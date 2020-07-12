310 Apartments for rent in Downtown Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ

AL
1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
22 Units Available
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,430
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1286 sqft
Superb, classy location perched above the four-star boutique Hotel Palomar. Luxury features include spectacular views, designer apartment finishes, and access to the third-floor Hotel Palomar pool and Luster Bar.
1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
20 Units Available
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,195
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1474 sqft
Luxury lofts near U of A Downtown campus and City of Phoenix Biomedical. Features granite counters, walk-in closets and more. Community is packed with amenities, including yoga, age room, gym. Pet friendly.
1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
21 Units Available
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,375
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1114 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and designer finishes. Dogs and cats allowed. Exercise at the gym and swim in the pool. Near bus stops along Roosevelt Street. By Arizona State University Downtown Phoenix campus.
1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
31 Units Available
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,060
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,153
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1103 sqft
Welcome home to Roosevelt Square Apartment Homes, perfectly located in the arts district of downtown Phoenix.
1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
78 Units Available
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,460
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1301 sqft
A stunning 19-story apartment community with mid-century appeal and historic DTPHX roots, The Stewart offers you an unparalleled vertical living experience stitched into the urban fabric of Roosevelt Row.
1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,300
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1093 sqft
Sophisticated luxury community in Downtown Phoenix. Enjoy the iLuminate Art Gallery and cyber cafe on-site. Air conditioned apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, flush mount cabinetry, and wood-inspired flooring.
1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 06:17am
10 Units Available
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1103 sqft
Recently opened residential community in Phoenix's downtown art district. Rooftop deck with city views, a pool, yoga classes, and a pet washing station. Units feature washers/dryers and hardwood flooring.
1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
16 Units Available
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,349
844 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1140 sqft
Downtown Phoenix location near Symphony Hall, ASU, parks and numerous historical sites. Units with vaulted ceilings, travertine showers and slate flooring. The community features swimming pools and a hot tub.
1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$850
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and large windows. Ample community amenities, including a courtyard, barbecue grills, and salt water pool. Near the Phoenix Center for the Arts. By the Roosevelt/Central Ave light rail station
1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
10 Units Available
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,199
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1270 sqft
Union @ Roosevelt sits in the heart of the highly revered Downtown Phoenix Art District! We offer unbeatable convenience with the Roosevelt Light Rail Station across the street, and food/beverage and entertainment just footsteps away! We proudly
1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
$
10 Units Available
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,403
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly and green community with great walking score and spacious layouts. Ample storage, in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchen islands. Enjoy modern comforts like bike storage and a coffee bar.
1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
4 Units Available
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,072
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Common amenities include a clubhouse, resort-style pool and spa, gym and bocce court. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry facilities, fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Pets are welcome.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
100 W Portland St Unit 405
100 West Portland Street, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,950
745 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful studio apartment in desirable Phoenix location! - Welcome to Portland on the Park, a unique community located in the heart of Phoenix next to tons of shopping and dining.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
630 N 4TH Avenue
630 North 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2115 sqft
This Beautiful 1909 Historic Mixed Use Property is located in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Live, Work, Play. Property is zoned C-DT, Commercial Downtown which makes for endless opportunities.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
310 S 4TH Street
310 South 4th Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1445 sqft
Fully furnished upper floor urban high-rise property...

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
610 N 4TH Avenue
610 North 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$725
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Remodeled Studio apartment close to downtown, ASU, the light rail, shopping and restaurants * Kitchen features 42'' cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances including fridge * Wood floors * Fresh coat of paint * Laundry room with coin-operated

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
639 N 5TH Avenue
639 North 5th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated historic condo at the hearth of downtown. Walking distance to ASU downtown and light rail. Quiet location with wonderful patio to enjoy Arizona weather. The condo is open and airy with great light.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
114 West Adams Street
114 West Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**1/2 off 1st full months rent** Beautiful modern condo with rustic touches located in the heart of downtown Pheonix!! This is a must see featuring brick walls, open celings, wood flooring, modern white tiled bathrooms, glass walk in shower, plenty

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
1121 N 5th Street
1121 N 5th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$920
400 sqft
Short Term, Corporate rental. month to month or minimum 3 month lease. Fully Furnished.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
821 N 3RD Street
821 North 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,295
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO AT COMBINE ON THIRD. IN THE SAME BUILDING AS LACUNA KAVA. WALKING DISTANCE TO ASU DOWNTOWN, CONVENTION CENTER AND ROOSEVELT ROW! THE SAZERAC, ANGELS TRUMPET, AND AZ WILDERNESS BREWERY DOWNTOWN ALL AT YOUR DOORSTEP.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
11 S Central Avenue
11 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1282 sqft
$2,510 OFF MOVE-IN COSTS!* Dual-master corner unit in luxury high-rise atop 4-star boutique Hotel Palomar in Downtown Phoenix! Enjoy Camelback Mountain views in this light and bright open concept floor plan.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
en Hance Park I
1130 N 2nd St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE! Ultra-contemporary unit is situated in premium DOWNTOWN urban setting on the park in Phoenix ROOSEVELT ARTS DISTRICT! Gorgeous, bright living space boasts high ceilings and open floor-plan with stunning kitchen featuring

