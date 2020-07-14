All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

1660 BAY

1660 Bay St · (415) 360-0174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1660 Bay St, San Francisco, CA 94123
Marina District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$3,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1660 BAY.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
pool
lobby
hot tub
The Marina is a walker’s delight – nice and flat and full of Golden Gate views. When the sky begins to hint at sunset, festive crowds hit the Marina’s streets. Bring your pooch out for a drink at pet-friendly Black Horse London Pub, take your entourage to play pool at the Marina Lounge or beers at country bar, Jaxson.

Full of personality, this beautiful Marina retreat draws inspiration from colonial Mexico. From the Spanish tile roof to the Mariachi murals in the lobby, there is more than a little south of the border charm to go around. Each apartment boasts above average dimensions – we’re talking huge living room concert. Dance floor sized living room and dinette set kitchen are just waiting for a fiesta.

Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city’s most storied neighborhoods

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 BAY have any available units?
1660 BAY has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 BAY have?
Some of 1660 BAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 BAY currently offering any rent specials?
1660 BAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 BAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1660 BAY is pet friendly.
Does 1660 BAY offer parking?
No, 1660 BAY does not offer parking.
Does 1660 BAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 BAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 BAY have a pool?
Yes, 1660 BAY has a pool.
Does 1660 BAY have accessible units?
No, 1660 BAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 BAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 BAY has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

