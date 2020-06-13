128 Apartments for rent in Anthem, AZ📍
Anthem has little reason for being -- it was carved out of the desert landscape in 1999 by Del Webb Properties, which is a company known for putting together golfing communities for active seniors in the unlikeliest of places. It's an unincorporated planned development 34 miles north of downtown Phoenix, on the road to Cave Creek. It has a view of two of the prettiest peaks in the area, and there are some stately saguaros.
Around 21,700 people call Anthem home, and they seem to like living there. There are said to be 7,500 households, but the 2010 U.S. Census reported only about 6,000 families living there. There are, however, public and private schools for all ages, sports fields and a community center where the kids and the seniors can participate in a variety of planned activities, two grocery stores, a "big box" store and some restaurants.
There are plenty of home rentals, and you'll also be able to find an apartment in Anthem, most likely in a modern complex with a pool and activity center and possibly a host of additional amenities as well. Rents are generally reasonable, especially for smaller units, but home and condo prices can range in price from totally affordable to large golf course homes that are much, much higher.
Anthem offers a few neighborhoods with different types of residences, so depending on what you're looking for, you shouldn't have a problem finding something. Here are a couple notable areas:
Anthem Country Club: This is a resort-style gated community, which means you don't have to worry about unwanted guests stopping by. The cost of living is a higher than average in this area, obviously. $$$
Anthem Parkside: You'll find mostly single-family homes in this family-oriented neighborhood. If you do find ones that are up for rent, expect to pay slightly higher than average compared to other parts of Anthem. $$
This is a small town, and the people who move to Anthem looking for that "small town feeling" certainly can't complain. For those who need a regular weekend dose of city lights, it's close enough to Phoenix to be "do-able," and regular getaways to Cave Creek and its western charm are also easy. In October, if you're so inclined, you could participate in the annual running with the bulls -- just know that this is no Pamplona!
Otherwise, it's a quiet existence in Anthem, with no rousing anthems playing here. It is Arizona, you understand, one of the few places on earth where residents dread the summer and even outdoorsy types stay inside as much as possible. Even the local farmers market closes in mid-June until early fall, when the temperatures drop once again into the reasonable range. Most of the year is pretty nice, and that's why the developers love this place. The golf course, too, is better in the winter, as is the surrounding desert.