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
820 sqft
Self-tour our model unit today! COMMUNITY AMENITIES Highly Accessible Downtown Lifestyle On-Site Retail and Dining Hi Speed Elevators Garage Bike Storage Controlled Access/Gated Package Service On-Site Management On-Site Maintenance Disposal

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
526 W Culver St
526 West Culver Street, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,100
200 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE! Gorgeous apartment located in the Roosevelt Historic District! Updated interior features a great open floor plan comprised of soaring ceilings, built-in closet with a Murphy bed that gives plenty of space, wood flooring, and modern
Downtown Phoenix
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

For many years, the major selling point of Phoenix was the vast amount of available land. Millions of people flocked to this city in the Valley of the Sun for years and the city expanded outward. Today, young professionals and city planners alike are reversing the trend, creating a center of all the action in downtown Phoenix where you can live, work and play.

Transportation

  • Driving
  • Valley Metro public transit (light rail and buses)
  • Walkable

Demographics

  • Diverse
  • College students
  • Young professionals (mostly between 25-34)

Close to:

  • Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
  • I-17
  • Salt River

Contains:

  • I-10
  • Arizona State University
  • University of Arizona

Downtown Phoenix in 3 Words: Evolving, Trendy, Fun

Living in Downtown Phoenix

When you want palm trees, skyscrapers, and hip patio bars to enjoy a craft beer with friends, downtown Phoenix is the kind of place you’ll want to call home. It’s still transitioning from a car-dependent, business-oriented neighborhood to a developing hot spot with increased walkability.

Life in downtown Phoenix is never boring. Roosevelt Row—locals call it RoRo—is a little enclave on the edge of downtown that welcomes artists and creative types, who share their work with the community in the form of eclectic boutiques, art galleries, and trendy restaurants like The Breadfruit and Rum Bar.

You can enjoy upscale cocktails and dance ‘til dawn at Hanny’s, one of the chicest nightlife spots in downtown located in a converted department store. Challenge your friends to Pac-Man and other old-school video games at the Cobra Arcade Bar. Dance your night away on any of the three levels at Bar Smith.

Getting around Downtown Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix was once the definition of urban sprawl. Despite the heat, the city is pulling off a seemingly impossible transformation by creating a more walkable downtown area. Major investments in light rail have made it possible to get around downtown without a car, though many people still do drive downtown. Parking is abundant downtown—but make sure you bring your wallet, because parking is rarely free or cheap.

Renting in Downtown Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix is still an up-and-coming neighborhood with a lot of potential, but you definitely won’t be the first to discover hidden treasures here. Rent prices are steadily increasing as more people are realizing the value of being in a fun, lively area. The available housing ranges from lofts in converted old businesses to brand new condos and apartments in high-rise buildings.

A true community of renters is starting to take shape downtown. Renters will bump into their neighbors at the Open Air Market at the Phoenix Public Market or while letting their dogs enjoy the off-leash area at the Hance Dog Park. You can meet your friends or your date for Mexican food at La Santisima, then catch your favorite touring band at the Crescent Ballroom.

The housing market in all of Phoenix is hot and competitive, which means you should be prepared that you may not find a place the first time you look. Many potential homebuyers are facing so much competition in the real estate market that they are renting in the short-term—which means you may have a harder time finding an apartment for rent in downtown Phoenix than you might under different circumstances. Competition for units is only expected to increase as both the University of Arizona and Arizona State University complete planned expansions.

When you’re ready to choose an apartment for rent, your wish list and your budget are the only limitations because downtown Phoenix has a wide variety of available places for rent. Some apartment buildings offer luxury amenities such as outdoor kitchens with poolside TVs and lofts. Upgraded features like granite countertops and stainless steel appliances aren’t hard to find downtown. Many apartment buildings are also completely smoke-free, so you can breathe easier at home—though if you are a smoker, you’ll be happy to know that many bars allow smoking on their outdoor patios.

By all means, bring your furry friends! Most apartment buildings in downtown Phoenix will allow you to bring one or two cats or dogs. However, nearly all will require both a one-time pet deposit as well as an additional amount of pet rent per month. Make sure you come prepared with an income that’s at least three times the monthly rent, and plan to pay security deposit, first month’s rent, and your own utilities.

If you want to claim your stake in one of Phoenix’s most exciting neighborhoods, come see the progress being made in downtown.

