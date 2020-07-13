Apartment List
/
IL
/
chicago
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 PM

79 Apartments under $800 for rent in Chicago, IL

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
West Garfield Park
4114 W Washington Blvd
4114 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$710
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newly updated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Cable included. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Close to Garfield Park, which includes the Garfield Park Conservatory. Easy access to I-290.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
South Shore
South Shore
7752 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community offers an on-site laundry facility and accepts electronic payments. All units are studio apartments with hardwood flooring. Dining options just a short walk away, and the Chicago Skyway is nearby as well.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6238-44 S Western Ave
6238 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$610
280 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have granite counters and some carpeted floors, with tiled floors in bathrooms, kitchen and entryway. Heat is included in rent; building has controlled access.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Englewood
5658 S Peoria St
5658 S Peoria St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
670 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo-like living spaces feature stylish eat-in kitchens, air conditioning and hardwood floors. Enjoy your own garage and parking space. Located near Sherman Park, Hope Academy School and I-94.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
2041 E 75th
2041 E 75th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
563 sqft
Newly rehabbed, this apartment building in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood is just a block from Rosenblum Park. Public transportation stops are plentiful, and I-90 is close.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 02:25pm
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
Everett Apartments
5465 South Everett Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$670
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Everett Apartments in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Roseland
11111 S Vernon
11111 S Vernon Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$615
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments are in a convenient location near East 111th Street. Recently renovated, they feature dishwasher, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and microwave. Amenities include internet access and on-site laundry. Heat included in rent.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 26 at 03:54am
Contact for Availability
Rogers Park
1135 W. Pratt
1135 W Pratt Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$795
1 Bedroom
$1,045
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the midst of Chicagos northernmost neighborhood, on a quiet tree-lined street, sits 1135 W. Pratt. This newly restored residential building is a great spot to enjoy a different style of city living.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Chatham
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$610
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Within easy reach of 79th Street railway station. Pet-friendly apartments with phone entry intercoms in a spacious multi-use property with an on-site laundry. Select apartments feature hardwood floors. Rent includes heating and cooking gas.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated May 20 at 08:29pm
5 Units Available
Hyde Park
5220 S Harper
5220 South Harper Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$750
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
595 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5220 S Harper in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Oakland
Lake Park Crescent
1061 E 41st Pl, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$804
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1238 sqft
Just minutes from the water and Downtown Chicago. This apartment community offers a playground, ample parking, a gym and garage space. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, and lots of storage provided.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 31 at 10:37am
3 Units Available
Hyde Park
5441 S Cornell
5451 S Cornell, Chicago, IL
Studio
$800
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5441 S Cornell in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Greater Grand Crossing
6829 S King Dr
6829 S King Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to King Drive Station. Hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom. Oven, range and refrigerator in every kitchen. Bathtub and tiled floors in every bathroom.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7701 S May Street
7701 S May St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. Recently renovated apartments with carpeted living rooms and bedrooms. Community participates in the Section 8 program.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7003 S Harper
7003 S Harper Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$735
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One-bedroom apartments in South Shore with hardwood flooring, on-site laundry and recent renovations. Free heat is included in the rent, and security cameras watch over the building. Walk to the Stony Island station.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
Williams Properties
9000 S Bishop St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
650 sqft
Gorgeous character building near Brainerd Park, Dan Ryan Woods and Foster Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring. Easy walk to coffee shops, restaurants and grocery stores, and a short drive to I-94 and I-57.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6306 S Fairfield
6306 S Fairfield Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$760
575 sqft
Great location, close to 63rd St. and California. Residents live in units with ceiling fan, refrigerator, hardwood floors and bathtub. Community offers on-site laundry, parking and pet-friendly homes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Chatham
Pangea 8308 S Ingleside Avenue Apartments
8308 S Ingleside Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$790
620 sqft
Recently renovated apartments near Avalon Park. One-bedroom units with free heating. Community has parking and on-site laundry. Located in a very walkable neighborhood with public transit stops a few blocks away.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Chatham
8001-09 S Ellis Ave
8001 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$625
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
These one-bedroom apartments are located in a highly walkable neighborhood. Units feature large windows and hardwood floors. Community has a courtyard. Internet access is also included.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6401-03 S California
6401 S California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated studio and one-three bedroom floor plans. High-quality appliances are included, and some units offer hardwood floors. Building is located in a very walkable neighborhood, half a mile from Marquette Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
6832 S Crandon
6832 S Crandon Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one-bedroom apartments just a few blocks from the beach and Lake Michigan. Wood floors and new countertops. Off-street parking. Walking distance to public transportation.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
6730 S Chappel Ave 1E
6730 South Chappel Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
STYLISH & ROOMY STUDIO IN JACKSON PARK - Property Id: 218406 Totally rehabbed SPACIOUS studio/ 1 bath unit has *stainless steel appliances *hardwood floors *lots of storage -just minutes from the Lakefront.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7447 S South Shore Dr
7447 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
Studio
$779
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South Shore studio with heat included! - Property Id: 200209 Spacious studio in South Shore area. Plenty of closet space in the unit plus storage space in the basement comes with apartment. Heat and A\C included in rent. Cats allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
7755 N Sheridan Rd
7755 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$795
Rogers Park Studio Walk to Red Line- Pets OK - Property Id: 304643 Location: 7755 North Sheridan, #1, Chicago, IL 60626 (Rogers Park) Rent: $795 Bedrooms: 0 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pets ok Laundry: In building Parking: Street STUDIO/1BATH MONTHLY

July 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chicago rents declined slightly over the past month

Chicago rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chicago stand at $1,096 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Chicago's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Chicago throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents were down 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Chicago rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Chicago has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Chicago is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Chicago's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chicago remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Detroit (+0.2%), Philadelphia (+-0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $901, and $1,180 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Chicago.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 1 BedroomsChicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChicago 3 BedroomsChicago 3 BedroomsChicago 3 BedroomsChicago Accessible ApartmentsChicago Apartments under $1,000Chicago Apartments under $1,100Chicago Apartments under $800Chicago Apartments under $900Chicago Apartments with Balcony
    Chicago Apartments with BalconyChicago Apartments with BalconyChicago Apartments with GarageChicago Apartments with GarageChicago Apartments with GarageChicago Apartments with GymChicago Apartments with GymChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChicago Apartments with ParkingChicago Apartments with ParkingChicago Apartments with Parking
    Chicago Apartments with PoolChicago Apartments with Washer-DryerChicago Apartments with Washer-DryerChicago Apartments with Washer-DryerChicago Cheap PlacesChicago Dog Friendly ApartmentsChicago Dog Friendly ApartmentsChicago Dog Friendly ApartmentsChicago Furnished ApartmentsChicago Luxury PlacesChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
    Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
    Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
    Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
    UptownLincoln Square

    Apartments Near Colleges

    City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
    Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
    City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College