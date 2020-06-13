609 Cheap Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewater
6 Units Available
Sheridan Glen Apartments
6040 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$958
630 sqft
Sheridan Glen Apartments are steps away from Lake Michigan and the beach--just south of Loyola University, with quick access to CTA and Lake Shore Drive.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Shore
2 Units Available
7131-45 S Yates Blvd
7131 S Yates Blvd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$785
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
845 sqft
Apartments are located in the South Shore area near 71st Street. The area has a high walk score and provides good transit options. There are quality appliances, on-site laundry, and a phone entry intercom.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
429-431 W Roscoe St
429 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,085
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming vintage apartment building with lake views. In-unit laundry and central air are just two of the amenities, along with hardwood floors, passenger and freight elevators, and a rooftop sundeck. Steps from Belmont Harbor.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lincoln Park
15 Units Available
2738 N. Pine Grove Ave.
2738 N Pine Grove Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$895
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
450 sqft
Well-crafted homes with walk-in closets, a private patio/balcony and ceiling fans. 24-hour maintenance available. Work out in the gym during free time. Close to Oz Park and Diversey Driving Range. By Lake Shore Drive.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lincoln Park
6 Units Available
2256 N Cleveland Ave
2256 N Cleveland Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
320 sqft
Studio units in a recently restored historic building on the corner of Cleveland Avenue and West Belden. Units feature full appliances, hardwood floors, and ceiling fans. Gym, laundry, and parking on site.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Lakeview
5 Units Available
596 West Hawthorne
596 W Hawthorne Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,032
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Comfortable apartments with ceiling fans and fully-equipped kitchens. Units have vintage details and crown molding. On-site laundry and private parking lend extra convenience to apartment living. Within walking distance of several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
1 Unit Available
5556 W Jackson
5556 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
621 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the South Austin neighborhood. Building has on-site laundry and is close to the CTA Green Line and Blue Line. Units include free heat and have spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Shore
1 Unit Available
2235 E 71st St
2235 E 71st St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$635
300 sqft
Studio apartments near South Shore Golf Course. Hardwood floor and on-site laundry. Very walkable neighborhood with transit stop on the same block. Off-street parking available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
8001-09 S Ellis Ave
8001 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
These one-bedroom apartments are located in a highly walkable neighborhood. Units feature large windows and hardwood floors. Community has a courtyard. Internet access is also included.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Avalon Park
1 Unit Available
1108 E 82nd
1108 E 82nd St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$695
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Two blocks from Avalon Park, and a short hop to I-90 freeway. Public transit via ME Metra electric rail and bus lines. 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors. On-site laundry. Phone and cable pre-wired.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakeview
61 Units Available
The Belmont by Reside
3170 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,078
349 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
858 sqft
Contemporary apartments provide stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk in closets. Amenities feature valet service, on-site laundry, rooftop fitness center and internet cafe. Jogging and biking paths are across the street along Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:48pm
Lakeview
6 Units Available
1049 West Oakdale
1049 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$999
1 Bedroom
Ask
Vintage apartments just steps from the shops, restaurants and bars on Sheffield Avenue. Home highlights include ceramic-tiled baths and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage and laundry center. Near the Belmont Theater District.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:49pm
Lakeview
16 Units Available
537 West Melrose
537 W Melrose St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,075
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
650 sqft
Contemporary apartments with large bedrooms, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Bike storage available. Near the Lakeshore Trail, Wrigley Field and Lincoln Park. Easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 09:10pm
Lakeview
24 Units Available
536 W Addison
536 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,075
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
500 sqft
Modern apartments within walking distance to Wrigley Field. Also close to Lincoln Park and Lake Michigan. Spacious floor plans with accent walls, large windows and huge closets. Reserved covered parking and 24-hour apartment maintenance.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hyde Park
15 Units Available
5118 S.dorchester Ave
5118 South Dorchester Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$860
339 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hyde Park
12 Units Available
5330 S.blackstone Ave A
5330 South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$860
290 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
354 sqft
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
2 Units Available
330 N Pine
330 North Pine Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 330 North Pine Avenue! This 72-unit building is located in the Austin area on the West side of Chicago. This apartment building offers studio - 4 bedroom apartments with On-Site Laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
4 Units Available
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8057-59 S Marshfield
8057 S Marshfield Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
575 sqft
Units in this four-story building have access to the very walkable neighborhood of Gresham, Chicago. On-site laundry is available, and individual units feature hardwood floors and a bathtub. Pets are welcome. Near Cook Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greater Grand Crossing
1 Unit Available
212 E 69th Place
212 E 69th Pl, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with 2-3 bedroom apartments that have been recently renovated. Located close to bus routes and between I-90 and I-94, making it easy to come and go.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
1 Unit Available
1145-49 N LeClaire Ave
1145 N Leclaire Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
650 sqft
Located between West Augusta Boulevard and La Follette Park. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a range and a refrigerator. Friendly community include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Chicago
5 Units Available
8100 S Essex Ave.
8100-8114 South Essex Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
735 sqft
8100 S Essex Ave is located in the South Chicago neighborhood, and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that have been recently renovated. Apartments may include free heat and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
8155 S Maryland Ave
8155 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$715
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors. Internet access throughout and on-site laundry. Conveniently located in Avalon Park between the I-90 and I-94 freeways for quick access to the entire region.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7028 S Clyde
7028 S Clyde Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
775 sqft
A short walk from E71st St and E 72nd St. Homes include a bathtub, hardwood floors and quality kitchen appliances. Residents have access to on-site laundry and Wi-Fi. Pet-friendly community.

June 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chicago rent trends were flat over the past month

Chicago rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chicago stand at $1,097 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,291 for a two-bedroom. Chicago's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chicago, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Chicago rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Chicago, a few similar cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chicago is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Chicago's median two-bedroom rent of $1,291 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Chicago.
    • While Chicago's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Chicago.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

