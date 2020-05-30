All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Pinnacle at Nob Hill

899 Pine St · (415) 702-1831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

899 Pine St, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 0104 · Avail. now

$2,380

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 405 sqft

Unit 0204 · Avail. now

$2,393

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 405 sqft

Unit 0304 · Avail. now

$2,399

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 405 sqft

See 16+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0906 · Avail. Aug 8

$3,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 0802 · Avail. Jul 31

$3,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 0109 · Avail. Jul 17

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pinnacle at Nob Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
package receiving
sauna
Choose from modern studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans to find your ideal home at our community of Nob Hill apartments for rent. Our contemporary layouts create the best in city living, thanks to an abundance of amenities that add comfort and style to each interior. Recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, and tile and hardwood flooring give each of our Nob Hill San Francisco apartments a sleek feel, while features such as central heating and abundant closet space add function to your space. Are you searching for Nob Hill apartments in San Francisco? Find a range of stunning options at The Pinnacle at Nob Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pinnacle at Nob Hill have any available units?
Pinnacle at Nob Hill has 37 units available starting at $2,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Pinnacle at Nob Hill have?
Some of Pinnacle at Nob Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinnacle at Nob Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Pinnacle at Nob Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pinnacle at Nob Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Pinnacle at Nob Hill is pet friendly.
Does Pinnacle at Nob Hill offer parking?
Yes, Pinnacle at Nob Hill offers parking.
Does Pinnacle at Nob Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pinnacle at Nob Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinnacle at Nob Hill have a pool?
No, Pinnacle at Nob Hill does not have a pool.
Does Pinnacle at Nob Hill have accessible units?
No, Pinnacle at Nob Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Pinnacle at Nob Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pinnacle at Nob Hill has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

