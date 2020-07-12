/
182 Apartments for rent in Ahwatukee, Phoenix, AZ
1 Unit Available
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Sureno features beauty, convenience and style around every corner! From lush landscaping to spacious living spaces and an array of amenities, our apartments have everything you need to upgrade your lifestyle.
22 Units Available
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,162
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1050 sqft
Recently renovated units located in the foothills of South Mountain Range. One- and two-bedroom residences have walk-in closets, hardwood floors and cooking range. Community amenities include hot tub facility and a 24-hour gym.
31 Units Available
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,172
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1300 sqft
Newly renovated with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Luxury homes with patios and balconies overlooking a heated outdoor swimming pool. Fun spa and fitness center. Pet-friendly property. Custom two-tone paint and stylish interiors.
4 Units Available
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,082
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
960 sqft
Located in the Ahwatukee Foothills. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community has a tennis court, a pool and a coffee bar.
15 Units Available
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$953
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,073
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1150 sqft
Array South Mountain is a community in the Ahwatukee Foothills neighborhood. Units are near I-10 and feature amenities like garbage disposals, fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
14 Units Available
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
966 sqft
In-unit laundry. Recently renovated apartments. Private patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage. On-site dog park. Swimming pool. Credit card and e-payments accepted. Conveniently located near Elliot Road and Maricopa Freeway.
1 Unit Available
12813 S 45TH Street
12813 South 45th Street, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2001 sqft
The current tenant will move out on short notice. Beautiful, well maintained home with ungraded appliances, tile and hardwood floors, lush landscaping, and much more. There are 3 bedrooms plus a den or loft, 2 baths up and 1/2 bath down.
Results within 1 mile of Ahwatukee
32 Units Available
San Melia
14435 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1345 sqft
Resort Style Living
21 Units Available
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,147
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1180 sqft
Ample shopping and dining options are within walking distance of these pet-friendly apartments, which feature fireplaces and private balconies. Recreational amenities include a game room, swimming pool and hot tub.
18 Units Available
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,216
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1312 sqft
Proximity to Interstate 10 provides a quick commute. Stylish condos boast large bathrooms and fully equipped kitchens. Relax in the community swimming pool or hot tub.
13 Units Available
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,158
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1265 sqft
Just a mile from the I-10 and located within the Kyrene school district. Luxury apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool and a volleyball court.
6 Units Available
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1079 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartment homes in a relaxed community. Units feature unique floor plans, in unit laundry, appliances and hardwood floors. Community offers clubhouse, 24-hour gym and more. Close to highways and local sports parks.
19 Units Available
Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1260 sqft
Enjoy resort-style amenities in a gated community boasting a splash pad and whirlpool spa. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in apartments. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters. Minutes from Chandler Fashion Center.
9 Units Available
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views and luxury amenities make your new home perfect. Prime location, with easy access to freeways and entertainment with pool, hot tub, tennis court and more located right at home. Elegant, spacious interiors.
17 Units Available
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to South Mountain and Sun Ray Park. Quartz counters, hardwoods floors and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Amenities include sports courts, gym, pool and hot tub. Clubhouse and playground.
28 Units Available
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,157
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1204 sqft
Warm interiors, Southwestern exteriors. Luxury touches like a volleyball court, renovated units, fire pits, alarm systems, and hardwood floors. Across from Mountain Vista Park with easy access to I-10.
21 Units Available
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,055
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1135 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided tours by appointment (face covering required) and virtual tours via video chat.
26 Units Available
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,299
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1432 sqft
Residents stay fit in this community's yoga studio, spin bike room, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Shopping is convenient thanks to the Shoppes at Casa Paloma.
19 Units Available
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,123
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1200 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments have ample kitchen space and convenient breakfast bars. Exercise in the on-site fitness center or head to nearby Sun Ray Park, which has excellent recreational amenities.
11 Units Available
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1276 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private balcony or patio. Furnished units available. Park-like setting with courtyard, swimming pool and grills.
10 Units Available
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,187
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to I-10. Numerous amenities including three spas, four pools, private garages and two fitness centers. In-home washers and dryers provide. On-site playground, trash valet and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
1100 N Priest Drive
1100 South Priest Drive, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely Remodeled Vacation Rental! No Expense Was Spared With Custom Raised Panel Cherry Cabinets, Granite Slab Counters in Kitchen and Bathroom! Brand New Tile Floors And Plush Carpet! New Extra Deep Luxurious Bathtub With Travertine Stone to
1 Unit Available
14438 S 35th Pl
14438 South 35th Place, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1816 sqft
Available 07/24/20 This single level home is located on the corner of a cul de sac, boasting an oversized lot with beautifully designed desert landscaping out front and a huge grassy yard in the back with two large storage sheds and an RV gate.
1 Unit Available
7127 West Post Road
7127 West Post Road, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2056 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.
