Apartment List
/
AZ
/
anthem
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:22 AM

128 Apartments for rent in Anthem, AZ

📍
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Anthem
16 Units Available
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1360 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-17. Community features pool, playground park, and 24-hour gym. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, garbage disposal, and more amenities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
2609 W MEDINAH Way
2609 West Medinah Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2153 sqft
This home is located very close to the elementary school and a great small playground. The home has beautiful travertine and carpet flooring. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of storage storage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
41305 N LAUREL VALLEY Court
41305 North Laurel Valley Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1450 sqft
Picture Perfect Fully Furnished Retreat! Every comfort of home provided for you in this home nestled against the Ironwood Golf Course with fairway views of two holes, Daisy Mtn & the Carefree mountains in the background.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
39516 N HILLERMAN Way
39516 North Hillerman Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1135 sqft
Beautiful home in an ideal location in Anthem Parkside. Bright and open 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage. Nicely kept desert landscape with mountain views from the backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
3659 W MCCAULEY Court
3659 West Mccauley Court, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1469 sqft
Furnished patio home. Absolutely beautifully and can be rented fully furnished or unfurnished. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sleeps 6. The kitchen has upgraded staggered cabinets and black appliances and gas range.

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42045 N CROOKED STICK Road
42045 North Crooked Stick Road, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2454 sqft
Welcome to the Anthem Country Club and this fully furnished Peregrine floor plan on a premium golf lot overlooking both the 9th and 18th green of the Persimmon golf course.

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
2826 W EASTMAN Drive
2826 West Eastman Drive, Anthem, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2649 sqft
The perfect vacation getaway is here in Anthem Parkside! This Del Web Tradition Model, 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has room for up to 5 couples or a large family for a wonderful Phoenix vacation.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
1776 W OWENS Way
1776 West Owens Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1454 sqft
Fully furnished Anthem Country Club home for rent. Rates: Dec 2020 - April 2021: $3,000/mo including utilities (3 month minimum required). May - Nov 2021: $1,600/mo plus utilities (6 month minimum required).

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40002 N MAIDSTONE Court
40002 North Maidstone Court, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3484 sqft
What a special home. 4 bedroom plus den which could easily be considered the 5th bedroom.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42203 N CALEDONIA Way
42203 North Caledonia Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3364 sqft
Welcome to Caledonia Dreamin in Anthem Country Club. You'll fall in love with the amazing backyard, a true oasis.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
43337 N HEAVENLY Way
43337 North Heavenly Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1827 sqft
Wow!! Well maintained home for only $1675.00 a month. Flooring is tile throughout with carpet in the master, bedrooms 3 & 4 and the family room.The backyard is fully landscaped with two concrete patios and grassy area.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42732 N COURAGE Trail
42732 North Courage Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2075 sqft
THIS IS A HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTED HOME, WITH INSULATED AND COOLED ATTIC SPACES, LOW-E WINDOWS, ADDITIONALLY INSULATED WALLS, AND FULLY COVERED BACK PATIO.....WHICH ALL ADDS UP TO AN EFFICIENT, AND COMFORTABLE HOME.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42102 N LONG COVE Way
42102 North Long Cove Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2542 sqft
High end furnsihed rental on the golf course in the gated community of Anthem Country Club! VIEWS in every direction! Relax in your backyard oasis, poolside, with the peaceful sound of waterfalls.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42127 N Celebration Way
42127 North Celebration Lane, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1986 sqft
Live in luxury in this fully-furnished 3BR-Den-2BA Golf Course home in the gated Landing Enclave. Conveniently located within blocks of the 63-acre community park, shops & dining. Breath-taking golf course & panoramic mountain views.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
3333 W KING Drive
3333 West King Drive, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2152 sqft
Truly your home away from home! Experience a vacation home where you are so comfortable you don't want to leave. Turn on the fire, grab your book and snuggle on the couch for a relaxing evening.

