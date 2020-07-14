All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

1520 Gough

1520 Gough St · (415) 231-1391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1520 Gough St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Civic Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 705 · Avail. now

$2,795

Studio · 1 Bath · 392 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 387 sqft

Unit 702 · Avail. now

$2,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 379 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 390 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1520 Gough.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
Lower Pacific Heights is the dressed down answer to it’s tonier sister borough. This central setting is a multi-culti mash-up. Fillmore’s jazzy roots and Japantown’s blossoming community are two of the area’s most vibrant influences. Treat your taste buds to Cajun cuisine at The Elite Cafe, catch fresh sushi at Wayo, and wash it all down at the Wine Jar.

This Cathedral Hill building is the answer to your apartment prayers. Just a block from the Van Ness 101 corridor, this location is an ideal starting point to travel anywhere in the Bay. Lux finishes give each unit a unique flair. Check out the arched doorways, colorful kitchen tiles and designer bathrooms.

Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city’s most storied neighborhoods. We are customer service overachievers who consist

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Gough have any available units?
1520 Gough has 4 units available starting at $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Gough have?
Some of 1520 Gough's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Gough currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Gough is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Gough pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Gough is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Gough offer parking?
No, 1520 Gough does not offer parking.
Does 1520 Gough have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 Gough offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Gough have a pool?
No, 1520 Gough does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Gough have accessible units?
No, 1520 Gough does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Gough have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 Gough has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

