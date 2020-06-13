615 Apartments for rent in Cicero, IL

Life in Cicero

Recreation Opportunities for Families in Charlotte, NC

There is so much to do in swinging Charlotte that opportunities for family fun and adventures seem endless. Sports, museums, festivals, and a veritable cornucopia of entertainment options, provide a vibrant pulse to Uptown and surrounding Charlotte neighborhoods. Charlotte is proud to be the home of NASCAR racing and has two professional sports teams, so if you're sports fan, you're going to love living in Charlotte. There is an astonishing number of educational recreation and entertainment opportunities for families and children in Charlotte. Just a few of the attractions that appeal to children, youth and the young at heart include:

Children's Theater of Charlotte

Sports Connection

Discovery Place Science

Adventure Landing

Radcliffe on the Green Sprayground and Park

Lazy 5 Ranch

Atherton Mills Farmers Market

Education and Schools in Charlotte, NC

Knowledge is power and Charlotte is dedicated to promoting education at all levels and for all ages. The city's public school system, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, is the second-largest in North Carolina and 17th-largest in the nation. In 2009, it won the NAEP Awards, the Nation's Report Card for 18 urban school systems, with top honors for fourth-grade math and second place among all eighth graders. An estimated 144,000 students are taught in 164 separate elementary, middle and high schools. Charlotte is home to a large number of universities and colleges:

Central Piedmont Community College

Charlotte School of Law

Johnson C. Smith University

Johnson & Wales University

Queens University of Charlotte

University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

The North Carolina Research Campus, a 350-acre biotechnology hub located northeast of Charlotte in the city of Kannapolis, is a public-private venture including eight universities, one community college, the David H. Murdock Research Institute (DHMRI), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and corporate entities that collaborate to advance the fields of human health, nutrition and agriculture. The research campus is part of a larger effort by leaders in the Charlotte area to attract energy, health and other knowledge-based industries that contribute to North Carolina's strength in biotechnology.

Safety and Law Enforcement in Charlotte, NC

Charlotte is a safe place to live and raise a family. Being one of the largest cities in the country goes hand in hand with fears about safety, but rest assured that Charlotte has a declining crime rate and a solid public safety presence. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is a combined jurisdiction agency. The CMPD has law enforcement jurisdiction in both the city of Charlotte and the few unincorporated areas left in Mecklenburg County. The department consists of approximately 1,700 sworn law enforcement officers, 550 civilian personnel and more than 400 volunteers. The total crime index for Charlotte is 589.2 crimes committed per 100,000 residents as of 2008, and it has shown a steady decline since 2005. The national average is 320.9 per 100,000 residents. An average of 4,939 vehicles are stolen every year in Charlotte.