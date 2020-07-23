/
maricopa county
3179 Apartments for rent in Maricopa County, AZ📍
11 Units Available
Lakewood
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private balcony or patio. Furnished units available. Park-like setting with courtyard, swimming pool and grills.
5 Units Available
Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,143
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
964 sqft
Beautiful 1-2 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closet, and in-unit washer and dryer. Onsite amenities include gym, pool and hot tub. Close to I-17 and just minutes from Arizona State University and the Thunderbird Marketplace.
28 Units Available
Norte Town Lake
909 East Playa Del Norte Drive, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,354
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1029 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Tempe, AZ are a masterpiece of refined living. Perfectly spacious, our layouts set the stage for a life of pure pampering.
25 Units Available
Vincenz
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,240
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1220 sqft
Experience refined living at Elevation SanTan. Offering studio, 1-, and 2- bedroom apartment homes with impressive finishes and resort quality amenities.
11 Units Available
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,090
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Cenpatico and Frye Elementary schools. Air-conditioned apartments with fireplaces, ceiling fans, private patios/balconies, vaulted ceilings, and window coverings. Fitness center with free weights.
9 Units Available
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$875
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
926 sqft
Just a short drive to I-17 and Metro Center Mall. Recently remodeled apartments feature a private patio or balcony, in-unit washers and dryers, and walk-in closets.
10 Units Available
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
965 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers thoughtfully designed areas. On-site pool with a sundeck. Spacious interiors with several floor plan options available. Close to Tempe Marketplace.
6 Units Available
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
940 sqft
Under New Management! Connect on Union is proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities.
5 Units Available
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with covered parking near Thunderbird School of Management, ASU West Campus and Loop 101 freeway. One- to two-bedroom apartments feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher and private balcony.
5 Units Available
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
906 sqft
Under New Management. We are proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. Artisan Park is one of Glendale’s most sought out apartment communities.
17 Units Available
Ahwatukee
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
966 sqft
In-unit laundry. Recently renovated apartments. Private patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage. On-site dog park. Swimming pool. Credit card and e-payments accepted. Conveniently located near Elliot Road and Maricopa Freeway.
18 Units Available
The Villages at Queen Creek
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1233 sqft
More than a place to live, Village Greens of Queen Creek is a place to thrive. Welcome to a new destination for effortless living, playing, relaxing, and connecting.
14 Units Available
The Provinces
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$980
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
867 sqft
Charming apartments with stand-up showers and pool/courtyard views. Community includes a fitness center, basketball court, and lakes and streams. Near I-10 and US Route 60. Enjoy the green space at South Mountain Park.
6 Units Available
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
875 sqft
Ideally situated near Santa Monica Mountains National Park and Thousand Oaks Mall. Apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, cultured marble bath vanities, mirrored closet doors and outdoor decks in private gated community on meticulously landscaped grounds.
8 Units Available
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,187
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1352 sqft
Easy access to I-10. Numerous amenities including three spas, four pools, private garages and two fitness centers. In-home washers and dryers provide. On-site playground, trash valet and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
12 Units Available
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$805
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
936 sqft
Glenrosa Park is one of Phoenix’s most sought out apartment communities. Situated on Maryvale Parkway, Glenrosa Park is centrally located to shopping, amazing schools, and entertainment.
5 Units Available
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$810
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Under new Management. We are proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. Join Our Community! Arches offer a superior apartment lifestyle in the heart of Glendale.
10 Units Available
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom pet friendly apartment homes near public transit and easy access to Red Mountain Freeway. Cozy kitchens with dishwasher, fireplaces, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, hot tub, fitness center.
15 Units Available
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$789
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
833 sqft
Convenient location, minutes from ASU, downtown Phoenix, and downtown Tempe. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, and dishwasher.
60 Units Available
Airpark
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1271 sqft
Elegant apartment living is here at The District at Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. Find your own slice of paradise at our pet-friendly penthouse, one-, or two-bedroom apartments.
27 Units Available
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$945
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartment homes in resort setting. Units feature fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features include business center, coffee bar and hot tub. Near Highway 17, parks and local transit.
12 Units Available
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$810
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
960 sqft
Urban Trails at the District, Mesa, AZ, offers contemporary living only a stone's throw from Tempe. Newly renovated rooms boast hardwood floors, and community attractions include an on-site gym and easy access to Pita Jungle.
18 Units Available
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
865 sqft
Welcome home to Ava North and Ava South. If you are looking for superb apartment home living in Phoenix, Arizona, you’ve come to the right place. We are conveniently near fantastic dining, shopping, and entertainment.
15 Units Available
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$994
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1199 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the pool and grilling station. Hit the links at Scottsdale Silverado Golf Club or explore historic tracks at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Maricopa County area include Arizona State University-Tempe, University of Arizona, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, and Rio Salado College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Phoenix, Mesa, Tucson, Scottsdale, and Chandler have apartments for rent.
