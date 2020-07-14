Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator pool lobby hot tub

The Marina is a walker’s delight – nice and flat and full of Golden Gate views. When the sky begins to hint at sunset, festive crowds hit the Marina’s streets. Bring your pooch out for a drink at pet-friendly Black Horse London Pub, take your entourage to play pool at the Marina Lounge or beers at country bar, Jaxson.



Full of personality, this beautiful Marina retreat draws inspiration from colonial Mexico. From the Spanish tile roof to the Mariachi murals in the lobby, there is more than a little south of the border charm to go around. Each apartment boasts above average dimensions – we’re talking huge living room concert. Dance floor sized living room and dinette set kitchen are just waiting for a fiesta.



