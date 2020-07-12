310 Apartments for rent in Downtown Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ

Downtown Phoenix is still an up-and-coming neighborhood with a lot of potential, but you definitely won’t be the first to discover hidden treasures here. Rent prices are steadily increasing as more people are realizing the value of being in a fun, lively area. The available housing ranges from lofts in converted old businesses to brand new condos and apartments in high-rise buildings.

A true community of renters is starting to take shape downtown. Renters will bump into their neighbors at the Open Air Market at the Phoenix Public Market or while letting their dogs enjoy the off-leash area at the Hance Dog Park. You can meet your friends or your date for Mexican food at La Santisima, then catch your favorite touring band at the Crescent Ballroom.

The housing market in all of Phoenix is hot and competitive, which means you should be prepared that you may not find a place the first time you look. Many potential homebuyers are facing so much competition in the real estate market that they are renting in the short-term—which means you may have a harder time finding an apartment for rent in downtown Phoenix than you might under different circumstances. Competition for units is only expected to increase as both the University of Arizona and Arizona State University complete planned expansions.

When you’re ready to choose an apartment for rent, your wish list and your budget are the only limitations because downtown Phoenix has a wide variety of available places for rent. Some apartment buildings offer luxury amenities such as outdoor kitchens with poolside TVs and lofts. Upgraded features like granite countertops and stainless steel appliances aren’t hard to find downtown. Many apartment buildings are also completely smoke-free, so you can breathe easier at home—though if you are a smoker, you’ll be happy to know that many bars allow smoking on their outdoor patios.

By all means, bring your furry friends! Most apartment buildings in downtown Phoenix will allow you to bring one or two cats or dogs. However, nearly all will require both a one-time pet deposit as well as an additional amount of pet rent per month. Make sure you come prepared with an income that’s at least three times the monthly rent, and plan to pay security deposit, first month’s rent, and your own utilities.

If you want to claim your stake in one of Phoenix’s most exciting neighborhoods, come see the progress being made in downtown.