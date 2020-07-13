All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like ARC Light.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
ARC Light
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:52 PM

ARC Light

Open Now until 6pm
21 Clarence Pl · (415) 319-9872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
South Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21 Clarence Pl, San Francisco, CA 94107
South Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 0308 · Avail. now

$2,350

Studio · 1 Bath · 352 sqft

Unit 0318 · Avail. now

$2,450

Studio · 1 Bath · 356 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0513 · Avail. now

$3,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 534 sqft

Unit 0511 · Avail. Oct 7

$3,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 541 sqft

Unit 0217 · Avail. Sep 7

$3,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0506 · Avail. Aug 10

$4,018

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 0317 · Avail. now

$3,941

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 0312 · Avail. now

$3,991

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 839 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ARC Light.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car charging
gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
courtyard
dog park
elevator
green community
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
lobby
online portal
pet friendly
In person tours now available with social distancing (by appointment only)

Come live at Arc Light Apartments and experience the finest living in San Francisco, California. Our green and sustainable apartment community is located in South Beach and the first of its kind to receive the LEEDTM Gold Certification for Mid-Rise Homes, offering you an unparalleled level of living in a friendly and welcoming environment.

Arc Light has spacious lofts, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, in a hip and elegant setting, including custom finishes, polished concrete floors, and exposed brick walls. Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure a constant stream of natural light, while the high-end fixtures and custom cabinetry of the bath and kitchen further enhance your lifestyle. Smart features like central heating and cooling, custom lighting or stainless-steel appliances are just some of the perks you'll get to enjoy at Arc Light Apartments. Elaborately landscaped roof decks offer year-round outdoor ent

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46.67 per applicant
Deposit: $800
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ARC Light have any available units?
ARC Light has 12 units available starting at $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does ARC Light have?
Some of ARC Light's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ARC Light currently offering any rent specials?
ARC Light is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is ARC Light pet-friendly?
Yes, ARC Light is pet friendly.
Does ARC Light offer parking?
Yes, ARC Light offers parking.
Does ARC Light have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ARC Light offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ARC Light have a pool?
No, ARC Light does not have a pool.
Does ARC Light have accessible units?
No, ARC Light does not have accessible units.
Does ARC Light have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ARC Light has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for ARC Light?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Edgewater
355 Berry Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
520 SCOTT Apartments
520 Scott Street
San Francisco, CA 94117
Venue
1155 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
210 Church
210 Church St
San Francisco, CA 94114
500 STANYAN
500 Stanyan St
San Francisco, CA 94117
798 Post St.
798 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
350 JUDAH
350 Judah St
San Francisco, CA 94122

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity