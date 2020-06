128 Apartments for rent in Anthem, AZ

No Surprises Here

Around 21,700 people call Anthem home, and they seem to like living there. There are said to be 7,500 households, but the 2010 U.S. Census reported only about 6,000 families living there. There are, however, public and private schools for all ages, sports fields and a community center where the kids and the seniors can participate in a variety of planned activities, two grocery stores, a "big box" store and some restaurants.

There are plenty of home rentals, and you'll also be able to find an apartment in Anthem, most likely in a modern complex with a pool and activity center and possibly a host of additional amenities as well. Rents are generally reasonable, especially for smaller units, but home and condo prices can range in price from totally affordable to large golf course homes that are much, much higher.