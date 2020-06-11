/
196 Apartments for rent in Cave Creek, AZ📍
6453 E PASO NUEVO Drive
6453 East Pasa Neuevo Drive, Cave Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
960 sqft
Call for pricing. Price changes based on length of stay and season. Example Estimates: January to April $3300.00; May to October $2000 - November to December 2800.
6913 E HIGHLAND Road
6913 East Highland Road, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,799
1820 sqft
**First month free with two year lease! Incredible equestrian home with 360 Mountain Views from anywhere on the property. Great split floorplan separating the Master from the other 3 bedrooms.
38065 N CAVE CREEK Road
38065 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2272 sqft
Beautiful Town of Cave Creek location walking distance to all that matters in the Town. You are 3 minutes to your favorite restaurants and coffee houses not to mention the hiking trails and Spur Cross.
4180 E GALVIN Street
4180 East Galvin Street, Cave Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$4,750
700 sqft
Mountains!! Beautiful horse estate, ideal for a Team Roper, on almost 5 ac. in Cave Creek on a plateau with fantastic mtn views. State land abutting to the south of acreage with lots of room for riding or hiking, views of Dove Valley Golf Course.
6145 E CAVE CREEK Road
6145 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1760 sqft
Incredible 3 bedroom 2 bath new condo nestled in the heart of Cave Creek yet very quiet and private. Open floor plan with split bedrooms, covered patio with mountain views.
Canyon Ridge Estates
36138 N SUMMIT Drive
36138 North Summit Drive, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
5082 sqft
The perfect Luxury Seasonal Rental, fully furnished and decorated including bedding and sheets and full kitchen and bar ware. 4 Ensuite Bedrooms.
6114 E EGRET Street
6114 East Egret Street, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,600
2745 sqft
Fully furnished home with mountain views, walking distance to Cave Creek's Frontier Town. This beautiful home is 2745 sq ft with a spacious, open floor plan and contains 4BR, 3BA, and a two car garage.
36600 N CAVE CREEK Road
36600 North Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available from June 1 through October 31...Nestled in the scenic desert foothills, you can enjoy nature at it's best. This home backs to the mountains with a view of natural area surrounding you.
Rancho Manana
38912 N 58TH Street
38912 North 58th Street, Cave Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
2174 sqft
Fully Furnished, gorgeous territorial in Rancho Manana. 3BR, 3BA fully furnished. Gas fireplace in the living room. Private yard with built in outdoor kitchen. Scenic drive. King Bed in the large master suite.
6945 E STEVENS Road
6945 East Stevens Road, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3583 sqft
Amazing Views and Privacy - Fully furnished rental with linens and dishes - This Beautiful custom home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. with amazing views of Black Mountain inside and out.
Red Dog Ranch
5872 E RED DOG Drive
5872 Red Dog, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3560 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED Territorial Home with amazing mountain views and privacy on 3.41 acres.
36879 N 38TH Street
36879 North 38th Street, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$9,999
3746 sqft
Entertainers' dream home with huge views! Chef's kitchen with 2 ovens, 2 dishwashers, 2 grills, many interior and exterior group dining spaces. Master on main with walk-through shower to sauna and hot tub in private back patio.
37801 N CAVE CREEK Road
37801 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Jan - April $2400, May - October $1500 Nov - $2000, Dec - $2400Fully Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath patio home rental in old town of Cave Creek, minutes from Carefree. Home fully remodeled and nicely appointed with great mountain views.
5438 E YOLANTHA Street
5438 East Yolantha Street, Cave Creek, AZ
8 Bedrooms
$7,900
6720 sqft
Owner is an active Arizona Real Estate agent
Dove Valley Ranch
4319 E Smokehouse Trl
4319 East Smokehouse Trail, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2412 sqft
Beautiful home in gated community on the 11th green of Dove Valley Ranch golf course. Upgrades include pool, putting green, granite countertops, new appliances, light fixtures, ceiling fans, water softener, newer carpet and paint.
La Buena Vida Estates
6005 E Sonoran Trail
6005 East Sonoran Trail, Scottsdale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,690
3661 sqft
Immaculate and incredible nearly 3700 square foot home with 5 large bedrooms! Huge lot with mountain views! Large formal living room, dining room, and family room. Massive kitchen with breakfast nook! One bedroom or den downstairs.
7112 E RIDGEVIEW Lane
7112 E Ridgeview Ln, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2330 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! Gorgeous Furnished Rental Custom 2 Bedroom home in highly sought after, (private gated) community of Ridgeview Estates. 2 Car Garage, Mountain views.
Terravita
6193 E BRILLIANT SKY Drive
6193 East Brilliant Sky Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2329 sqft
Furnished Rental. Great Black Mountain Views from the front courtyard and the home backs to the 4 tee box. This home is a STELLA model with a sunny south backyard. Come and enjoy the Terravita and North Scottsdale lifestyle every day.
Terravita
6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive
6135 East Evening Glow Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2329 sqft
Furnished Rental. Beautiful southwestern decorated home in this resort like community. Stella model, 3 BR, 2.5 Baths and den. Newer beds and furniture. Patio with Fire Pit BBQ faces sunny south to NAOS. All the comforts of home.
5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane
5940 East Bramble Berry Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2168 sqft
Stunning furnished 3 bedroom home with tons of upgrades and beautiful modern furnishing, decor and unique home design.
7431 E SUNDANCE Trail
7431 East Sundance Trail, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1922 sqft
Beautiful townhome with stunning mountain views in a 55+ Community! Heated Pool, Tennis Court, Bocce Ball, Pickle-ball, and a Basketball court! Fully furnished, short term rental. Seasonal pricing applies: $2200.00 a mon to $5500.
Carefree Foothills
35208 N CHINO Lane
35208 Chino Lane, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
4192 sqft
Custom, sophisticated, fully furnished, and located on Black Mountain with incredible views of mountains AND city lights.
A-M Ranch
4422 E Coyote Wash Drive
4422 East Coyote Wash Drive, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2132 sqft
Beautiful single family rental in desirable Dove Valley Ranch. Backs to sweeping mountain views and Dove Valley golf course. FULLY FURNISHED. Great backyard w pool, spa, and water feature.
Terravita
34151 N 60TH Place
34151 North 60th Place, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2504 sqft
Welcome and Enjoy resort style living in the comfort of this private home with Black Mountain Views. Nicely furnished 3 bedroom, 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cave Creek rentals listed on Apartment List is $6,250.
Some of the colleges located in the Cave Creek area include Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College, and Yavapai College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cave Creek from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe.