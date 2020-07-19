All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
38 Bryant Street
38 Bryant Street

38 Bryant Street · (650) 627-3700
38 Bryant Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
Spectacular VIEWS! Exceptional top-floor 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom condo located in South Beach. This condo is perfectly situated across from the water's edge, the Embarcadero. Features large curvilinear bay windows in the living room which capture the waterfront's special light quality and water views. Well-equipped kitchen. Washer/dryer in the unit. Low HOA dues,1 car parking, well-run building with healthy reserves. Earthquake insurance is included. On-site management and security. Building amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool/hot tub and gyms. A short walking distance to the ferry building, financial district, downtown, Oracle park, and world's renowned restaurants. Top employers including Google, Apple, Salesforce, Facebook, Amazon, Dropbox, Docusign and Linkedin are all nearby. One of the most desirable units in the building. Please contact agent for a viewing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Does 38 Bryant Street have any available units?
38 Bryant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Bryant Street have?
Some of 38 Bryant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Bryant Street currently offering any rent specials?
38 Bryant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Bryant Street pet-friendly?
No, 38 Bryant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 38 Bryant Street offer parking?
Yes, 38 Bryant Street offers parking.
Does 38 Bryant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Bryant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Bryant Street have a pool?
Yes, 38 Bryant Street has a pool.
Does 38 Bryant Street have accessible units?
Yes, 38 Bryant Street has accessible units.
Does 38 Bryant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Bryant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

