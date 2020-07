420 E Ohio

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park doorman elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite internet access media room package receiving cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage car charging cc payments e-payments green community guest parking key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community yoga

420 East Ohio luxury apartments define the new standard of living in Downtown Chicago, IL. Choose from our masterfully designed studio, one, two, or three bedroom floor plans, each one perfect for a unique lifestyle. Our 24-hour fitness center, heated indoor lap pool, luxe clubroom, round-the-clock business center, and gated dog park make luxury accessible to your trendsetting Streeterville lifestyle. Exclusive conveniences including package reception and dry-cleaning services allow our residents to remain focused on enjoying life. 420 East Ohio Apartments provide the premier luxury highrise living you want and the lakefront views you desire. Enjoy sophisticated, luxurious dining and shopping while remaining close to family destinations like Navy Pier, or the latest Broadway show at the PrivateBank Theatre. Schedule your introduction to luxury highrise living at 420 East Ohio and let us show you the ultimate apartments in Downtown Chicago, IL.