Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car charging gym parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed courtyard dog park elevator green community bbq/grill bike storage internet access lobby online portal pet friendly

In person tours now available with social distancing (by appointment only)



Come live at Arc Light Apartments and experience the finest living in San Francisco, California. Our green and sustainable apartment community is located in South Beach and the first of its kind to receive the LEEDTM Gold Certification for Mid-Rise Homes, offering you an unparalleled level of living in a friendly and welcoming environment.



Arc Light has spacious lofts, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, in a hip and elegant setting, including custom finishes, polished concrete floors, and exposed brick walls. Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure a constant stream of natural light, while the high-end fixtures and custom cabinetry of the bath and kitchen further enhance your lifestyle. Smart features like central heating and cooling, custom lighting or stainless-steel appliances are just some of the perks you'll get to enjoy at Arc Light Apartments. Elaborately landscaped roof decks offer year-round outdoor ent