38 Bryant Street

Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool elevator hot tub accessible

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities accessible elevator parking pool hot tub

Spectacular VIEWS! Exceptional top-floor 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom condo located in South Beach. This condo is perfectly situated across from the water's edge, the Embarcadero. Features large curvilinear bay windows in the living room which capture the waterfront's special light quality and water views. Well-equipped kitchen. Washer/dryer in the unit. Low HOA dues,1 car parking, well-run building with healthy reserves. Earthquake insurance is included. On-site management and security. Building amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool/hot tub and gyms. A short walking distance to the ferry building, financial district, downtown, Oracle park, and world's renowned restaurants. Top employers including Google, Apple, Salesforce, Facebook, Amazon, Dropbox, Docusign and Linkedin are all nearby. One of the most desirable units in the building. Please contact agent for a viewing.