9 per 100,000 residents. An average of 4,939 vehicles are stolen every year in Charlotte.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cicero?
The average rent price for Cicero rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,110.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cicero?
Some of the colleges located in the Cicero area include Morton College, City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, and University of Chicago. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cicero?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cicero from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

Similar Pages

Cicero 2 Bedrooms
Cicero 3 Bedrooms