1520 Gough

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven Property Amenities elevator dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Lower Pacific Heights is the dressed down answer to it’s tonier sister borough. This central setting is a multi-culti mash-up. Fillmore’s jazzy roots and Japantown’s blossoming community are two of the area’s most vibrant influences. Treat your taste buds to Cajun cuisine at The Elite Cafe, catch fresh sushi at Wayo, and wash it all down at the Wine Jar.



This Cathedral Hill building is the answer to your apartment prayers. Just a block from the Van Ness 101 corridor, this location is an ideal starting point to travel anywhere in the Bay. Lux finishes give each unit a unique flair. Check out the arched doorways, colorful kitchen tiles and designer bathrooms.



