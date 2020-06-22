All apartments in Phoenix
2122 West Shaw Butte Drive

2122 West Shaw Butte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2122 West Shaw Butte Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 28th and receive $500 off April Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,566 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and tiled floors, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 West Shaw Butte Drive have any available units?
2122 West Shaw Butte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 West Shaw Butte Drive have?
Some of 2122 West Shaw Butte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 West Shaw Butte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2122 West Shaw Butte Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 West Shaw Butte Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 West Shaw Butte Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2122 West Shaw Butte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2122 West Shaw Butte Drive does offer parking.
Does 2122 West Shaw Butte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 West Shaw Butte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 West Shaw Butte Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2122 West Shaw Butte Drive has a pool.
Does 2122 West Shaw Butte Drive have accessible units?
No, 2122 West Shaw Butte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 West Shaw Butte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 West Shaw Butte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