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40505 N LYTHAM Court
40505 North Lytham Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3304 sqft
Exquisite Anthem Country Club Designer's Home! Experience the amazing lifestyle at Anthem Country Club in this gorgeous 4BR-Den-3.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive
42144 North Anthem Heights Drive, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2082 sqft
Anthem Country Club Living at its best! An incredible, elevated lot with distant mountain and city light views backing to an open area. This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Telluride model has an office in front instead of a formal living room.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40614 N Columbia Trail
40614 North Columbia Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1632 sqft
Super clean & cute with a fabulous back yard .Built in BQ with putting green for all your Back yard fun Furnished very nice with open wash behind you with no neighbors.Close to all amenities and walking paths..Please note this is a seasonal rental

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive
41638 North Emerald Lake Drive, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2182 sqft
Start packing your bags to enjoy this 2 bedroom, den, 2 bathroom vacation rental in the beautiful North Phoenix community of Anthem Country Club! The kitchen features quality craftsmanship with espresso colored cabinets, granite counters, stainless

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40825 N BARNUM Way
40825 North Barnum Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1672 sqft
Anthem Parkside-2 bedroom, den, 2 bath, single level rental home! Kitchen includes smooth top electric range, built-in microwave and dishwasher, refrigerator, island and Corian counters.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road
42128 North Anthem Springs Road, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1741 sqft
Situated on an over-sized golf course lot with natural desert wash views, this 2BR-Den-2BA home makes a fantastic vacation rental! Bright & warm, the updated kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, deep, farm-style

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
1327 W SPIRIT Drive
1327 West Spirit Drive, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3304 sqft
Looking for a rental home that feels like home? This beautiful Sonoma model with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms just may fit the bill.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
1873 W MORSE Drive
1873 West Morse Drive, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1454 sqft
Furnished Vacation Rental! 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in gated North Valley community of Anthem Country Club. Great room floor plan on private lot with partial view fencing. Queen bed in each bedroom. Walk-in shower and dual sinks in master bath.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
41332 N Rolling Green Way
41332 North Rolling Green Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1344 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY Winter 2020! Start packing your bags to enjoy this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom vacation rental in the beautiful N Valley Community of Anthem Country Club! Great Room floor plan with diagonally-laid tile.
City GuideAnthem
Little Anthem, Arizona, and its residents probably are not interested in repeating a year like 2012. In July, a freak storm dumped 5.01 inches of rain on the town in a span of 90 minutes. Nine people had to be rescued from the resulting flood waters; it was termed a "1 in 1,000-year rain catastrophe!"

Anthem has little reason for being -- it was carved out of the desert landscape in 1999 by Del Webb Properties, which is a company known for putting together golfing communities for active seniors in the unlikeliest of places. It's an unincorporated  planned development 34 miles north of downtown Phoenix, on the road to Cave Creek. It has a view of two of the prettiest peaks in the area, and there are some stately saguaros.

No Surprises Here 

Around 21,700 people call Anthem home, and they seem to like living there. There are said to be 7,500 households, but the 2010 U.S. Census reported only about 6,000 families living there. There are, however, public and private schools for all ages, sports fields and a community center where the kids and the seniors can participate in a variety of planned activities, two grocery stores, a "big box" store and some restaurants.

There are plenty of home rentals, and you'll also be able to find an apartment in Anthem, most likely in a modern complex with a pool and activity center and possibly a host of additional amenities as well. Rents are generally reasonable, especially for smaller units, but home and condo prices can range in price from totally affordable to large golf course homes that are much, much higher. 

Neighborhoods

Anthem offers a few neighborhoods with different types of residences, so depending on what you're looking for, you shouldn't have a problem finding something. Here are a couple notable areas:

Anthem Country Club: This is a resort-style gated community, which means you don't have to worry about unwanted guests stopping by. The cost of living is a higher than average in this area, obviously. $$$

Anthem Parkside: You'll find mostly single-family homes in this family-oriented neighborhood. If you do find ones that are up for rent, expect to pay slightly higher than average compared to other parts of Anthem. $$

That Small Town Feeling

This is a small town, and the people who move to Anthem looking for that "small town feeling" certainly can't complain. For those who need a regular weekend dose of city lights, it's close enough to Phoenix to be "do-able," and regular getaways to Cave Creek and its western charm are also easy. In October, if you're so inclined, you could participate in the annual running with the bulls -- just know that this is no Pamplona!

Otherwise, it's a quiet existence in Anthem, with no rousing anthems playing here. It is Arizona, you understand, one of the few places on earth where residents dread the summer and even outdoorsy types stay inside as much as possible. Even the local farmers market closes in mid-June until early fall, when the temperatures drop once again into the reasonable range. Most of the year is pretty nice, and that's why the developers love this place. The golf course, too, is better in the winter, as is the surrounding desert.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Anthem?
The average rent price for Anthem rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,450.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Anthem?
Some of the colleges located in the Anthem area include Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College, and Yavapai College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Anthem?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Anthem from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe.

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem Apartments with BalconyAnthem Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anthem Dog Friendly Apartments