128 Apartments for rent in Anthem, AZ

That Small Town Feeling

This is a small town, and the people who move to Anthem looking for that "small town feeling" certainly can't complain. For those who need a regular weekend dose of city lights, it's close enough to Phoenix to be "do-able," and regular getaways to Cave Creek and its western charm are also easy. In October, if you're so inclined, you could participate in the annual running with the bulls -- just know that this is no Pamplona!

Otherwise, it's a quiet existence in Anthem, with no rousing anthems playing here. It is Arizona, you understand, one of the few places on earth where residents dread the summer and even outdoorsy types stay inside as much as possible. Even the local farmers market closes in mid-June until early fall, when the temperatures drop once again into the reasonable range. Most of the year is pretty nice, and that's why the developers love this place. The golf course, too, is better in the winter, as is the surrounding desert.